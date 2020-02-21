MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Tenaris TEN LU0156801721 TENARIS (TEN) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 03:59:59 pm 9.342 EUR -4.77% 06:09p TENARIS : SEC Filing - 6-K PU 02/19 TENARIS : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results AQ 02/19 TENARIS : Annual results CO Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Tenaris : SEC Filing - 6-K 0 02/21/2020 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FORM 6 - K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a - 16 or 15d - 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 As of February 19, 2020 TENARIS, S.A. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) 26, Boulevard Royal, 4th floor L-2449 Luxembourg (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or 40-F. Form 20-F Ö Form 40-F __ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12G3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes __ No Ö If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-__. The attached material is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 13a-16 and Form 6-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This report contains Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017. SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: February 19, 2020 Tenaris, S.A. By: /s/ Cecilia Bilesio Cecilia Bilesio Corporate Secretary Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 TENARIS S.A. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 26, Boulevard Royal - 4th Floor. L - 2449 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 85 203 Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (all amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Year ended December 31, Notes 2019 2018 2017 Continuing operations Net sales 1 7,294,055 7,658,588 5,288,504 Cost of sales 2 (5,107,495 ) (5,279,300 ) (3,685,057 ) Gross profit 2,186,560 2,379,288 1,603,447 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3 (1,365,974 ) (1,509,976 ) (1,270,016 ) Other operating income 5 23,004 15,059 10,516 Other operating expenses 5 (11,199 ) (12,558 ) (9,359 ) Operating income 832,391 871,813 334,588 Finance income 6 47,997 39,856 47,605 Finance cost 6 (43,381 ) (36,942 ) (27,072 ) Other financial results 6 14,667 34,386 (43,550 ) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 851,674 909,113 311,571 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 12 82,036 193,994 116,140 Income before income tax 933,710 1,103,107 427,711 Income tax 7 (202,452 ) (229,207 ) 17,136 Income for continuing operations 731,258 873,900 444,847 Discontinued operations Result for discontinued operations 29 - - 91,542 Income for the year 731,258 873,900 536,389 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 742,686 876,063 544,737 Non-controlling interests (11,428 ) (2,163 ) (8,348 ) 731,258 873,900 536,389 Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent during the year: Weighted average number of ordinary shares (thousands) 1,180,537 1,180,537 1,180,537 Continuing operations Basic and diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollars per share) 0.63 0.74 0.38 Basic and diluted earnings per ADS (U.S. dollars per ADS) (*) 1.26 1.48 0.77 Continuing and discontinued operations Basic and diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollars per share) 0.63 0.74 0.46 Basic and diluted earnings per ADS (U.S. dollars per ADS) (*) 1.26 1.48 0.92 (*) Each ADS equals two shares. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Income for the year 731,258 873,900 536,389 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment (27,294 ) (96,916 ) 151,762 Change in value of cash flow hedges and instruments at fair value 3,039 (6,701 ) 4,502 Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income (707 ) 34 23 From participation in non consolidated companies: - Currency translation adjustment (*) (10,781 ) 1,848 (9,548 ) - Changes in the fair value of derivatives held as cash flow hedges and others 812 (132 ) 512 (34,931 ) (101,867 ) 147,251 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations (9,272 ) 7,963 (8,635 ) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified 1,545 (1,932 ) 1,338 Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations of non-consolidated companies (9,878 ) (3,855 ) (376 ) (17,605 ) 2,176 (7,673 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax (52,536 ) (99,691 ) 139,578 Total comprehensive income for the year 678,722 774,209 675,967 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 690,095 776,713 683,531 Non-controlling interests (11,373 ) (2,504 ) (7,564 ) 678,722 774,209 675,967 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to Owners of the parent arises from Continuing operations 690,095 776,713 591,989 Discontinued operations - - 91,542 690,095 776,713 683,531 (*) Since 2018 Tenaris recognizes its share over the effects on the adoption of IAS 29, 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies' by Ternium in other comprehensive income as a currency translation adjustment. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. -1- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Consolidated STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At December 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Notes ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 9 6,090,017 6,063,908 Intangible assets, net 10 1,561,559 1,465,965 Right-of-use assets, net 11 233,126 - Investments in non-consolidated companies 12 879,965 805,568 Other investments 18 24,934 118,155 Deferred tax assets 20 225,680 181,606 Receivables, net 13 157,103 9,172,384 151,905 8,787,107 Current assets Inventories, net 14 2,265,880 2,524,341 Receivables and prepayments, net 15 104,575 155,885 Current tax assets 16 167,388 121,332 Trade receivables, net 17 1,348,160 1,737,366 Derivative financial instruments 24 19,929 9,173 Other investments 18 210,376 487,734 Cash and cash equivalents 18 1,554,299 5,670,607 428,361 5,464,192 Total assets 14,842,991 14,251,299 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,988,958 11,782,882 Non-controlling interests 197,414 92,610 Total equity 12,186,372 11,875,492 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 19 40,880 29,187 Lease liabilities 11 192,318 - Deferred tax liabilities 20 336,982 379,039 Other liabilities 21 (i) 251,383 213,129 Provisions 22 (ii) 54,599 876,162 36,089 657,444 Current liabilities Borrowings 19 781,272 509,820 Lease liabilities 11 37,849 - Derivative financial instruments 24 1,814 11,978 Current tax liabilities 16 127,625 250,233 Other liabilities 21 (ii) 176,264 165,693 Provisions 23 (ii) 17,017 24,283 Customer advances 82,729 62,683 Trade payables 555,887 1,780,457 693,673 1,718,363 Total liabilities 2,656,619 2,375,807 Total equity and liabilities 14,842,991 14,251,299 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits are disclosed in Note 25. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. -2- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Consolidated statement of changes in equity (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Attributable to owners of the parent Share Capital (1) Legal Reserves Share Premium Currency Translation Adjustment Other Reserves (2) Retained Earnings (3) Total Non-controlling interests Total Balance at December 31, 2018 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (919,248 ) (322,310 ) 11,116,116 11,782,882 92,610 11,875,492 Income (loss) for the year - - - - - 742,686 742,686 (11,428 ) 731,258 Currency translation adjustment - - - (27,217 ) - - (27,217 ) (77 ) (27,294 ) Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations, net of taxes - - - - (7,132 ) - (7,132 ) (595 ) (7,727 ) Change in value of instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income and cash flow hedges, net of taxes - - - - 1,605 - 1,605 727 2,332 From other comprehensive income of non-consolidated companies - - - (10,781 ) (9,066 ) - (19,847 ) - (19,847 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year - - - (37,998 ) (14,593 ) - (52,591 ) 55 (52,536 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - (37,998 ) (14,593 ) 742,686 690,095 (11,373 ) 678,722 Acquisition and other changes in non-controlling interests (4) - - - - 1 - 1 117,984 117,985 Dividends paid in cash - - - - - (484,020 ) (484,020 ) (1,807 ) (485,827 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (957,246 ) (336,902 ) 11,374,782 11,988,958 197,414 12,186,372 (1) The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 2.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $1.00 per share. As of December 31, 2019 there were 1,180,536,830 shares issued. All issued shares are fully paid. (2) Other reserves include mainly the result of transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control, the remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations, the changes in value of cash flow hedges and the changes in financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. (3) The restrictions to the distribution of profits and payment of dividends according to Luxembourg Law are disclosed in Note 25. (4) Related to Saudi Steel Pipe Company ('SSP') acquisition. See note 27. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. -3- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Cont.) (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Attributable to owners of the parent Share Capital (1) Legal Reserves Share Premium Currency Translation Adjustment Other Reserves (2) Retained Earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total Balance at December 31, 2017 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (824,423 ) (320,569 ) 10,718,853 11,482,185 98,785 11,580,970 Changes in accounting policies (Section II AP) - - - - 2,786 5,220 8,006 12 8,018 Balance at December 31, 2017 restated 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (824,423 ) (317,783 ) 10,724,073 11,490,191 98,797 11,588,988 Income (loss) for the year - - - - - 876,063 876,063 (2,163 ) 873,900 Currency translation adjustment - - - (96,673 ) - - (96,673 ) (243 ) (96,916 ) Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations, net of taxes - - - - 6,135 - 6,135 (104 ) 6,031 Change in value of instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income and cash flow hedges, net of taxes - - - - (6,673 ) - (6,673 ) 6 (6,667 ) From other comprehensive income of non-consolidated companies - - - 1,848 (3,987 ) - (2,139 ) - (2,139 ) Other comprehensive (loss) for the year - - - (94,825 ) (4,525 ) - (99,350 ) (341 ) (99,691 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - (94,825 ) (4,525 ) 876,063 776,713 (2,504 ) 774,209 Acquisition and other changes in non-controlling interests - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) (22 ) (24 ) Dividends paid in cash - - - - - (484,020 ) (484,020 ) (3,661 ) (487,681 ) Balance at December 31, 2018 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (919,248 ) (322,310 ) 11,116,116 11,782,882 92,610 11,875,492 (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Attributable to owners of the parent Share Capital (1) Legal Reserves Share Premium Currency Translation Adjustment Other Reserves (2) Retained Earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total Balance at December 31, 2016 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (965,955 ) (313,088 ) 10,658,136 11,287,417 125,655 11,413,072 Income (loss) for the year - - - - - 544,737 544,737 (8,348 ) 536,389 Currency translation adjustment - - - 151,080 - - 151,080 682 151,762 Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations, net of taxes - - - - (7,423 ) - (7,423 ) 126 (7,297 ) Change in value of available for sale financial instruments and cash flow hedges net of tax - - - - 4,549 - 4,549 (24 ) 4,525 From other comprehensive income of non-consolidated companies - - - (9,548 ) 136 - (9,412 ) - (9,412 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - 141,532 (2,738 ) - 138,794 784 139,578 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - 141,532 (2,738 ) 544,737 683,531 (7,564 ) 675,967 Acquisition and other changes in non-controlling interests - - - - (4,743 ) - (4,743 ) 4,694 (49 ) Dividends paid in cash - - - - - (484,020 ) (484,020 ) (24,000 ) (508,020 ) Balance at December 31, 2017 1,180,537 118,054 609,733 (824,423 ) (320,569 ) 10,718,853 11,482,185 98,785 11,580,970 (1) The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 2.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $1.00 per share. As of December 31, 2018 and 2017 there were 1,180,536,830 shares issued. All issued shares are fully paid. (2) Other reserves include mainly the result of transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control, the remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations and the changes in value of cash flow hedges and in available for sale financial instruments. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. -4- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, Notes 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Income for the year 731,258 873,900 536,389 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 9, 10 & 11 539,521 664,357 608,640 Income tax accruals less payments 28(ii) (193,417 ) 58,494 (193,989 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 12 (82,036 ) (193,994 ) (116,140 ) Interest accruals less payments, net 28(iii) (4,381 ) 6,151 11,550 Changes in provisions 2,739 (8,396 ) (17,245 ) Income from the sale of Conduit business 29 - - (89,694 ) Changes in working capital 28(i) 523,109 (737,952 ) (853,184 ) Currency translation adjustment and others 11,146 (51,758 ) 91,648 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,527,939 610,802 (22,025 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures 9 & 10 (350,174 ) (349,473 ) (558,236 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 3,820 4,851 7,077 Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business 29 - - 327,631 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 27 (132,845 ) - (10,418 ) Investment in companies under cost method (2,933 ) - (3,681 ) Investment in non-consolidated companies 26 (19,610 ) - - Loan to non-consolidated companies 12 c - (14,740 ) (10,956 ) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies 12 c 40,470 9,370 3,900 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,091 6,010 5,443 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 12 28,974 25,722 22,971 Changes in investments in securities 389,815 717,368 565,387 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (40,392 ) 399,108 349,118 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid 8 (484,020 ) (484,020 ) (484,020 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,872 ) (3,498 ) (24,000 ) Changes in non-controlling interests 1 (24 ) (49 ) Payments of lease liabilities 11 (41,530 ) - - Proceeds from borrowings 1,332,716 1,019,302 1,196,781 Repayments of borrowings (1,159,053 ) (1,432,202 ) (1,090,129 ) Net cash used in financing activities (353,758 ) (900,442 ) (401,417 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,133,789 109,468 (74,324 ) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the year 426,717 330,090 398,580 Effect of exchange rate changes (6,231 ) (12,841 ) 5,834 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,133,789 109,468 (74,324 ) At December 31, 28(iv) 1,554,275 426,717 330,090 At December 31, Cash and cash equivalents 2019 2018 2017 Cash and bank deposits 1,554,299 428,361 330,221 Bank overdrafts 18 (24 ) (1,644 ) (131 ) 1,554,275 426,717 330,090 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. -5- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Index TO the notes to the consolidated financial statements I GENERAL INFORMATION IV OTHER NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 Segment information II ACCOUNTING POLICIES ('AP') 2 Cost of sales A Basis of presentation 3 Selling, general and administrative expenses B Group accounting 4 Labor costs (included in Cost of sales and in Selling, general and administrative expenses) C Segment information 5 Other operating income and expenses D Foreign currency translation 6 Financial results E Property, plant and equipment 7 Income tax F Intangible assets 8 Dividends distribution G Impairment of non-financial assets 9 Property, plant and equipment, net H Other investments 10 Intangible assets, net I Inventories 11 Right-of-use assets, net and lease liabilities J Trade and other receivables 12 Investments in non-consolidated companies K Cash and cash equivalents 13 Receivables - non current L Equity 14 Inventories, net M Borrowings 15 Receivables and prepayments, net N Current and deferred income tax 16 Current tax assets and liabilities O Employee benefits 17 Trade receivables, net P Provisions 18 Cash and cash equivalents and other investments Q Trade and other payables 19 Borrowings R Revenue recognition 20 Deferred income tax S Cost of sales and other selling expenses 21 Other liabilities T Earnings per share 22 Non-current allowances and provisions U Financial instruments 23 Current allowances and provisions V Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations 24 Derivative financial instruments 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits III FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT 26 Agreement to build a welded pipe plant in West Siberia 27 Business combinations A Financial risk factors 28 Cash flow disclosures B Category of financial instruments and classification within the fair value hierarchy 29 Discontinued Operations C Fair value estimation 30 Related party transactions D Accounting for derivative financial instruments and hedging activities 31 Fees paid to the Company's principal accountant 32 Principal subsidiaries 33 Nationalization of Venezuelan subsidiaries 34 Delisting of Tenaris's shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange 35 Subsequent events -6- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 I. GENERAL INFORMATION Tenaris S.A. (the 'Company') was established as a public limited liability company (societé anonyme) under the laws of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg on December 17, 2001. The Company holds, either directly or indirectly, controlling interests in various subsidiaries in the steel pipe manufacturing and distribution businesses. References in these Consolidated Financial Statements to 'Tenaris' refer to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. A list of the principal Company's subsidiaries is included in Note 32 to these Consolidated Financial Statements. The Company's shares trade on the Italian Stock Exchange and the Mexican Stock Exchange; the Company's American Depositary Securities ('ADS') trade on the New York Stock Exchange. These Consolidated Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on February 19, 2020. II. Accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these Consolidated Financial Statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated. A Basis of presentation The Consolidated Financial Statements of Tenaris have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') and in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and liabilities (including derivative instruments) and plan assets at fair value. The Consolidated Financial Statements are, unless otherwise noted, presented in thousands of U.S. dollars ('$'). Whenever necessary, certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current year. Following the sale of the steel electric conduit business in North America, known as Republic Conduit, in January 2017, the results of the mentioned business are presented as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5, 'Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations'. Consequently, all comparative amounts related to discontinued operations within each line item of the Consolidated Income Statement are reclassified into discontinued operations. The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows includes the cash flows for continuing and discontinued operations. Cash flows from discontinued operations and earnings per share are disclosed separately in Note 29, as well as additional information detailing net assets of disposal group classified as held for sale and discontinued operations. The preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make certain accounting estimates and assumptions that might affect among others, the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, contingent assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The main areas involving significant estimates or judgements are: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets (note II.G); Income Taxes (note II.N); Loss contingencies (note II.P); Defined benefit obligations (note II.O), Business Combinations (notes II.B, III.27); Useful lives of property, plant and equipment and other long-lived assets (notes II.E, II.F, II.G). (1) Accounting pronouncements applicable as from January 1, 2019 and relevant for Tenaris IFRS 16, 'Leases' Tenaris has adopted IFRS 16 'Leases' from January 1, 2019. In accordance with the transition provisions in IFRS 16, Tenaris has adopted the new rules using the modified retrospective approach, meaning that reclassifications of the adoption was recognized in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 and that comparatives were not restated. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Tenaris recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 'Leases'. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019. The associated right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2018. The difference between the amount of the lease liability recognized in the statement of financial position at the date of initial application and the operating lease commitments under IAS 17 is related to leases with a duration lower than 12 months, low value leases and/or leases with clauses related to variable payments. -7- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 A Basis of presentation (Cont.) (1) Accounting pronouncements applicable as from January 1, 2019 and relevant for Tenaris (Cont.) IFRS 16, 'Leases' (Cont.) Leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of i) fixed payments, less any lease incentives receivable, ii) variable lease payments that are based on an index or a rate, iii) amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees, iv) the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and v) payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability, any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized on a straight-line basis as an expenses in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value comprise mainly IT equipment and small items of office furniture. In determining the lease term, management considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not exercise a termination option. Extension options (or periods after termination options) are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended (or not terminated). IFRIC 23, 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments' Tenaris has adopted IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments' from January 1, 2019. This interpretation clarifies how the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12 'Income taxes' are applied where there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. Other accounting pronouncements that became effective during 2019 have no material effect on the Company's financial condition or results of operations. B Group accounting (1) Subsidiaries and transactions with non-controlling interests Subsidiaries are all entities over which Tenaris has control. Tenaris controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is exercised by the Company and are no longer consolidated from the date control ceases. The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for the acquisition of subsidiaries by Tenaris. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the fair value of the assets transferred, equity instruments issued and liabilities incurred or assumed at the date of exchange. Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred. Identifiable assets acquired, liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. Any non-controlling interest in the acquiree is measured either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the acquiree's net assets. The excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred and the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If this is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired, the difference is recognized directly in the Consolidated Income Statement. -8- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B Group accounting (Cont.) (1) Subsidiaries and transactions with non-controlling interests (Cont.) Contingent consideration is classified either as equity or as a financial liability. Amounts classified as a financial liability are subsequently remeasured to fair value with changes in fair value recognized in profit or loss. If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is remeasured to fair value at the acquisition date. Any gains or losses arising from such remeasurement are recognized in profit or loss. Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control are accounted as transactions with equity owners of the Company. For purchases from non-controlling interests, the difference between any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity. When the Company ceases to have control or significant influence, any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value, with the change in carrying amount recognized in profit or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or financial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognized in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognized in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss. Material intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains (losses) on transactions between Tenaris subsidiaries have been eliminated in consolidation. However, since the functional currency of some subsidiaries is its respective local currency, some financial gains (losses) arising from intercompany transactions are generated. These are included in the Consolidated Income Statement under Other financial results. (2) Non-consolidated companies Non-consolidated companies are all entities in which Tenaris has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in non-consolidated companies (associated and joint ventures) are accounted for by the equity method of accounting and are initially recognized at cost. The Company's investment in non-consolidated companies includes goodwill identified in acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss. Under the equity method of accounting, the investments are initially recognized at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognize Tenaris's share of the post-acquisition profits or losses of the investee in profit or loss, and Tenaris's share of movements in other comprehensive income of the investee in other comprehensive income. Dividends received or receivable from associates and joint ventures are recognized as a reduction in the carrying amount of the investment. If material, unrealized results on transactions between Tenaris and its non-consolidated companies are eliminated to the extent of Tenaris's interest in the non-consolidated companies. Unrealized losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment indicator of the asset transferred. Financial statements of non-consolidated companies have been adjusted where necessary to ensure consistency with IFRS. The Company's pro-rata share of earnings in non-consolidated companies is recorded in the Consolidated Income Statement under Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies. The Company's pro-rata share of changes in other comprehensive income is recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. -9- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B Group accounting (Cont.) (2) Non-consolidated companies (Cont.) Ternium At December 31, 2019, Tenaris holds 11.46% of Ternium S.A ('Ternium')'s common stock. The following factors and circumstances evidence that Tenaris has significant influence (as defined by IAS 28, 'Investments in associates companies and Joint Ventures') over Ternium, and as a result the Company's investment in Ternium has been accounted for under the equity method: § Both the Company and Ternium are under the indirect common control of San Faustin S.A.; § Four out of eight members of Ternium's Board of Directors (including Ternium's Chairman) are also members of the Company's Board of Directors; § Under the shareholders' agreement by and between the Company and Techint Holdings S.à r.l, a wholly owned subsidiary of San Faustin S.A. and Ternium's main shareholder, dated January 9, 2006, Techint Holdings S.à.r.l, is required to take actions within its power to cause (a) one of the members of Ternium's Board of Directors to be nominated by the Company and (b) any director nominated by the Company to be only removed from Ternium's Board of Directors pursuant to previous written instructions of the Company. Usiminas At December 31, 2019, Tenaris holds through its Brazilian subsidiary Confab Industrial S.A. ('Confab'), 5.2% of the shares with voting rights and 3.07% of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. ('Usiminas') total share capital. The acquisition of Usiminas shares was part of a larger transaction performed on January 16, 2012, pursuant to which Ternium, certain of its subsidiaries and Confab joined Usiminas' existing control group through the acquisition of ordinary shares representing 27.7% of Usiminas' total voting capital and 13.8% of Usiminas' total share capital. A shareholders' agreement governed the rights and obligations of the several control group members. In April and May 2016 Tenaris's subsidiary Confab subscribed, in the aggregate, to 1.3 million preferred shares (BRL1.28 per share) for a total amount of BRL1.6 million (approximately $0.5 million) and 11.5 million ordinary shares (BRL5.00 per share) for a total amount of BRL57.5 million (approximately $16.6 million). The preferred and ordinary shares were issued on June 3, 2016 and July 19, 2016, respectively. Consequently as of December 31, 2019 Tenaris owns 36.5 million ordinary shares and 1.3 million preferred shares of Usiminas. In 2014, a conflict arose between the T/T Group (comprising Confab and Ternium's subsidiaries Ternium Investments, Ternium Argentina and Prosid Investments) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ('NSSMC') with respect to the governance of Usiminas. On February 8, 2018, Ternium Investments resolved the dispute with NSSMC, and on April 10, 2018, the T/T Group entities (including Confab), NSSMC and Previdência Usiminas entered into a new shareholders' agreement for Usiminas, amending and restating the previously existing shareholders agreement (the 'New SHA'). Usiminas' control group now holds, in the aggregate, 483.6 million ordinary shares bound to the New SHA, representing approximately 68.6% of Usiminas' voting capital, with the T/T Group holding approximately 47.1% of the total shares held by the control group (39.5% corresponding to the Ternium entities and the other 7.6% corresponding to Confab); NSSMC holding approximately 45.9% of the total shares held by the control group; and Previdência Usiminas holding the remaining 7% of the total shares held by the control group. The New SHA reflects the agreed-upon corporate governance rules for Usiminas, including, among others, an alternation mechanism for the nomination of each of the chief executive officer and the Chairman of the board of directors, as well as a mechanism for the nomination of other members of Usiminas' executive board. The New SHA also incorporates an exit mechanism consisting of a buy-and-sell procedure, exercisable at any time during the term of the New SHA after the fourth-and-a-half-year anniversary from the May 2018 election of Usiminas' executive board. Such exit mechanism shall apply with respect to shares held by NSSMC and the T/T Group, and would allow either Ternium or NSSMC to purchase all or a majority of the Usiminas shares held by the other shareholder. -10- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B Group accounting (Cont.) (2) Non-consolidated companies (Cont.) Usiminas (Cont.) In connection with the execution of the New SHA, Confab and the Ternium entities amended and restated their separate shareholders' agreement governing their respective rights and obligations as members of the T/T Group to include provisions relating to the exit mechanism and generally to conform such separate shareholders' agreement to the other provisions of the New SHA. The rights of Confab and Ternium and its subsidiaries within the Ternium - Tenaris Group are governed under such amended and restated separate shareholders agreement. Those circumstances evidence that Tenaris has significant influence over Usiminas, and consequently, accounted it for under the equity method (as defined by IAS 28). Techgen Techgen S.A. de C.V. ('Techgen') is a Mexican joint venture company owned 48% by Ternium, 30% by Tecpetrol International S.A. and 22% by Tenaris. Techgen operates a natural gas-fired combined electric power plant in the Pesquería area of the State of Nuevo Leon, México. Tenaris, Ternium and Tecpetrol International S.A. are parties to a shareholders' agreement relating to the governance of Techgen. In addition, the Company, Ternium and Tecpetrol International S.A. are under the indirect common control of San Faustin S.A., consequently Tenaris accounted it's interest under the equity method (as defined by IAS 28). Tenaris carries its investment in Ternium, Usiminas and Techgen under the equity method, with no additional goodwill or intangible assets recognized. Tenaris reviews investments in non-consolidated companies for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the asset's carrying amount may not be recoverable. At December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, no impairment provisions were recorded in any of the aforementioned investments. See Note 12. C Segment information The Company is organized in one major business segment, Tubes, which is also the reportable operating segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. Business activities included in this segment are mainly dependent on the oil and gas industry worldwide, as this industry is a major consumer of steel pipe products, particularly OCTG used in drilling activities. Demand for steel pipe products from the oil and gas industry has historically been volatile and depends primarily upon the number of oil and natural gas wells being drilled, completed and reworked, and the depth and drilling conditions of these wells. Sales are generally made to end users, with exports being done through a centrally managed global distribution network and domestic sales are made through local subsidiaries. Corporate general and administrative expenses have been allocated to the Tubes segment. Others includes all other business activities and operating segments that are not required to be separately reported, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, utility conduits for buildings, heat exchangers, energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Tenaris's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CEO) holds monthly meetings with senior management, in which operating and financial performance information is reviewed, including financial information that differs from IFRS principally as follows: § The use of direct cost methodology to calculate the inventories, while under IFRS it is at full cost, including absorption of production overheads and depreciations; § The use of costs based on previously internally defined cost estimates, while, under IFRS, costs are calculated at historical cost; § Other timing differences, if any. Tenaris presents its geographical information in five areas: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. For purposes of reporting geographical information, net sales are allocated to geographical areas based on the customer's location; allocation of assets, capital expenditures and associated depreciations and amortizations are based on the geographical location of the assets. -11- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 D Foreign currency translation (1) Functional and presentation currency IAS 21 (revised), 'The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates' defines the functional currency as the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. The functional and presentation currency of the Company is the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar is the currency that best reflects the economic substance of the underlying events and circumstances relevant to Tenaris's global operations. Except for the Brazilian and Italian subsidiaries whose functional currencies are their local currencies, Tenaris determined that the functional currency of its other subsidiaries is the U.S. dollar, based on the following principal considerations: § Sales are mainly negotiated, denominated and settled in U.S. dollars. If priced in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, the sales price may consider exposure to fluctuation in the exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar; § Prices of their critical raw materials and inputs are priced and settled in U.S. dollars; § Transaction and operational environment and the cash flow of these operations have the U.S. dollar as reference currency; § Significant level of integration of the local operations within Tenaris's international global distribution network; § Net financial assets and liabilities are mainly received and maintained in U.S. dollars; § The exchange rate of certain legal currencies has long-been affected by recurring and severe economic crises. (2) Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the date of the transactions or valuation where items are re-measured. At the end of each reporting period: (i) monetary items denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are translated using the closing rates; (ii) non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a currency other than the functional currency are translated using the exchange rates prevailing at the date of the transactions; and (iii) non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a currency other than the functional currency are translated using the exchange rates prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are recorded as gains and losses from foreign exchange and included in Other financial results in the Consolidated Income Statement, except when deferred in equity as qualifying cash flow hedges and qualifying net investment hedges. (3) Translation of financial information in currencies other than the functional currency Results of operations for subsidiaries whose functional currencies are not the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates for each quarter of the year. Financial statement positions are translated at the year-end exchange rates. Translation differences are recognized in a separate component of equity as currency translation adjustments. In the case of a sale or other disposal of any of such subsidiaries, any accumulated translation difference would be recognized in income as a gain or loss from the sale. Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising from the acquisition of a foreign operation are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the closing rate. -12- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 E Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are recognized at historical acquisition or construction cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Property, plant and equipment acquired through acquisitions accounted for as business combinations have been valued initially at the fair market value of the assets acquired. Major overhaul and rebuilding expenditures are capitalized as property, plant and equipment only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the investment enhances the condition of assets beyond its original condition. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. Maintenance expenses on manufacturing properties are recorded as cost of products sold in the year in which they are incurred. Cost may also include transfers from equity of any gains or losses on qualifying cash flow hedges of foreign currency purchases of property, plant and equipment. Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition or construction of certain capital assets are capitalized as part of the cost of the asset, in accordance with IAS 23(R), 'Borrowing Costs'. Assets for which borrowing costs are capitalized are those that require a substantial period of time to prepare for their intended use. The depreciation method is reviewed at each year end. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to depreciate the cost of each asset to its residual value over its estimated useful life, as follows: Land No Depreciation Buildings and improvements 30-50 years Plant and production equipment 10-40 years Vehicles, furniture and fixtures, and other equipment 4-10 years The assets' residual values and useful lives of significant plant and production equipment are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, at each year-end date. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount. Management's re-estimation of assets useful lives, performed in accordance with IAS 16, 'Property, Plant and Equipment', did not materially affect depreciation expenses for 2019, 2018 and 2017. Tenaris depreciates each significant part of an item of property, plant and equipment for its different production facilities that (i) can be properly identified as an independent component with a cost that is significant in relation to the total cost of the item, and (ii) has a useful operating life that is different from another significant part of that same item of property, plant and equipment. Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with the carrying amount of assets and are recognized under Other operating income or Other operating expenses in the Consolidated Income Statement. F Intangible assets (1) Goodwill Goodwill represents the excess of the acquisition cost over the fair value of Tenaris's share of net identifiable assets acquired as part of business combinations determined mainly by independent valuations. Goodwill is tested at least annually for impairment and carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Impairment losses on goodwill are not reversed. Goodwill is included in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position under Intangible assets, net. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to a CGU or group of CGUs that are expected to benefit from the business combination which generated the goodwill being tested. (2) Information systems projects Costs associated with maintaining computer software programs are generally recognized as an expense as incurred. However, costs directly related to the development, acquisition and implementation of information systems are recognized as intangible assets if it is probable that they have economic benefits exceeding one year and comply with the recognition criteria of IAS 38, 'Intangible Assets'. -13- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 F Intangible assets (Cont.) (2) Information systems projects (Cont.) Information systems projects recognized as assets are amortized using the straight-line method over their useful lives, generally not exceeding a period of 3 years. Amortization charges are mainly classified as Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Income Statement. Management's re-estimation of assets useful lives, performed in accordance with IAS 38, did not materially affect amortization expenses for 2019, 2018 and 2017. (3) Licenses, patents, trademarks and proprietary technology Licenses, patents, trademarks, and proprietary technology acquired in a business combination are initially recognized at fair value at the acquisition date. Licenses, patents, proprietary technology and those trademarks that have a finite useful life are carried at cost less accumulated amortization. Amortization is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate the cost over their estimated useful lives, and does not exceed a period of 10 years. Amortization charges are mainly classified as Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Income Statement. The balance of acquired trademarks that have indefinite useful lives according to external appraisal amounts to $86.7 million at December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, and are included in Hydril CGU. Main factors considered in the determination of the indefinite useful lives include the years that they have been in service and their recognition among customers in the industry. Management's re-estimation of assets useful lives, performed in accordance with IAS 38, did not materially affect amortization expenses for 2019, 2018 and 2017. (4) Research and development Research expenditures as well as development costs that do not fulfill the criteria for capitalization are recorded as Cost of sales in the Consolidated Income Statement as incurred. Research and development expenditures included in Cost of sales for the years 2019, 2018 and 2017 totaled $61.1 million, $63.4 million and $63.7 million, respectively. Capitalized costs were not material for the years 2019, 2018 and 2017. (5) Customer relationships In accordance with IFRS 3, 'Business Combinations' and IAS 38, Tenaris has recognized the value of customer relationships separately from goodwill attributable to the acquisition of Maverick and Hydril groups, as well as the more recent acquisition of SSP. Customer relationships acquired in a business combination are recognized at fair value at the acquisition date, have a finite useful life and are carried at cost less accumulated amortization. Amortization is calculated using the straight line method over the initial expected useful life of approximately 14 years for Maverick, 10 years for Hydril and 9 years for SSP. In 2018 the Company reviewed the useful life of Maverick's Tubes customer relationships and decided to reduce the remaining useful life from 2 years to zero, consequently a higher amortization charge of approximately $109 million was recorded in the Consolidated Income Statement under Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019 the net book value of SSP's customer relationship amounts to $72.9 million, with a residual useful life of 8 years. Maverick's coiled tubing customer relationships amounts to $9.9 million with a residual useful life of 1 year, while Hydril's customer relationships is fully amortized. -14- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 G Impairment of non-financial assets Long-lived assets including identifiable intangible assets are reviewed for impairment at the lowest level for which there are separately identifiable cash flows (cash generating units, or CGU). Most of the Company's principal subsidiaries that constitute a CGU have a single main production facility and, accordingly, each of such subsidiary represents the lowest level of asset aggregation that generates largely independent cash inflows. Assets that are subject to amortization are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, including goodwill, are subject to at least an annual impairment test. In assessing whether there is any indication that a CGU may be impaired, external and internal sources of information are analyzed. Material facts and circumstances specifically considered in the analysis usually include the discount rate used in Tenaris's cash flow projections and the business condition in terms of competitive and economic factors, such as the cost of raw materials, oil and gas prices, capital expenditure programs for Tenaris's customers and the evolution of the rig count. An impairment loss is recognized for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher between the asset's value in use and fair value less costs of disposal. Any impairment loss is allocated to reduce the carrying amount of the assets of the CGU in the following order: (a) first, to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the CGU; and (b) then, to the other assets of the unit (group of units) pro-rata on the basis of the carrying amount of each asset in the unit (group of units), considering not to reduce the carrying amount of the asset below the highest of its fair value less cost of disposal, its value in use or zero. For purposes of calculating the fair value less costs of disposal, Tenaris uses the estimated value of future cash flows that a market participant could generate from the corresponding CGU. Management judgment is required to estimate discounted future cash flows. Actual cash flows and values could vary significantly from the forecasted future cash flows and related values derived using discounting techniques. Non-financial assets other than goodwill that suffered an impairment are reviewed for possible reversal at each reporting date. Tenaris regularly conducts assessments of the carrying values of its assets. The value-in-use was used to determine the recoverable value. Value-in-use is calculated by discounting the estimated cash flows over a five-year period based on forecasts approved by management. For the subsequent years beyond the five-year period, a terminal value is calculated based on perpetuity. Tenaris's main source of revenue is the sale of products and services to the oil and gas industry and the level of such sales is sensitive to international oil and gas prices and their impact on drilling activities. For purposes of assessing key assumptions, Tenaris uses external sources of information and management judgment based on past experience. The main key assumptions used in estimating the value in use are discount rate, growth rate and competitive and economic factors applied to determine Tenaris's cash flow projections, such as oil and gas prices, average number of active oil and gas drilling rigs (rig count) and raw material costs. Management has determined the value of each of the key assumptions as follows: - Discount rate: based on the applicable weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which is considered to be a good indicator of capital cost, taking into account the industry, country and size of the business. For each CGU where assets are allocated, a specific WACC was determined taking into account the industry, country and size of the business. In 2019, the main discount rates used were in a range between 8.2% and 15.9%. - Growth rate: considers the long-term average growth rate for the oil and gas industry, the inflation impact on prices and costs, the higher demand to offset depletion of existing fields and the Company's expected market penetration. In 2019, a nominal growth rate of 2% was considered. -15- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 G Impairment of non-financial assets (Cont.) - Oil and gas prices: based on industry analysts' reports and management's expectations of market development respectively. - Rig count: based on information published by Baker Hughes and management's expectations. - Raw material costs: based on industry analysts' reports and management's expectations. The main factors that could result in additional impairment charges in future periods would be an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in growth rate used in the Company's cash flow projections, a deterioration of the business, competitive and economic factors, such as a decrease in oil and gas prices, and the evolution of the rig count. For the CGU with significant amount of goodwill assigned in comparison to the total amount of goodwill, Tenaris has determined that the CGU for which a reasonable possible change in the key assumption would cause the CGUs' carrying amount to exceed its recoverable amount was OCTG USA. In OCTG USA, the recoverable amount calculated based on value in use exceeded carrying value by $108 million as of December 31, 2019. The following changes in key assumptions, at CGU OCTG - USA, assuming unchanged values for the other assumptions, would cause the recoverable amount to be equal to the respective carrying value as of the impairment tests: Increase in the discount rate 95 Bps Decrease of the growth rate -1.6 % Decrease of the cash flow projections -15.3 % No impairment charge was recorded in 2019, 2018 and 2017. HOther investments Other investments consist primarily of investments in financial instruments and time deposits with a maturity of more than three months at the date of purchase. Certain non-derivative financial assets that the Company held not for trading have been categorized as financial assets 'at fair value through other comprehensive income' ('FVOCI'). They are carried at fair value and interest income from these financial assets is included in finance income using the effective interest rate method. Unrealized gains or losses are recorded as a fair value adjustment in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and transferred to the Consolidated Income Statement when the financial asset is sold. Exchange gains and losses and impairments related to the financial assets are immediately recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. FVOCI instruments with maturities greater than 12 months after the balance sheet date are included in non-current assets. Other investments in financial instruments and time deposits are categorized as financial assets 'at fair value through profit or loss' because such investments are held for trading and their performance is evaluated on a fair value basis. The results of these investments are recognized in Financial Results in the Consolidated Income Statement. Purchases and sales of financial investments are recognized as of their settlement date. The fair values of quoted investments are generally based on current bid prices. If the market for a financial investment is not active or the securities are not listed, Tenaris estimates the fair value by using standard valuation techniques. See Section III Financial Risk Management. -16- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 I Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower between cost and net realizable value. The cost of finished goods and goods in process is comprised of raw materials, direct labor, utilities, freights and other direct costs and related production overhead costs, and it excludes borrowing costs. The allocation of fixed production costs, including depreciation and amortization charges, is based on the normal level of production capacity. Inventories cost is mainly based on the FIFO method. Tenaris estimates net realizable value of inventories by grouping, where applicable, similar or related items. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less any estimated costs of completion and selling expenses. Goods in transit as of year-end are valued based on the supplier's invoice cost. Tenaris establishes an allowance for obsolete or slow-moving inventories related to finished goods, goods in process, supplies and spare parts. For slow moving or obsolete finished products, an allowance is established based on management's analysis of product aging. An allowance for obsolete and slow-moving inventory of supplies and spare parts is established based on management's analysis of such items to be used as intended and the consideration of potential obsolescence due to technological changes, aging and consumption patterns. J Trade and other receivables Trade and other receivables are recognized initially at fair value that corresponds to the amount of consideration that is unconditional unless they contain significant financing components. The Company holds trade receivables with the objective to collect the contractual cash flows and therefore measures them subsequently at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Due to the short-term nature, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. Tenaris applies the IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' simplified approach to measure expected credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The expected loss rates are based on the payment profiles of sales over a period of three years and the corresponding historical credit losses experienced within this period. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current and forward-looking information on macroeconomic factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. K Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of cash at banks, liquidity funds and short-term investments with a maturity of less than three months at the date of purchase which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash. Assets recorded in cash and cash equivalents are carried at fair market value or at historical cost which approximates fair market value. In the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, bank overdrafts are included in Borrowings in current liabilities. For the purposes of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, Cash and cash equivalents includes overdrafts. L Equity (1) Equity components The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity includes: § The value of share capital, legal reserve, share premium and other distributable reserves calculated in accordance with Luxembourg law; § The currency translation adjustment, other reserves, retained earnings and non-controlling interest calculated in accordance with IFRS. (2) Share capital The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 2.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $1.00 per share. Total ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 are 1,180,536,830 with a par value of $1.00 per share with one vote each. All issued shares are fully paid. -17- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 L Equity (Cont.) (3) Dividends distribution by the Company to shareholders Dividends distributions are recorded in the Company's financial statements when Company's shareholders have the right to receive the payment, or when interim dividends are approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. Dividends may be paid by the Company to the extent that it has distributable retained earnings, calculated in accordance with Luxembourg law. See Note 25 (iii). M Borrowings Borrowings are recognized initially at fair value net of transaction costs incurred and subsequently measured at amortized cost. Any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption amount is recognized in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method. N Current and Deferred income tax The income tax expense or credit for the period is the tax payable on the current period's taxable income based on the applicable income tax rate for each jurisdiction adjusted by changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to temporary differences and to unused tax losses. Tax is recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement, except for tax items recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date in the countries where the Company's subsidiaries operate and generate taxable income. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions when appropriate. Deferred income tax is recognized applying the liability method on temporary differences arising between the tax basis of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements. The principal temporary differences arise from the effect of currency translation on depreciable fixed assets and inventories, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, valuation of inventories, provisions for pension plans and fair value adjustments of assets acquired in business combinations. Deferred tax assets are also recognized for net operating loss carry-forwards. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the time period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled, based on tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilized. At the end of each reporting period, Tenaris reassesses unrecognized deferred tax assets. Tenaris recognizes a previously unrecognized deferred tax asset to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable income will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Deferred tax liabilities and assets are not recognized for temporary differences between the carrying amount and tax basis of investments in foreign operations where the company is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that the differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets and liabilities and when the deferred tax balances relate to the same taxation authority. Current tax assets and tax liabilities are offset where the entity has a legally enforceable right to offset and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are re-measured if tax rates change. These amounts are charged or credited to the Consolidated Income Statement or to the item Other comprehensive income for the year in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, depending on the account to which the original amount was charged or credited. -18- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 O Employee benefits (1) Short-term obligations Liabilities for wages and salaries are recognized in respect of employees' services up to the end of the reporting period and are measured at the amounts expected to be paid when the liabilities are settled. The liabilities are presented as current employee benefit obligations in the balance sheet. (2) Post employment benefits The Company has defined benefit and defined contribution plans. A defined benefit plan is a pension plan that defines an amount of pension benefit that an employee will receive on retirement, usually dependent on one or more factors such as age, years of service and compensation. The liability recognized in the statement of financial position in respect of defined benefit pension plans is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of the reporting period less the fair value of plan assets, if any. The defined benefit obligation is calculated annually (at year end) by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated future cash outflows using interest rates of high-quality corporate bonds that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid, and that have terms to maturity approximating to the terms of the related pension obligation. Remeasurement gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to equity in Other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise. Past-service costs are recognized immediately in the Income Statement. For defined benefit plans, net interest income/expense is calculated based on the surplus or deficit derived by the difference between the defined benefit obligations less fair value of plan assets. For defined contribution plans, the Company pays contributions to publicly or privately administered pension insurance plans on a mandatory, contractual or voluntary basis. The Company has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. The contributions are recognized as employee benefit expenses when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognized as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available. Tenaris sponsors funded and unfunded defined benefit pension plans in certain subsidiaries. The most significant are: § An unfunded defined benefit employee retirement plan for certain senior officers. The plan is designed to provide certain benefits to those officers (additional to those contemplated under applicable labor laws) in case of termination of the employment relationship due to certain specified events, including retirement. This unfunded plan provides defined benefits based on years of service and final average salary. As of December 31, 2019 the outstanding liability for this plan amounts to $45.3 million. § Employees' service rescission indemnity: the cost of this obligation is charged to the Consolidated Income Statement over the expected service lives of employees. This provision is primarily related to the liability accrued for employees at Tenaris's Italian subsidiary. As from January 1, 2007 as a consequence of a change in an Italian law, employees were entitled to make contributions to external funds, thus, Tenaris's Italian subsidiary pays every year the required contribution to the funds with no further obligation. As a result, the plan changed from a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan effective from that date, but only limited to the contributions of 2007 onwards. As of December 31, 2019 the outstanding liability for this plan amounts to $17.3 million. § Funded retirement benefit plans held in Canada for salary and hourly employees hired prior to a certain date based on years of service and, in the case of salaried employees, final average salary. Plan assets consist primarily of investments in equities and money market funds. Both plans were replaced for defined contribution plans. Effective June 2016 the salary plan was frozen for the purposes of credited service as well as determination of final average pay. As of December 31, 2019 the outstanding liability for this plan amounts to $9.8 million. § Funded retirement benefit plan held in the US for the benefit of some employees hired prior a certain date, frozen for the purposes of credited service as well as determination of final average pay for the retirement benefit calculation. Plan assets consist primarily of investments in equities and money market funds. Additionally, an unfunded postretirement health and life plan is present that offers limited medical and life insurance benefits to the retirees, hired before a certain date. As of December 31, 2019 the outstanding liability for these plans amounts to $13.4 million. -19- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 O Employee benefits (Cont.) (3) Other long term benefits During 2007, Tenaris launched an employee retention and long term incentive program (the 'Program') applicable to certain senior officers and employees of the Company, who will be granted a number of Units throughout the duration of the Program. The value of each of these Units is based on Tenaris's shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest). Also, the beneficiaries of the Program are entitled to receive cash amounts based on (i) the amount of dividend payments made by Tenaris to its shareholders, and (ii) the number of Units held by each beneficiary to the Program. Until 2017 units were vested ratably over a period of four years and were mandatorily redeemed by the Company ten years after grant date, with the option of an early redemption at seven years after the grant date. Since 2018 units are vested ratably over the same period and are mandatorily redeemed by the Company seven years after grant date. The payment of the benefit is tied to the book value of the shares, and not to their market value. Tenaris valued this long-term incentive program as a long term benefit plan as classified in IAS 19, 'Employee Benefits'. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the outstanding liability corresponding to the Program amounts to $99.0 million and $91.2 million, respectively. The total value of the units granted (vested and unvested) to date under the program, considering the number of units and the book value per share as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, is $119.9 million and $106 million, respectively. (4) Termination benefits Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated by Tenaris before the normal retirement date, or when an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. Tenaris recognizes termination benefits at the earlier of the following dates: (a) when it can no longer withdraw the offer of those benefits; and (b) when the costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of IAS 37 and involves the payment of terminations benefits. In the case of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy, the termination benefits are measured based on the number of employees expected to accept the offer. (5) Other compensation obligations Employee entitlements to annual leave, long-service leave, sick leave and other bonuses and compensations obligations are accrued as earned. Compensation to employees in the event of dismissal is charged to income in the year in which it becomes payable. P Provisions Tenaris is subject to various claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings, including customer claims, in which a third party is seeking payment for alleged damages, reimbursement for losses or indemnity. Tenaris's potential liability with respect to such claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings cannot be estimated with certainty. Management periodically reviews the status of each significant matter and assesses potential financial exposure. If, as a result of past events, a potential loss from a claim or proceeding is considered probable and the amount can be reliably estimated, a provision is recorded. Accruals for loss contingencies reflect a reasonable estimate of the losses to be incurred based on information available to management as of the date of preparation of the financial statements, and take into consideration Tenaris's litigation and settlement strategies. These estimates are primarily constructed with the assistance of legal counsel. As the scope of liabilities become better defined, there may be changes in the estimates of future costs which could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. If Tenaris expects to be reimbursed for an accrued expense, as would be the case for an expense or loss covered under an insurance contract, and reimbursement is considered virtually certain, the expected reimbursement is recognized as a receivable. This note should be read in conjunction with Note 25. Q Trade and other payables Trade and other payables are recognized initially at fair value, generally the nominal invoice amount and subsequently measured at amortized cost. They are presented as current liabilities unless payment is not due within twelve months after the reporting period. Due to the short-term nature their carrying amounts are considered to be the same as their fair value. -20- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 R Revenue recognition Revenue comprises the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for the sale of goods and rendering of services in the ordinary course of Tenaris's activities. The revenue recognized by the Company is measured at the transaction price of the consideration received or receivable to which the Company is entitled to, reduced by estimated returns and other customer credits, such as discounts and volume rebates, based on the expected value to be realized and after eliminating sales within the group. Revenue is recognized at a point in time or over time from sales when control has been transferred and there is no unfulfilled performance obligation that could affect the acceptance of the product by the customer. The control is transferred upon delivery. Delivery occurs when the products have been shipped to the specific location, the risks of obsolescence and loss have been transferred and either the customer has accepted the product in accordance with the sales contract, the acceptance provisions have lapsed or the Company has objective evidence that all criteria for acceptance have been satisfied, including all performance obligations. These conditions are determined and analyzed on a contract by contract basis to ensure that all performance obligations are fulfilled; in particular, Tenaris verifies customer acceptance of the goods, the satisfaction of delivery terms and any other applicable condition. For bill and hold transactionsrevenue is recognized only to the extent that (a) the reason for the bill and hold arrangement must be substantive (for example, the customer has requested the arrangement); (b) the products have been specifically identified and are ready for delivery; (c) the Company does not have the ability to use the product or to direct it to another customer; (d) the usual payment terms apply. The Company's contracts with customers do not provide any material variable consideration, other than discounts, rebates and right of return. Discounts and rebates are recognized based on the most likely value and rights of return are based on expected value considering past experience and contract conditions. Where the contracts include multiple performance obligations, the transaction price is allocated to each performance obligation based on the stand-alone selling prices. Where these are not directly observable, they are estimated based on the expected cost plus margin. There are no judgements applied by management that significantly affect the determination of timing of satisfaction of performance obligations, nor the transaction price and amounts allocated to different performance obligations. Tenaris provides services related to goods sold, which represent a non-material portion of sales revenue and include: Pipe Management Services. This comprises mainly preparation of the pipes ready to be run, delivery to the customer, storage services and rig return. Field Services. Comprises field technical support and running assistance. These services are rendered in connection to the sales of goods and are attached to contracts with customers for the sale of goods. A significant portion of service revenue is recognized in the same period as the goods sold. There are no distinct uncertainties in the revenues and cash flows of the goods sold and services rendered as they are included in the same contract, have the same counterparty and are subject to the same conditions. Revenue from providing services is recognized over time in the accounting period in which the services are rendered. The following inputs and outputs methods are applied to recognize revenue considering the nature of service: Storage services, the Company provides storage services in owned or third-party warehouses, subject to a variable fee to be invoiced. This fee is determined based on the time that the customer maintains the material in the warehouse and the amount of the material stored. In the majority of cases, to quantify the amount to be invoiced in any given month, the monthly average fee of storage per ton is multiplied by the monthly average stock stored (in tons). Freights, the Company recognized the revenue on a pro rata bases considering the units delivered and time elapsed. Field services, the revenue is recognized considering outputs method, in particular surveys of service completion provided by the customer. -21- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 R Revenue recognition (Cont.) The Company does not expect to have any contracts where the period between the transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer and payment by the customer exceeds one year. As a consequence, considering that the contracts do not include any significant financing component, the Company does not adjust any of the transaction prices for the time value of money. For this reason, the Company is also applying the practical expedient not to disclose details on transaction prices allocated to the remaining performance obligations as of the end of the reporting period. Tenaris only provides standard quality warranties assuring that the goods sold will function as expected or are fit for their intended purpose, with no incremental service to the customer. Accordingly, warranties do not constitute a separate performance obligation. Other revenues earned by Tenaris are recognized on the following basis: § Interest income: on the effective yield basis. § Dividend income from investments in other companies: when Tenaris's right to receive payment is established. § Construction contracts revenues is recognized in accordance with the stage of the project completion. S Cost of sales and other selling expenses Cost of sales and other selling expenses are recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement on the accrual basis of accounting. Commissions, freights and other selling expenses, including shipping and handling costs, are recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Income Statement. T Earnings per share Earnings per share are calculated by dividing the income attributable to owners of the parent by the daily weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year. There are no dilutive potential ordinary shares. U Financial instruments Non derivative financial instruments comprise investments in financial debt instruments and equity, time deposits, trade and other receivables, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings and trade and other payables. The Company classifies its financial instruments according to the following measurement categories: · those to be measured subsequently at fair value (either through OCI or through profit or loss), and · those to be measured at amortised cost The classification depends on the Company's business model for managing the financial assets and contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets are recognized on their settlement date. Financial assets are derecognized when the rights to receive cash flows from the financial assets have expired or have been transferred and the Company has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership. At initial recognition, the Company measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss are expenses in profit or loss. Subsequent measurement of debt instruments depends on the Company's business model for managing the asset and the cash flow characteristics of the asset. There are three measurement categories into which the Company classifies its debt instruments: -22- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 U Financial instruments (Cont.) Amortized Cost: Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Interest income from these financial assets is included in finance income using the effective interest rate method. Exchange gains and losses and impairments related to the financial assets are immediately recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. Fair value through other comprehensive income: Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling the financial assets, where the assets' cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Interest income from these financial assets is included in finance income using the effective interest rate method. Unrealized gains or losses are recorded as a fair value adjustment in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and transferred to the Consolidated Income Statement when the financial asset is sold. Fair value through profit and loss ('FVPL'): Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortized cost or FVOCI. Changes in fair value of financial instruments at FVPL are immediately recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. For equity instruments, these are subsequently measured at fair value. Accounting for derivative financial instruments and hedging activities is included within the Section III, Financial Risk Management. V Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations Non-current assets (or disposal groups) are classified as held for sale if their carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use and a sale is considered highly probable. They are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell, except for assets such as deferred tax assets, assets arising from employee benefits and financial assets that are carried at fair value. An impairment loss is recognized for any initial or subsequent write-down of the asset (or disposal group) to fair value less costs to sell. A gain is recognized for any subsequent increase in fair value less costs to sell of an asset (or disposal group), but not in excess of any cumulative impairment loss previously recognized. Non-current assets (including those that are part of a disposal group) are not depreciated or amortized while they are classified as held for sale. Interest and other expenses attributable to the liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale continue to be recognized. Non-current assets classified as held for sale and the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from the other assets in the balance sheet. The liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other liabilities in the balance sheet. A discontinued operation is a component of the entity that has been disposed of or is classified as held for sale and that represents a separate line of business or geographical area of operations, is part of a single coordinated plan to dispose of such a line of business or area of operations, or is a subsidiary acquired exclusively with a view to resale. The results of discontinued operations are presented separately in the Consolidated Income Statement. See Note 29. -23- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 iii. Financial risk management The multinational nature of Tenaris's operations and customer base exposes the Company to a variety of risks, mainly related to market risks (including the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates), credit risk and capital market risk. In order to manage the volatility related to these exposures, management evaluates exposures on a consolidated basis, taking advantage of exposure netting. The Company or its subsidiaries may then enter into various derivative transactions in order to prevent potential adverse impacts on Tenaris's financial performance. Such derivative transactions are executed in accordance with internal policies and hedging practices. A. Financial Risk Factors (i) Capital Risk Management Tenaris seeks to maintain a low debt to total equity ratio considering the industry and the markets where it operates. The year-end ratio of debt to total equity (where 'debt' comprises financial borrowings and 'total equity' is the sum of financial borrowings and equity) is 0.06 as of December 31, 2019 and 0.04 as of December 31, 2018. The Company does not have to comply with regulatory capital adequacy requirements. (ii) Foreign exchange risk Tenaris manufactures and sells its products in a number of countries throughout the world and consequently is exposed to foreign exchange rate risk. Since the Company's functional currency is the U.S. dollar the purpose of Tenaris's foreign currency hedging program is mainly to reduce the risk caused by changes in the exchange rates of other currencies against the U.S. dollar. Tenaris's exposure to currency fluctuations is reviewed on a periodic consolidated basis. A number of derivative transactions are performed in order to achieve an efficient coverage in the absence of operative or natural hedges. Almost all of these transactions are forward exchange rates contracts. See Note 24. Tenaris does not enter into derivative financial instruments for trading or other speculative purposes, other than non-material investments in structured products. In the case of subsidiaries with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the results of hedging activities, reported in accordance with IFRS, may not reflect entirely the management's assessment of its foreign exchange risk hedging program. Intercompany balances between Tenaris's subsidiaries may generate financial gains (losses) to the extent that functional currencies differ. The value of Tenaris's financial assets and liabilities is subject to changes arising from the variation of foreign currency exchange rates. The following table provides a breakdown of Tenaris's main financial assets and liabilities (including foreign exchange derivative contracts) which impact the Company's profit and loss as of December 31, 2019 and 2018: All amounts Long / (Short) in thousands of U.S. dollars As of December 31, Currency Exposure / Functional currency 2019 2018 Argentine Peso / U.S. Dollar (95,811 ) (186,867 ) Euro / U.S. Dollar (103,518 ) (175,419 ) Saudi Arabian Riyal / U. S. Dollar (107,582 ) - The main relevant exposures correspond to: § Argentine Peso / U.S. dollar As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 consisting primarily of Argentine Peso-denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at certain Argentine subsidiaries whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar. A change of 1% in the ARS/USD exchange rate would have generated a pre-tax gain / loss of $1.0 million and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively. -24- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 A. Financial Risk Factors (Cont.) (ii) Foreign exchange risk (Cont.) § Euro / U.S. dollar As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, consisting primarily of Euro-denominated intercompany liabilities at certain subsidiaries whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar. A change of 1% in the EUR/USD exchange rate would have generated a pre-tax gain / loss of $1.0 million and $1.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which would have been to a large extent offset by changes in currency translation adjustment included in Tenaris's net equity position. § Saudi Arabian Riyal / U. S. Dollar As of December 31, 2019 consisting primarily of Saudi Arabian Riyal-denominated financial and trade payables. The Saudi Arabian Riyal is tied to the dollar. Considering the balances held as of December 31, 2019 on financial assets and liabilities exposed to foreign exchange rate fluctuations, Tenaris estimates that the impact of a simultaneous 1% appreciation / depreciation movement in the levels of foreign currencies exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar, would be a pre-tax gain / loss of $4.6 million (including a loss / gain of $4.9 million due to foreign exchange derivative contracts), which would be partially offset by changes to Tenaris's net equity position of $0.6 million. For balances held as of December 31, 2018, a simultaneous 1% favorable / unfavorable movement in the foreign currencies exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar, would have generated a pre-tax gain / loss of $3.6 million (including a loss / gain of $2.3 million due to foreign exchange derivative contracts), which would have been partially offset by changes to Tenaris's net equity position of $1.9 million. The Company entered into foreign exchange derivative contracts to mitigate the exposure to fluctuations in exchange rates. (iii) Interest rate risk Tenaris is subject to interest rate risk on its investment portfolio and its debt. The Company uses a mix of variable and fixed rate debt in combination with its investment portfolio strategy. The Company may choose to enter into foreign exchange derivative contracts and / or interest rate swaps to mitigate the exposure to changes in the interest rates. The following table summarizes the proportions of variable-rate and fixed-rate debt as of each year end. As of December 31, 2019 2018 Amount in thousands of U.S. dollars % Amount in thousands of U.S. dollars % Fixed rate (*) 768,002 93 % 520,471 97 % Variable rate 54,150 7 % 18,536 3 % Total 822,152 539,007 (*) Out of the $768 million fixed rate borrowings, $728 million are short-term. The Company estimates that, if market interest rates applicable to Tenaris's borrowings had been 100 basis points higher, then the additional pre-tax loss would have been $7.7 million in 2019 and $8.2 million in 2018. (iv) Credit risk Credit risk arises from cash and cash equivalents, deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as credit exposures to customers, including outstanding receivables and committed transactions. The Company also actively monitors the creditworthiness of its treasury, derivative and insurance counterparties in order to minimize its credit risk. There is no significant concentration of credit risk from customers. No single customer comprised more than 10% of Tenaris's net sales in 2019, 2018 and 2017. Tenaris's credit policies related to sales of products and services are designed to identify customers with acceptable credit history and to allow Tenaris to require the use of credit insurance, letters of credit and other instruments designed to minimize credit risks whenever deemed necessary. Tenaris maintains allowances for impairment for potential credit losses. See Section II J. -25- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 A. Financial Risk Factors (Cont.) (iv) Credit risk (Cont.) As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 trade receivables amount to $1,348.2 million and $1,737.4 million respectively. Trade receivables have guarantees under credit insurance of $178.7 million and $181.7 million, letter of credit and other bank guarantees of $55.2 million and $62.3 million, and other guarantees of $0.6 million and $42.2 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, overdue trade receivables amounted to $242.7 million and $368.4 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, overdue guaranteed trade receivables amounted to $28.7 million and $31.5 million; and the allowance for doubtful accounts amounted to $48.8 million and $66.5 million respectively. Both the allowance for doubtful accounts and the existing guarantees are sufficient to cover doubtful trade receivables. (v) Counterparty risk Tenaris has investment guidelines with specific parameters to limit issuer risk on marketable securities. Counterparties for derivatives and cash transactions are limited to high credit quality financial institutions, normally investment grade. Approximately 96% of Tenaris's liquid financial assets correspond to Investment Grade-rated instruments as of December 31, 2019, in comparison with approximately 83% as of December 31, 2018. (vi) Liquidity risk Tenaris financing strategy aims to maintain adequate financial resources and access to additional liquidity. During 2019, Tenaris has counted on cash flows from operations as well as additional bank financing to fund its transactions. Management maintains sufficient cash and marketable securities to finance normal operations and believes that Tenaris also has appropriate access to market for short-term working capital needs. Liquid financial assets as a whole (comprising cash and cash equivalents and other investments) were 12% of total assets at the end of 2019 compared to 7% at the end of 2018. Tenaris has a conservative approach to the management of its liquidity, which consists of i) cash and cash equivalents (cash in banks, liquidity funds and investments with a maturity of less than three months at the date of purchase), and ii) Other Investments (fixed income securities, time deposits, and fund investments). Tenaris holds primarily investments in money market funds and variable or fixed-rate securities from investment grade issuers. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, Tenaris does not have direct exposure to financial instruments issued by European sovereign counterparties. Tenaris holds its investments primarily in U.S. dollars. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, U.S. dollar denominated liquid assets represented approximately 95% of total liquid financial assets. (vii) Commodity price risk In the ordinary course of its operations, Tenaris purchases commodities and raw materials that are subject to price volatility caused by supply conditions, political and economic variables and other factors. As a consequence, Tenaris is exposed to risk resulting from fluctuations in the prices of these commodities and raw materials. Tenaris fixes the prices of such raw materials and commodities for short-term periods, typically not in excess of one year, in general Tenaris does not hedge this risk. -26- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B. Category of financial instruments and classification within the fair value hierarchy As mentioned in note II.A, the Company classifies its financial instruments in the following measurement categories: amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit and loss.For financial instruments that are measured in the statement of financial position at fair value, IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement' requires a disclosure of fair value measurements by level according to the following fair value measurement hierarchy: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs). The following tables present the financial instruments by category and levels as of December 31, 2019 and 2018. Measurement Categories At Fair Value December 31, 2019 Carrying

amount Amortized Cost FVOCI FVPL Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,554,299 387,602 - 1,166,697 1,166,697 - - Other investments 210,376 65,874 144,502 - 134,990 9,512 - Fixed income (time-deposit, zero coupon bonds, commercial papers) 65,874 65,874 - - - - - Certificates of deposits 20,637 20,637 - - - - - Commercial papers 4,993 4,993 - - - - - Other notes 40,244 40,244 - - - - - Bonds and other fixed income 144,502 - 144,502 - 134,990 9,512 - U.S. government securities 10,211 - 10,211 - 10,211 - - Non - U.S. government securities 28,637 - 28,637 - 19,125 9,512 - Corporates securities 105,654 - 105,654 - 105,654 - - Derivative financial instruments 19,929 - - 19,929 - 19,929 - Other Investments Non-current 24,934 - 18,012 6,922 18,012 - 6,922 Bonds and other fixed income 18,012 - 18,012 - 18,012 - - Other investments 6,922 - - 6,922 - - 6,922 Trade receivables 1,348,160 1,348,160 - - - - - Receivables C and NC (*) 261,678 93,239 48,659 - - - 48,659 Other receivables 141,898 93,239 48,659 - - - 48,659 Other receivables (non-financial) 119,780 - - - - - - Total 1,894,875 211,173 1,193,548 1,319,699 29,441 55,581 Liabilities Borrowings C and NC 822,152 822,152 - - - - - Trade payables 555,887 555,887 - - - - - Finance Lease Liabilities C and NC 230,167 230,167 - - - - - Derivative financial instruments 1,814 - - 1,814 - 1,814 - Total 1,608,206 - 1,814 - 1,814 - (*) Includes balances related to interest in our Venezuelan companies. See Note 33. -27- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B. Category of financial instruments and classification within the fair value hierarchy (Cont.) Measurement Categories At Fair Value December 31, 2018 Carrying amount Amortized Cost FVOCI FVPL Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 428,361 268,163 - 160,198 160,198 - - Other investments 487,734 300,410 166,094 21,230 168,165 19,159 - Fixed income (time-deposit, zero coupon bonds, commercial papers) 300,410 300,410 - - - - - Certificates of deposits 198,912 198,912 - - - - - Commercial papers 9,932 9,932 - - - - - Other notes 91,566 91,566 - - - - - Bonds and other fixed income 187,324 - 166,094 21,230 168,165 19,159 - U.S. government securities 1,077 - 1,077 - 1,077 - - Non - U.S. government securities 24,912 - 24,912 - 24,912 - - Corporates securities 142,176 - 140,105 2,071 142,176 - - Structured notes 19,159 - - 19,159 - 19,159 - Derivative financial instruments 9,173 - - 9,173 - 9,173 - Other Investments Non-current 118,155 - 113,830 4,326 113,830 - 4,326 Bonds and other fixed income 113,830 - 113,830 - 113,830 - - Other investments 4,326 - - 4,326 - - 4,326 Trade receivables 1,737,366 1,737,366 - - - - - Receivables C and NC (*) 307,790 139,474 48,711 - - 52 48,659 Other receivables 188,185 139,474 48,711 - - 52 48,659 Other receivables (non-financial) 119,605 - - - - - - Total 2,445,413 328,635 194,927 442,193 28,384 52,985 Liabilities Borrowings C and NC 539,007 539,007 - - - - - Trade payables 693,673 693,673 - - - - - Derivative financial instruments 11,978 - - 11,978 - 11,978 - Total 1,232,680 - 11,978 - 11,978 - (*) Includes balances related to interest in our Venezuelan companies. See Note 33. There were no transfers between levels during the year. The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the reporting date. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by Tenaris is the current bid price. These instruments are included in Level 1 and comprise primarily corporate and sovereign debt securities. The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (such as certain debt securities, certificates of deposits with original maturity of more than three months, forward and interest rate derivative instruments) is determined by using valuation techniques which maximize the use of observable market data when available and rely as little as possible on entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in Level 2. Tenaris values its assets and liabilities included in this level using bid prices, interest rate curves, broker quotations, current exchange rates, forward rates and implied volatilities obtained from market contributors as of the valuation date. If one or more of the significant inputs are not based on observable market data, the instruments are included in Level 3. Tenaris values its assets and liabilities in this level using observable market inputs and management assumptions which reflect the Company's best estimate on how market participants would price the asset or liability at measurement date. Main balances included in this level correspond to the Company interest in Venezuelan companies. See Note 33. -28- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 B. Category of financial instruments and classification within the fair value hierarchy (Cont.) The following table presents the changes in Level 3 assets and liabilities: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Assets / Liabilities At the beginning of the year 52,985 26,409 Addition / (Decrease) 2,933 26,768 Currency translation adjustment and others (337 ) (192 ) At the end of the year 55,581 52,985 C. Fair value estimation Financial assets or liabilities classified at fair value through profit or loss are measured under the framework established by the IASB accounting guidance for fair value measurements and disclosures. The fair values of quoted investments are generally based on current bid prices. If the market for a financial asset is not active or no market is available, fair values are established using standard valuation techniques. The fair value of all outstanding derivatives is determined using specific pricing models that include inputs that are observable in the market or can be derived from or corroborated by observable data. The fair value of forward foreign exchange contracts is calculated as the net present value of the estimated future cash flows in each currency, based on observable yield curves, converted into U.S. dollars at the spot rate of the valuation date. Borrowings are comprised primarily of fixed rate debt and variable rate debt with a short term portion where interest has already been fixed. They are classified under other financial liabilities and measured at their amortized cost. Tenaris estimates that the fair value of its main financial liabilities is approximately 100.0% of its carrying amount including interests accrued in 2019 as compared with 99.3% in 2018. Fair values were calculated using standard valuation techniques for floating rate instruments and comparable market rates for discounting flows. The carrying amount of investments valuated at amortized cost approximates its fair value. D. Accounting for derivative financial instruments and hedging activities Derivative financial instruments are initially recognized in the statement of financial position at fair value through profit and loss on each date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value. Specific tools are used for calculation of each instrument's fair value and these tools are tested for consistency on a monthly basis. Market rates are used for all pricing operations. These include exchange rates, deposit rates and other discount rates matching the nature of each underlying risk. As a general rule, Tenaris recognizes the full amount related to the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments in Financial Results in the Consolidated Income Statement. Tenaris designates certain derivatives and non derivative financial liabilities (leasing liabilities denominated in Japanese Yen) as hedges of particular risks associated with recognized assets or liabilities or highly probable forecast transactions. These transactions are classified as cash flow hedges. The effective portion of the fair value of derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges is recognized in equity. Similarly the effective portion of the foreign exchange result on the designated leasing liability is recognized in equity Amounts accumulated in equity are then recognized in the income statement in the same period as the offsetting losses and gains on the hedged item. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognized immediately in the income statement. The fair value of Tenaris's derivative financial instruments (assets or liabilities) continues to be reflected in the statement of financial position. The lease liability will be recognized on the balance sheet at each period end at the exchange rate as of the end of each month. The full fair value of a hedging derivative and the leasing liability is classified as a current or non-current asset or liability according to its expiry date. For transactions designated and qualifying for hedge accounting, Tenaris documents at the inception of the transaction the relationship between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as its risk management objectives and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. Tenaris also documents its assessment on an ongoing basis, of whether the hedging instrument are highly effective in offsetting changes in the fair value or cash flow of hedged items. At December 31, 2019 and 2018, the effective portion of designated cash flow hedges which is included in Other Reserves in equity amounts to $2.6 million credit and $0.9 million debit respectively. See Note 24. The fair values of various derivative instruments used for hedging purposes and the movements of the hedging reserve included within Other Reserves in equity are disclosed in Note 24. -29- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 IV. OTHER NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (In the notes all amounts are shown in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) 1 Segment information As mentioned in section II. AP - C, the Segment Information is disclosed as follows: Reportable operating segments (All amounts in millions of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 Tubes Other Continuing operations Discontinued operations IFRS - Net Sales 6,870 424 7,294 - Management view - operating income 857 73 929 - Difference in cost of sales (105 ) 3 (102 ) - Differences in depreciation and amortization (1 ) (0 ) (1 ) - Differences in selling, general and administrative expenses (1 ) 1 (0 ) - Differences in other operating income (expenses), net 6 - 6 - IFRS - operating income 755 77 832 - Financial income (expense), net 19 - Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 852 - Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 82 - Income before income tax 934 - Capital expenditures 338 12 350 - Depreciation and amortization 523 17 540 - Year ended December 31, 2018 Tubes Other Continuing operations Discontinued operations IFRS - Net Sales 7,233 426 7,659 - Management view - operating income 702 81 783 - Difference in cost of sales 112 7 119 - Differences in depreciation and amortization (34 ) - (34 ) - Differences in selling, general and administrative expenses (2 ) 6 4 - IFRS - operating income 777 95 872 - Financial income (expense), net 37 - Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 909 - Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 194 - Income before income tax 1,103 - Capital expenditures 346 3 349 - Depreciation and amortization 645 19 664 - Year ended December 31, 2017 Tubes Other Continuing operations Discontinued operations IFRS - Net Sales 4,966 323 5,289 12 Management view - operating income 115 48 163 3 Difference in cost of sales 164 1 165 (1 ) Differences in depreciation and amortization (3 ) - (3 ) - Differences in selling, general and administrative expenses 14 (6 ) 8 - Differences in other operating income (expenses), net 2 - 2 - IFRS - operating income 292 43 335 2 Financial income (expense), net (23 ) - Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 312 2 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 116 - Income before income tax 428 2 Capital expenditures 550 8 558 - Depreciation and amortization 594 15 609 - Transactions between segments, which were eliminated in consolidation, are mainly related to sales of scrap, energy, surplus raw materials and others from the Other segment to the Tubes segment for $36, $52 and $53 million in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. There are no material differences between total reportable segments' revenues and the entity's revenue under IFRS. The main differences between operating income under IFRS view and the management view are mainly related to the cost of goods sold and other timing differences. See Section II. A. C. Segment Information. In addition to the amounts reconciled above, the main differences in net income arise from the impact of functional currencies on financial result, deferred income taxes as well as the result of investment in non-consolidated companies and changes on the valuation of inventories according to cost estimation internally defined. -30- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 1 Segment information (Cont.) Geographical information (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific Unallocated (*) Total continuing operations Total discontinued operations Year ended December 31, 2019 Net sales 3,429,911 1,391,288 738,880 1,382,172 351,804 - 7,294,055 - Total assets 7,885,120 2,227,044 2,282,775 958,424 609,663 879,965 14,842,991 - Trade receivables 612,809 176,173 149,321 319,406 90,451 - 1,348,160 - Property, plant and equipment, net 3,771,570 1,129,260 816,721 254,858 117,608 - 6,090,017 - Capital expenditures 169,390 113,999 55,169 4,578 7,038 - 350,174 - Depreciation and amortization 276,046 105,308 82,400 42,520 33,247 - 539,521 - Year ended December 31, 2018 Net sales 3,611,509 1,462,044 724,733 1,559,988 300,314 - 7,658,588 - Total assets 7,971,311 2,489,522 1,913,589 588,746 482,563 805,568 14,251,299 - Trade receivables 791,190 280,801 215,202 383,358 66,815 - 1,737,366 - Property, plant and equipment, net 3,859,060 1,133,113 848,178 94,040 129,517 - 6,063,908 - Capital expenditures 196,220 68,603 77,467 2,047 5,136 - 349,473 - Depreciation and amortization 441,705 108,558 82,769 10,389 20,936 - 664,357 - Year ended December 31, 2017 Net sales 2,451,357 1,142,142 545,777 937,439 211,789 - 5,288,504 11,899 Total assets 7,925,520 2,975,599 2,002,658 391,029 441,546 661,866 14,398,218 - Trade receivables 582,204 234,877 214,944 135,524 46,511 - 1,214,060 - Property, plant and equipment, net 3,914,229 1,190,145 878,788 102,481 143,500 - 6,229,143 - Capital expenditures 430,142 58,949 57,285 7,562 4,153 - 558,091 145 Depreciation and amortization 354,091 126,273 93,900 12,094 22,282 - 608,640 - (*) For 2019 and 2018 includes Investments in non-consolidated companies, for 2017 includes Investments in non-consolidated companies and Other equity investments for $21.6 million. See Note 12 and 33. There are no revenues from external customers attributable to the Company's country of incorporation (Luxembourg). For geographical information purposes, 'North America' comprises Canada, Mexico and the USA (31%); 'South America' comprises principally Argentina (12%), Brazil and Colombia; 'Europe' comprises principally Italy, Romania and United Kingdom; 'Middle East and Africa' comprises principally Egypt, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, India and Saudi Arabia and; 'Asia Pacific' comprises principally China, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand. Revenue is mainly recognized at a point in time to direct customers, when control has been transferred and there is no unfulfilled performance obligation that could affect the acceptance of the product by the customer. Tenaris's revenues related to governmental institutions represents approximately 21%, 15% and 17% in 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively. Tubes segment revenues by market: Revenues Tubes (in million US dollar) 2019 2018 2017 Oil and Gas 5,757 6,042 4,034 Hydrocarbon Processing and Power Generation 534 602 484 Industrial and Other 579 589 448 Total 6,870 7,233 4,966 At December 2019, 2018 and 2017, the Company recognized contract liabilities related to customer advances in the amount of $82.7, $62.7 and $56.7 million, respectively. These amounts related to years 2018 and 2017 were reclassified to revenues during the subsequent year. In these periods, no significant adjustment in revenues were performed related to performance obligations previously satisfied. -31- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 2 Cost of sales Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Inventories at the beginning of the year 2,524,341 2,368,304 1,563,889 Increase in inventory due to business combinations 52,966 - - Plus: Charges of the year Raw materials, energy, consumables and other 2,709,629 3,400,396 2,794,503 Services and fees 222,415 275,130 244,035 Labor cost 870,261 855,040 778,408 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 428,791 432,497 383,490 Amortization of intangible assets 5,948 8,220 18,621 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 28,727 - - Maintenance expenses 284,758 185,782 183,370 Allowance for obsolescence 29,138 25,457 (12,917 ) Taxes 100,738 133,308 18,542 Other 115,663 119,507 88,823 4,849,034 5,435,337 4,496,875 Less: Inventories at the end of the year (2,265,880 ) (2,524,341 ) (2,368,304 ) From discontinued operations - - (7,403 ) 5,107,495 5,279,300 3,685,057 3 Selling, general and administrative expenses Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Services and fees 153,773 128,090 132,301 Labor cost 481,854 470,928 443,338 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,524 16,968 17,979 Amortization of intangible assets 41,967 206,672 188,550 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 15,564 - - Commissions, freight and other selling expenses 441,442 491,555 339,759 Provisions for contingencies 28,565 23,498 17,664 Allowances for doubtful accounts (16,256 ) 1,751 (5,421 ) Taxes 110,876 71,110 56,826 Other 89,665 99,404 81,061 1,365,974 1,509,976 1,272,057 From discontinued operations - - (2,041 ) 1,365,974 1,509,976 1,270,016 4 Labor costs (included in Cost of sales and in Selling, general and administrative expenses) Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Wages, salaries and social security costs 1,274,474 1,250,783 1,144,341 Severance indemnities 24,637 25,225 34,497 Defined contribution plans 12,663 13,217 12,401 Pension benefits - defined benefit plans 18,207 15,390 15,066 Employee retention and long term incentive program 22,134 21,353 15,441 1,352,115 1,325,968 1,221,746 From discontinued operations - - (853 ) 1,352,115 1,325,968 1,220,893 The following table shows the geographical distribution of the employees: Country 2019 2018 2017 Argentina 5,405 5,427 5,221 Mexico 5,370 5,595 5,139 USA 2,255 2,382 1,953 Italy 2,144 2,155 2,088 Romania 1,815 1,852 1,870 Brazil 1,360 1,287 1,382 Colombia 1,040 1,082 1,003 Canada 772 1,030 919 Indonesia 616 554 506 Japan 400 399 410 Other 2,023 1,204 1,114 23,200 22,967 21,605 -32- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 5 Other operating income and expenses Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Other operating income Net income from other sales 8,651 3,604 4,395 Net rents 5,089 4,909 4,325 Other 8,025 6,546 1,796 Recovery on allowance for doubtful receivables 1,239 - - 23,004 15,059 10,516 Other operating expenses Contributions to welfare projects and non-profits organizations 11,199 11,379 9,158 Loss on fixed assets and material supplies disposed / scrapped - - 118 Allowance for doubtful receivables - 1,179 84 11,199 12,558 9,360 From discontinued operations - - (1 ) 11,199 12,558 9,359 6 Financial results (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Interest Income 48,061 42,244 51,525 Net result on changes in FV of financial assets at FVPL (64 ) (2,388 ) (3,920 ) Finance income (*) 47,997 39,856 47,605 Finance cost (43,381 ) (36,942 ) (27,072 ) Net foreign exchange transactions results (**) 27,868 28,845 (48,955 ) Foreign exchange derivatives contracts results (***) (11,616 ) 6,576 (8,996 ) Other (1,585 ) (1,035 ) 14,392 Other financial results 14,667 34,386 (43,559 ) Net financial results 19,283 37,300 (23,026 ) From discontinued operations - - 9 19,283 37,300 (23,017 ) (*) Finance Income: In 2019 and 2018 includes $7.6 and $3.6 million of interest related to instruments carried at FVPL, respectively. (**) Net foreign exchange transactions results: In 2019 mainly includes the result from the Argentine peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables and receivables at Argentine subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. dollar. In 2018 mainly includes the result from the Argentine peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables and receivables at Argentine subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. dollar, together with the positive impact from Euro depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. Dollar, largely offset by an increase in currency translation adjustment reserve from our Italian subsidiary. In 2017 mainly includes the negative impact from Euro appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. Dollar, largely offset by an increase in currency translation adjustment reserve from our Italian subsidiary. (***) Foreign exchange derivatives contracts results: In 2019 includes mainly losses on derivatives covering net payables in Argentine peso and in Euros and net receivables in Canadian dollar. In 2018 includes mainly gain on derivatives covering net receivables in Canadian dollar. In 2017 includes mainly losses on derivatives covering net receivables in Brazilian real and Canadian dollar and net payables in Argentine peso, partially offset by gains on derivatives covering net payables in Euro. -33- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 7 Income tax Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Current tax 299,692 343,104 184,016 Deferred tax (97,240 ) (113,897 ) (100,432 ) 202,452 229,207 83,584 From discontinued operations - - (100,720 ) 202,452 229,207 (17,136 ) The tax on Tenaris's income before tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the tax rate in each country as follows: Year ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2017 Income before income tax 933,710 1,103,107 427,711 Tax calculated at the tax rate in each country 186,752 207,422 6,456 Effect of currency translation on tax base 53,296 77,552 (922 ) Changes in the tax rates (13 ) 1,824 (62,968 ) Utilization of previously unrecognized tax losses (547 ) - - Tax revaluation, withholding tax and others (37,036 ) (57,591 ) 40,298 Tax charge 202,452 229,207 (17,136 ) Effect of currency translation on tax base, Tenaris applies the liability method to recognize deferred income tax on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets/liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements. By application of this method, Tenaris recognizes gains and losses on deferred income tax due to the effect of the change in the value on the tax basis in subsidiaries (mainly Argentina and Mexico), which have a functional currency different than their local currency. These gains and losses are required by IFRS even though the revalued / devalued tax bases of the relevant assets will not result in any deduction / obligation for tax purposes in future periods. Tax revaluation, withholding tax and others, mainly includes a net tax income of $66 and $65 million for 2019 and 2018 respectively related to the tax revaluation regime in Argentina and Mexico; it also includes a charge of $34 and $26 million for 2019 and 2018 respectively related to withholding taxes for intra group international operations. Changes in the tax rates, in 2017 it includes mainly the effect of the changes in tax rate in Argentine and US subsidiaries for approximately $46 million and $15 million respectively. 8 Dividends distribution On October 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS), or approximately $153 million, paid on November 20, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2019. On May 6, 2019, the Company's Shareholders approved an annual dividend in the amount of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS). The amount approved included the interim dividend previously paid on November 21, 2018 in the amount of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS). The balance, amounting to $0.28 per share ($0.56 per ADS), was paid on May 22, 2019. In the aggregate, the interim dividend paid in November 2018 and the balance paid in May 2019 amounted to approximately $484 million. On May 2, 2018, the Company's Shareholders approved an annual dividend in the amount of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS). The amount approved included the interim dividend previously paid on November 22, 2017 in the amount of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS). The balance, amounting to $0.28 per share ($0.56 per ADS), was paid on May 23, 2018. In the aggregate, the interim dividend paid in November 2017 and the balance paid in May 2018 amounted to approximately $484 million. On May 3, 2017, the Company's Shareholders approved an annual dividend in the amount of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS). The amount approved included the interim dividend previously paid on November 23, 2016 in the amount of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS). The balance, amounting to $0.28 per share ($0.56 per ADS), was paid on May 24, 2017. In the aggregate, the interim dividend paid in November 2016 and the balance paid in May 2017 amounted to approximately $484 million. -34- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 9 Property, plant and equipment, net Year ended December 31, 2019 Land and

civil

buildings Industrial

buildings,

plant and

production

equipment Vehicles,

furniture

and

fixtures Work in

progress Spare

parts and

equipment Total Cost Values at the beginning of the year 732,578 12,121,569 377,260 127,378 63,197 13,421,982 Translation differences (1,611 ) (38,961 ) (1,615 ) (864 ) (256 ) (43,307 ) Increase due to business combinations (*) 59,468 115,908 1,733 1,630 - 178,739 Additions 16 1,178 1,107 299,412 12,202 313,915 Disposals / Consumptions (35 ) (27,153 ) (7,110 ) (2,120 ) (2,557 ) (38,975 ) Transfers / Reclassifications 8,723 296,272 28,349 (317,128 ) (11,984 ) 4,232 Values at the end of the year 799,139 12,468,813 399,724 108,308 60,602 13,836,586 Depreciation Accumulated at the beginning of the year 110,914 6,936,900 310,260 - - 7,358,074 Translation differences (420 ) (24,973 ) (1,485 ) - - (26,878 ) Depreciation charge 11,409 415,826 20,080 - - 447,315 Transfers / Reclassifications (362 ) (38 ) - - - (400 ) Disposals / Consumptions (73 ) (25,580 ) (5,889 ) - - (31,542 ) Accumulated at the end of the year 121,468 7,302,135 322,966 - - 7,746,569 At December 31, 2019 677,671 5,166,678 76,758 108,308 60,602 6,090,017 (*) Related to SSP acquisition. See Note 27. Year ended December 31, 2018 Land and

civil

buildings Industrial

buildings,

plant and

production

equipment Vehicles,

furniture

and

fixtures Work in

progress Spare

parts and

equipment Total Cost Values at the beginning of the year 712,061 11,954,585 370,542 167,079 42,413 13,246,680 Translation differences (5,628 ) (117,977 ) (5,458 ) (2,269 ) (424 ) (131,756 ) Additions 723 681 1,245 294,163 20,756 317,568 Disposals / Consumptions (221 ) (21,836 ) (10,269 ) (42 ) (3,541 ) (35,909 ) Transfers / Reclassifications 25,643 306,116 21,200 (331,553 ) 3,993 25,399 Values at the end of the year 732,578 12,121,569 377,260 127,378 63,197 13,421,982 Depreciation Accumulated at the beginning of the year 101,197 6,612,871 303,469 - - 7,017,537 Translation differences (1,383 ) (72,141 ) (4,939 ) - - (78,463 ) Depreciation charge 11,153 417,229 21,083 - - 449,465 Transfers / Reclassifications - 173 (671 ) - - (498 ) Disposals / Consumptions (53 ) (21,232 ) (8,682 ) - - (29,967 ) Accumulated at the end of the year 110,914 6,936,900 310,260 - - 7,358,074 At December 31, 2018 621,664 5,184,669 67,000 127,378 63,197 6,063,908 Property, plant and equipment include capitalized interests for net amounts at December 31, 2019 and 2018 of $35.4 million and $37.4 million, respectively. There were no interest capitalized during 2019 and 2018. -35- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 10 Intangible assets, net Year ended December 31, 2019 Information

system projects Licenses,

patents and

trademarks (*) Goodwill Customer

relationships Total Cost Values at the beginning of the year 580,622 464,571 2,085,936 2,058,859 5,189,988 Translation differences (1,917 ) (70 ) (968 ) - (2,955 ) Increase due to business combinations (**) 405 - 32,869 81,192 114,466 Additions 35,487 772 - - 36,259 Transfers / Reclassifications (4,665 ) - - - (4,665 ) Disposals (5,062 ) (1,531 ) - - (6,593 ) Values at the end of the year 604,870 463,742 2,117,837 2,140,051 5,326,500 Amortization Accumulated at the beginning of the year 513,984 373,466 797,592 2,038,981 3,724,023 Translation differences (1,734 ) - - - (1,734 ) Amortization charge 28,937 719 - 18,259 47,915 Disposals (4,850 ) (413 ) - - (5,263 ) Accumulated at the end of the year 536,337 373,772 797,592 2,057,240 3,764,941 At December 31, 2019 68,533 89,970 1,320,245 82,811 1,561,559 Year ended December 31, 2018 Information

system projects Licenses,

patents and

trademarks (*) Goodwill Customer

relationships Total Cost Values at the beginning of the year 560,692 465,963 2,090,073 2,058,859 5,175,587 Translation differences (6,153 ) (183 ) (4,137 ) - (10,473 ) Additions 31,632 273 - - 31,905 Transfers / Reclassifications (5,493 ) - - - (5,493 ) Disposals (56 ) (1,482 ) - - (1,538 ) Values at the end of the year 580,622 464,571 2,085,936 2,058,859 5,189,988 Amortization Accumulated at the beginning of the year 478,946 372,746 797,592 1,865,444 3,514,728 Translation differences (5,551 ) - - - (5,551 ) Amortization charge 40,635 720 - 173,537 214,892 Disposals (46 ) - - - (46 ) Accumulated at the end of the year 513,984 373,466 797,592 2,038,981 3,724,023 At December 31, 2018 66,638 91,105 1,288,344 19,878 1,465,965 (*) Includes Proprietary Technology. (**) Related to SSP acquisition. The geographical allocation of goodwill for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1,168.4 million for North America, $116.2 million for South America, $1.9 million for Europe and $33.7 million for Middle East & Africa. The carrying amount of goodwill allocated by CGU, as of December 31, 2019, was as follows: (All amounts in million US dollar) As of December 31, 2019 Tubes Segment Other Segment CGU Maverick

Acquisition Hydril

Acquisition Other Maverick

Acquisition Total OCTG (USA) 225 - - - 225 Tamsa (Hydril and other) - 346 19 - 365 Siderca (Hydril and other) - 265 93 - 358 Hydril - 309 - - 309 Confab - - - - - Coiled Tubing - - - 4 4 Other - - 59 - 59 Total 225 920 171 4 1,320 -36- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 11 Right-of-use assets, net and lease liabilities Right of use assets evolution Year ended December 31, 2019 Land and Civil

Buildings Industrial

Buildings, Plant

and Production

Equipment Vehicles, furniture

and fixtures Total Cost Opening net book amount 27,713 202,352 8,335 238,400 Increase due to business combinations 229 2,038 - 2,267 Currency translation adjustment (88 ) 6 8 (74 ) Additions 9,292 24,985 7,165 41,442 Disposals (1,009 ) (4,488 ) (818 ) (6,315 ) Transfers - 496 (496 ) - At December 31, 2019 36,137 225,389 14,194 275,720 Depreciation Accumulated at the beginning of the year - - - - Translation differences (3 ) 3 8 8 Depreciation charge 8,514 31,869 3,908 44,291 Transfers / Reclassifications - (62 ) 62 - Disposals / Consumptions (181 ) (1,229 ) (295 ) (1,705 ) Accumulated at the end of the year 8,330 30,581 3,683 42,594 At December 31, 2019 27,807 194,808 10,511 233,126 Depreciation of right-of-use assets was mainly included in Tubes segment. The initial cost of right-of-use assets consists of the initial lease liability plus lease payments made in 2018 of approximately $4 million. Lease liability evolution (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 Year ended December 31, 2019 Opening net book amount 234,149 Increase due to business combinations 2,267 Translation differences 2,690 Additions 36,957 Cancellations (4,688 ) Repayments (43,974 ) Interest accrued 2,766 At December 31, 2019 230,167 (*) The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 was 2.4%. The amount of remaining payments with maturity less than 1 year, between 2 and 5 years and more than 5 years is approximately 16%, 44% and 40% of the total remaining payments, respectively. Expense relating to short-term leases and low value leases (included in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses) in the period amounted to $15.1 million and $1.3 million respectively. -37- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 12 Investments in non-consolidated companies Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 At the beginning of the year 805,568 640,294 Translation differences (10,781 ) 1,848 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 82,036 193,994 Increase due to business combinations 20,635 - Dividends and distributions received (*) (28,037 ) (26,581 ) Additions 19,610 - Decrease / increase in equity reserves and others (9,066 ) (3,987 ) At the end of the year 879,965 805,568 (*) Related to Ternium and Usiminas. During 2019, $29.0 million were collected. The principal non-consolidated companies are: % ownership at December 31, Value at December 31, Company Country of incorporation 2019 2018 2019 2018 a) Ternium (*) Luxembourg 11.46 % 11.46 % 751,105 725,548 b) Usiminas (**) Brazil 3.07 % 3.07 % 74,593 72,988 Others - - - 54,267 7,032 879,965 805,568 (*) Including treasury shares. (**) At December 31, 2019 and 2018 the voting rights were 5.2%. a) Ternium Ternium, is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, United States and Guatemala and is one of Tenaris's main suppliers of round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. At December 31, 2019, the closing price of Ternium's ADSs as quoted on the New York Stock Exchange was $22 per ADS, giving Tenaris's ownership stake a market value of approximately $505.4 million. At December 31, 2019, the carrying value of Tenaris's ownership stake in Ternium, based on Ternium's IFRS Financial Statements, was approximately $751.1 million. As of December 31, 2019 the Company concluded that the carrying amount does not exceed the recoverable value of the investment. Summarized selected financial information of Ternium, including the aggregated amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and profit or loss is as follows: Ternium 2019 2018 Non-current assets 8,757,320 8,121,824 Current assets 4,178,213 4,426,038 Total assets 12,935,533 12,547,862 Non-current liabilities 3,452,535 3,236,756 Current liabilities 1,768,125 1,826,530 Total liabilities 5,220,660 5,063,286 Non-controlling interests 1,103,208 1,091,321 Revenues 10,192,818 11,454,807 Gross profit 1,740,378 2,971,479 Net income for the year attributable to owners of the parent 564,269 1,506,647 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax, attributable to owners of the parent 445,473 1,176,964 -38- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 12 Investments in non-consolidated companies (Cont.) b) Usiminas Usiminas is a Brazilian producer of high quality flat steel products used in the energy, automotive and other industries. As of December 31, 2019, the closing price of the Usiminas' ordinary and preferred shares, as quoted on the B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A, was BRL9.83 ($2.44) and BRL9.51 ($2.36), respectively, giving Tenaris's ownership stake a market value of approximately $92 million. As of that date, the carrying value of Tenaris's ownership stake in Usiminas was approximately $74.6 million. Summarized selected financial information of Usiminas, including the aggregated amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and profit or loss is as follows: Usiminas 2019 2018 Non-current assets 4,335,662 4,696,896 Current assets 2,198,449 2,148,322 Total assets 6,534,111 6,845,218 Non-current liabilities 1,955,395 1,933,207 Current liabilities 716,930 860,862 Total liabilities 2,672,325 2,794,069 Non-controlling interests 377,667 369,333 Revenues 3,790,206 3,766,241 Gross profit 478,141 612,156 Net income for the year attributable to owners of the parent 52,779 194,381 c) Techgen Techgen is a Mexican company that operates a natural gas-fired combined cycle electric power plant in the Pesquería area of the State of Nuevo León, Mexico. The company started producing energy on December 1, 2016, with a power capacity of 900 megawatts. As of December 31, 2019, Tenaris held 22% of Techgen's share capital, and its affiliates, Ternium and Tecpetrol International S.A. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of San Faustin S.A., the controlling shareholder of both Tenaris and Ternium), held 48% and 30% respectively. Techgen is a party to transportation capacity agreements for a purchasing capacity of 150,000 MMBtu/Gas per day starting on August 1, 2016 and ending on July 31, 2036, and a party to a contract for the purchase of power generation equipment and other services related to the equipment. As of December 31, 2019, Tenaris's exposure under these agreements amounted to $51.9 million and $0.9 million respectively. Furthermore, during 2018, Techgen entered a contract for the purchase of clean energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019 Tenaris's exposure under this agreement amounted to $18.2 million. During 2019, Techgen repaid certain subordinated loans to Techgen's sponsors; the part corresponding to Tenaris amounted to $40.5 million. As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate outstanding principal amount under these subordinated loans was $58.1 million. On February 13, 2019, Techgen entered into a $640 million syndicated loan agreement with several banks to refinance an existing loan, resulting in the release of certain corporate guarantee issued by Techgen's shareholders to secure the replaced facility. Techgen's obligations under the current facility, which is 'non-recourse' on the sponsors, are guaranteed by a Mexican security trust covering Techgen's shares, assets and accounts as well as Techgen's affiliates rights under certain contracts. In addition, Techgen's collection and payment accounts not subject to the trust have been pledged in favor of the lenders under the new loan agreement, and certain direct agreements -customary for these type of transactions- have been entered into with third parties and affiliates, including in connection with the agreements for the sale of energy produced by the project and the agreements for the provision of gas and long-term maintenance services to Techgen. The commercial terms and conditions governing the purchase, by the Company's Mexican subsidiary Tamsa, of 22% of the energy generated by the project remain unchanged. Under the loan agreement, Techgen is committed to maintain a debt service reserve account covering debt service becoming due during two consecutive quarters; such account is funded by stand-by letters of credit issued for the account of Techgen's sponsors in proportion to their respective participations in Techgen. Accordingly, the Company and its Swiss subsidiary, Tenaris Investments Switzerland AG, applied for stand-by letters of credit covering 22% of the debt service coverage ratio, which as of the date hereof amounts to $9.8 million. -39- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 13 Receivables - non current Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Employee advances and loans 6,008 3,740 Tax credits 20,065 16,025 Receivables from related parties 59,999 58,128 Legal deposits 12,378 12,446 Advances to suppliers and other advances 3,772 7,592 Derivative financial instruments - 52 Receivable Venezuelan subsidiaries 48,659 48,659 Others 6,222 5,263 157,103 151,905 14 Inventories, net Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Finished goods 968,329 1,025,999 Goods in process 612,888 709,497 Raw materials 221,954 256,816 Supplies 486,411 504,286 Goods in transit 194,015 237,539 2,483,597 2,734,137 Allowance for obsolescence (see Note 23 (i)) (217,717 ) (209,796 ) 2,265,880 2,524,341 15 Receivables and prepayments, net Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 30,579 31,599 Government entities 1,867 2,182 Employee advances and loans 8,189 6,521 Advances to suppliers and other advances 17,180 23,467 Government tax refunds on exports 670 4,896 Receivables from related parties 19,837 63,322 Miscellaneous 31,145 30,682 109,467 162,669 Allowance for other doubtful accounts (see Note 23 (i)) (4,892 ) (6,784 ) 104,575 155,885 16 Current tax assets and liabilities Year ended December 31, Current tax assets 2019 2018 V.A.T. credits 112,161 67,322 Prepaid taxes 55,227 54,010 167,388 121,332 Year ended December 31, Current tax liabilities 2019 2018 Income tax liabilities 64,994 182,711 V.A.T. liabilities 9,953 18,091 Other taxes 52,678 49,431 127,625 250,233 -40- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 17 Trade receivables, net Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Current accounts 1,387,494 1,778,796 Receivables from related parties 9,448 25,105 1,396,942 1,803,901 Allowance for doubtful accounts (see Note 23 (i)) (48,782 ) (66,535 ) 1,348,160 1,737,366 The following table sets forth details of the aging of trade receivables: Past due Trade Receivables Not Due 1 - 180 days >180 days At December 31, 2019 Guaranteed 234,427 205,764 26,899 1,764 Not guaranteed 1,162,515 948,449 157,960 56,106 Guaranteed and not guaranteed 1,396,942 1,154,213 184,859 57,870 Expected loss rate 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.24 % 0.57 % Allowances for doubtful accounts (1,294 ) (529 ) (455 ) (310 ) Nominative allowances for doubtful accounts (47,488 ) - (1,922 ) (45,566 ) Net Value 1,348,160 1,153,684 182,482 11,994 Past due Trade Receivables Not Due 1 - 180 days >180 days At December 31, 2018 Guaranteed 286,250 254,743 30,884 623 Not guaranteed 1,517,651 1,180,788 260,675 76,188 Guaranteed and not guaranteed 1,803,901 1,435,531 291,559 76,811 Expected loss rate 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.43 % Allowances for doubtful accounts (1,396 ) (564 ) (510 ) (322 ) Nominative allowances for doubtful accounts (65,139 ) - (1,436 ) (63,703 ) Net Value 1,737,366 1,434,967 289,613 12,786 Trade receivables are mainly denominated in U.S. dollars. 18 Cash and cash equivalents and other investments Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents Cash at banks 118,314 81,211 Liquidity funds 1,166,697 160,198 Short - term investments 269,288 186,952 1,554,299 428,361 Other investments - current Fixed Income (time-deposit, zero coupon bonds, commercial papers) 65,874 300,410 Bonds and other fixed Income 144,502 187,324 210,376 487,734 Other investments - Non-current Bonds and other fixed Income 18,012 113,829 Others 6,922 4,326 24,934 118,155 -41- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 19 Borrowings Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Non-current Bank borrowings 40,896 29,214 Costs of issue of debt (16 ) (27 ) 40,880 29,187 Current Bank borrowings 781,258 508,143 Bank overdrafts 24 1,644 Finance lease liabilities - 44 Costs of issue of debt (10 ) (11 ) 781,272 509,820 Total Borrowings 822,152 539,007 The maturity of borrowings is as follows: 1 year or

less 1 - 2

years 2 - 3

years 3 - 4

years 4 - 5

years Over 5

years Total At December 31, 2019 Other borrowings 781,272 17,307 23,573 - - - 822,152 Total borrowings 781,272 17,307 23,573 - - - 822,152 Interest to be accrued (*) 11,370 1,045 117 - - 12,532 Total 792,642 18,352 23,690 - - - 834,684 1 year or

less 1 - 2

years 2 - 3

years 3 - 4

years 4 - 5

years Over 5

years Total At December 31, 2018 Financial lease 44 - - - - - 44 Other borrowings 509,776 4,271 4,771 20,145 - - 538,963 Total borrowings 509,820 4,271 4,771 20,145 - - 539,007 Interest to be accrued (*) 8,182 1,175 1,166 169 - - 10,692 Total 518,002 5,446 5,937 20,314 - - 549,699 (*) Includes the effect of hedge accounting. Significant borrowings include: In million of USD Disbursement date Borrower Type Original & Outstanding Final maturity 2019 Tamsa Bank loans 621 2020 2019 Siderca Bank loans 60 2020 As of December 31, 2019, Tenaris was in compliance with all of its covenants. The weighted average interest rates before tax shown below were calculated using the rates set for each instrument in its corresponding currency as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, considering hedge accounting where applicable. 2019 2018 Total borrowings 3.18 % 3.98 % Breakdown of long-term borrowings by currency and rate is as follows: Non-current borrowings Year ended December 31, Currency Interest rates 2019 2018 USD Fixed 18,370 18,762 SAR Fixed 16,106 - EUR Fixed 5,108 9,023 EUR Variable 1,296 1,402 Total non-current borrowings 40,880 29,187 -42- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 19 Borrowings (Cont.) Breakdown of short-term borrowings by currency and rate is as follows: Current borrowings Year ended December 31, Currency Interest rates 2019 2018 USD Variable 17,092 16,847 USD Fixed 274,799 138,303 EUR Variable 80 198 EUR Fixed 3,772 4,178 MXN Fixed 424,964 301,047 ARS Fixed 86 49,125 SAR Variable 35,666 - SAR Fixed 24,797 - Others Variable 16 89 Others Fixed - 33 Total current borrowings 781,272 509,820 Borrowings evolution Year ended December 31, 2019 Non current Current At the beginning of the year 29,187 509,820 Translation differences (229 ) 669 Proceeds and repayments, net (4,582 ) 203,931 Interests accrued less payments 304 2,950 Reclassifications (11,733 ) 11,733 Increase due to Business Combinations 27,933 53,789 Overdrafts variation - (1,620 ) At the end of the year 40,880 781,272 The carrying amounts of assets pledged as security for current and non-current borrowings are immaterial for the years 2019 and 2018. 20 Deferred income tax Deferred income taxes are calculated in full on temporary differences under the liability method using the tax rate of each country. The evolution of deferred tax assets and liabilities during the year are as follows: Deferred tax liabilities Fixed assets (*) Inventories Intangible and Other Total At the beginning of the year 710,995 25,048 46,532 782,575 Translation differences (347 ) - (4 ) (351 ) Increase due to business combinations 5,621 - 11,209 16,830 Charged directly to other comprehensive income - - 423 423 Income statement charge / (credit) (64,930 ) (5,652 ) 59,902 (10,680 ) At December 31, 2019 651,339 19,396 118,062 788,797 Fixed assets (*) Inventories Intangible and Other Total At the beginning of the year 744,926 34,934 55,585 835,445 Effect of adoption of new standards - - 35 35 Translation differences (876 ) - 92 (784 ) Charged directly to other comprehensive income - - 288 288 Income statement charge (33,055 ) (9,886 ) (9,468 ) (52,409 ) At December 31, 2018 710,995 25,048 46,532 782,575 (*) Includes the effect of currency translation on tax base. See Note 7. -43- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 20 Deferred income tax (Cont.) Deferred tax assets Provisions and

allowances Inventories Tax losses Other Total At the beginning of the year (16,116 ) (86,585 ) (396,257 ) (86,184 ) (585,142 ) Translation differences 362 306 497 286 1,451 Increase due to business combinations (1,160 ) (1,413 ) (1,172 ) (2,238 ) (5,983 ) Charged directly to other comprehensive income - - - (1,261 ) (1,261 ) Income statement charge / (credit) (2,739 ) (5,712 ) 14,100 (92,209 ) (86,560 ) At December 31, 2019 (19,653 ) (93,404 ) (382,832 ) (181,606 ) (677,495 ) Provisions and

allowances Inventories Tax losses Other Total At the beginning of the year (26,475 ) (89,555 ) (354,944 ) (60,033 ) (531,007 ) Effect of adoption of new standards 952 - - (164 ) 788 Translation differences 2,532 1,447 1,014 (38 ) 4,955 Charged directly to other comprehensive income 23 - - 1,587 1,610 Income statement charge / (credit) 6,852 1,523 (42,327 ) (27,536 ) (61,488 ) At December 31, 2018 (16,116 ) (86,585 ) (396,257 ) (86,184 ) (585,142 ) In 2019 the effect of the adoption of IFRS 16 has been recognized as 'Other' both for deferred tax assets and liabilities. Deferred tax assets related to taxable losses of Tenaris subsidiaries are recognized to the extent it is considered probable that future taxable profits will be available against which such losses can be utilized in the foreseeable future. This amount includes $338 million related to US subsidiaries mainly due to the recognition of accelerated fiscal depreciations. The remaining balance mainly corresponds to Japanese and Brazilian subsidiaries. These subsidiaries have incurred in fiscal losses in the past. Tenaris has concluded that these deferred tax assets will be recoverable based on the business plans and budgets. The expiration dates of the recognized tax losses in less than 1 year, between 2 and 5 years and in more than 5 years is 0.2%, 2.5% and 97.3% respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the net unrecognized deferred tax assets amount to $121.2 million. The expiration dates of the unrecognized tax losses less than 1 year, between 2 and 5 years and more than 5 years is approximately 2.8%, 20.2% and 77%. The estimated recovery analysis of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities is as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Deferred tax assets to be recovered after 12 months (538,274 ) (452,330 ) Deferred tax liabilities to be settled after 12 months 766,852 739,670 Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are offset when (1) there is a legally enforceable right to set-off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and (2) when the deferred income taxes relate to the same fiscal authority on either the same taxable entity or different taxable entities where there is an intention to settle the balances on a net basis. The following amounts, determined after appropriate set-off, are shown in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Deferred tax assets (225,680 ) (181,606 ) Deferred tax liabilities 336,982 379,039 111,302 197,433 The movement in the net deferred income tax liability account is as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 At the beginning of the year 197,433 304,438 Effect of adoption of new standards - 823 Translation differences 1,100 4,171 Increase due to business combinations 10,847 - Charged directly to Other Comprehensive Income (838 ) 1,898 Income statement credit (97,240 ) (113,897 ) At the end of the year 111,302 197,433 -44- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 21 Other liabilities (i) Other liabilities - Non current Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Post-employment benefits 144,993 115,087 Other-long term benefits 85,473 78,492 Miscellaneous 20,917 19,550 251,383 213,129 Post-employment benefits Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Unfunded 125,573 97,318 Funded 19,420 17,769 144,993 115,087 § Unfunded Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Values at the beginning of the year 97,318 101,889 Translation differences (1,567 ) (3,849 ) Current service cost 7,978 7,400 Interest cost 5,526 5,070 Remeasurements (*) 7,010 (3,946 ) Increase due to business combinations 15,660 - Benefits paid from the plan (9,328 ) (9,719 ) Other 2,976 473 At the end of the year 125,573 97,318 (*) For 2019 a loss of $1.3 million is attributable to demographic assumptions and a loss of $5.7 million to financial assumptions. For 2018 a gain of $0.2 million is attributable to demographic assumptions and a gain of $3.7 million to financial assumptions. The actuarial assumptions for the most relevant plans were as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Discount rate 1% - 7% 2% - 7% Rate of compensation increase 0% - 3% 0% - 3% As of December 31, 2019, an increase / (decrease) of 1% in the discount rate assumption of the main plans would have generated a (decrease) / increase on the defined benefit obligation of $7.4 million and $7 million respectively, and an increase / (decrease) of 1% in the rate of compensation assumption of the main plans would have generated an increase / (decrease) impact on the defined benefit obligation of $4.5 million and $4.5 million respectively. The above sensitivity analyses are based on a change in discount rate and rate of compensation while holding all other assumptions constant. In practice, this is unlikely to occur, and changes in some of the assumptions may be correlated. § Funded The amounts recognized in the statement of financial position for the current annual period and the previous annual period are as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Present value of funded obligations 160,412 146,885 Fair value of plan assets (145,160 ) (132,438 ) Liability (*) 15,252 14,447 (*) In 2019 and 2018, $4.2 million and $3.3 million corresponding to a plan with a surplus balance were reclassified within other non-current assets, respectively. -45- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 21 Other liabilities (Cont.) Post-employment benefits (Cont.) § Funded (Cont.) The movement in the present value of funded obligations is as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 At the beginning of the year 146,885 165,485 Translation differences 4,542 (8,182 ) Current service cost 721 1,328 Interest cost 5,754 5,691 Remeasurements (*) 12,769 (7,984 ) Benefits paid (10,259 ) (9,453 ) At the end of the year 160,412 146,885 (*) For 2019 a loss of $0.4 million is attributable to demographic assumptions and a loss of $12.4 million to financial assumptions. For 2018 a loss of $0.4 million is attributable to demographic assumptions and a gain of $8.4 million to financial assumptions. respectively. The movement in the fair value of plan assets is as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 At the beginning of the year (132,438 ) (145,692 ) Translation differences (4,137 ) 7,514 Return on plan assets (5,018 ) (4,936 ) Remeasurements (10,507 ) 3,967 Contributions paid to the plan (3,589 ) (3,108 ) Benefits paid from the plan 10,259 9,453 Other 270 364 At the end of the year (145,160 ) (132,438 ) The major categories of plan assets as a percentage of total plan assets are as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Equity instruments 49.0 % 53.5 % Debt instruments 47.0 % 42.8 % Others 4.0 % 3.7 % The actuarial assumptions for the most relevant plans were as follows: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Discount rate 3 % - 4 % 4 % - 5 % Rate of compensation increase 0 % - 3 % 0 % - 3 % The expected return on plan assets is determined by considering the expected returns available on the assets underlying the current investment policy. Expected return on plan assets is determined based on long-term, prospective rates of return as of the end of the reporting period. As of December 31, 2019, an increase / (decrease) of 1% in the discount rate assumption of the main plans would have generated a (decrease) / increase on the defined benefit obligation of $16.1 million and $19.8 million respectively, and an increase / (decrease) of 1% in the compensation rate assumption of the main plans would have generated an increase / (decrease) on the defined benefit obligation of $1.8 million and $1.6 million respectively. The above sensitivity analyses are based on a change in discount rate and rate of compensation while holding all other assumptions constant. In practice, this is unlikely to occur, and changes in some of the assumptions may be correlated. The employer contributions expected to be paid for the year 2020 amount approximately to $5.1 million. The methods and types of assumptions used in preparing the sensitivity analysis did not change compared to the previous period. -46- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 21 Other liabilities (Cont.) (ii) Other liabilities - current Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Payroll and social security payable 153,009 148,069 Miscellaneous 23,255 17,624 176,264 165,693 22 Non-current allowances and provisions (i) Deducted from non-current receivables Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Values at the beginning of the year - (641 ) Translation differences - 110 Used - 531 Values at the end of the year - - (ii) Liabilities Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Values at the beginning of the year 36,089 36,438 Translation differences (1,571 ) (5,261 ) Additional provisions 19,904 14,397 Reclassifications 5,641 (2,406 ) Used (5,464 ) (7,079 ) Values at the end of the year 54,599 36,089 23 Current allowances and provisions (i) Deducted from assets Year ended December 31, 2019 Allowance for doubtful

accounts - Trade receivables Allowance for other doubtful

accounts - Other receivables Allowance for

inventory obsolescence Values at the beginning of the year (66,535 ) (6,784 ) (209,796 ) Translation differences 9 88 794 Increase due to business combinations (1,788 ) - (10,761 ) Additional / reversals allowances 16,256 1,239 (29,138 ) Used 3,276 565 31,184 At December 31, 2019 (48,782 ) (4,892 ) (217,717 ) Year ended December 31, 2018 Allowance for doubtful

accounts - Trade receivables Allowance for other doubtful

accounts - Other receivables Allowance for

inventory obsolescence Values at the beginning of the year (78,385 ) (6,255 ) (216,068 ) Effect of adoption of new standards 6,423 - - Translation differences 329 359 3,575 Additional allowances (1,751 ) (1,179 ) (25,457 ) Used 6,849 291 28,154 At December 31, 2018 (66,535 ) (6,784 ) (209,796 ) -47- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 23 Current allowances and provisions (Cont.) (ii) Liabilities Year ended December 31, 2019 Sales risks Other claims and

contingencies Total Values at the beginning of the year 6,814 17,469 24,283 Translation differences (28 ) (570 ) (598 ) Increase due to business combinations 505 8,000 8,505 Additional/ reversals provisions 11,880 (3,219 ) 8,661 Reclassifications - (5,641 ) (5,641 ) Used (13,304 ) (4,889 ) (18,193 ) At December 31, 2019 5,867 11,150 17,017 Year ended December 31, 2018 Sales risks Other claims and

contingencies Total Values at the beginning of the year 11,396 20,934 32,330 Translation differences (103 ) (2,205 ) (2,308 ) Additional provisions 2,638 6,463 9,101 Reclassifications - 2,406 2,406 Used (7,117 ) (10,129 ) (17,246 ) At December 31, 2018 6,814 17,469 24,283 24 Derivative financial instruments Net fair values of derivative financial instruments The net fair values of derivative financial instruments, in accordance with IFRS 13, are: Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 19,000 5,604 Other Derivatives 929 3,621 Contracts with positive fair values (*) 19,929 9,225 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - (11,667 ) Other Derivatives (1,814 ) (311 ) Contracts with negative fair values (1,814 ) (11,978 ) Total 18,115 (2,753 ) (*) In 2018 includes $52 thousand of non-current derivatives. Foreign exchange derivative contracts and hedge accounting Tenaris applies hedge accounting to certain cash flow hedges of highly probable forecast transactions. The net fair values of exchange rate derivatives and those derivatives that were designated for hedge accounting as of December 2019 and 2018, were as follows: Fair Value Hedge Accounting Reserve Purchase currency Sell currency Term 2019 2018 2019 2018 MXN USD 2020 18,999 888 404 (411 ) USD MXN 2020 (576 ) - - - ARS USD 2020 - (6,542 ) - (895 ) EUR USD 2020 588 203 - - USD JPY 2030 - - 2,149 - USD BRL 2020 (234 ) (131 ) - - JPY USD 2020 (190 ) 271 - - USD KWD 2020 103 522 38 390 USD CAD 2020 (200 ) 2,089 - - USD COP 2020 (345 ) (23 ) - - Others 2020 (30 ) (30 ) - - Total 18,115 (2,753 ) 2,591 (916 ) -48- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 24 Derivative financial instruments (Cont.) Following is a summary of the hedge reserve evolution: Equity Reserve

Dec-17 Movements

2018 Equity Reserve

Dec-18 Movements

2019 Equity Reserve

Dec-19 Foreign Exchange (240 ) (676 ) (916 ) 3,507 2,591 Total Cash flow Hedge (240 ) (676 ) (916 ) 3,507 2,591 Tenaris estimates that the cash flow hedge reserve corresponding to derivatives instruments at December 31, 2019 will be recycled to the Consolidated Income Statement during 2020. For information on lease liabilities, see Note 11. 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits (i) Contingencies Tenaris is from time to time subject to various claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings, including customer, employee, tax and environmental-related claims, in which third parties are seeking payment for alleged damages, reimbursement for losses, or indemnity. Management with the assistance of legal counsel periodically reviews the status of each significant matter and assesses potential financial exposure. Some of these claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings involve highly complex issues, and often these issues are subject to substantial uncertainties and, therefore, the probability of loss and an estimation of damages are difficult to ascertain. Accordingly, with respect to a large portion of such claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings, Tenaris is unable to make a reliable estimate of the expected financial effect that will result from ultimate resolution of the proceeding. In those cases, Tenaris has not accrued a provision for the potential outcome of these cases. If a potential loss from a claim, lawsuit or other proceeding is considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, a provision is recorded. Accruals for loss contingencies reflect a reasonable estimate of the losses to be incurred based on information available to management as of the date of preparation of the financial statements and take into consideration litigation and settlement strategies. In a limited number of ongoing cases, Tenaris was able to make a reliable estimate of the expected loss or range of probable loss and has accrued a provision for such loss but believes that publication of this information on a case-by-case basis would seriously prejudice Tenaris's position in the ongoing legal proceedings or in any related settlement discussions. Accordingly, in these cases, the Company has disclosed information with respect to the nature of the contingency but has not disclosed its estimate of the range of potential loss. The Company believes that the aggregate provisions recorded for potential losses in these Consolidated Financial Statements are adequate based upon currently available information. However, if management's estimates prove incorrect, current reserves could be inadequate and Tenaris could incur a charge to earnings which could have a material adverse effect on Tenaris's results of operations, financial condition, net worth and cash flows. Below is a summary description of Tenaris's material legal proceedings which are outstanding as of the date of these Consolidated Financial Statements. In addition, Tenaris is subject to other legal proceedings, none of which is believed to be material. § CSN claims relating to the January 2012 acquisition of Usiminas shares Confab Industrial S.A. ('Confab'), a Brazilian subsidiary of the Company, is one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed in Brazil by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ('CSN') and various entities affiliated with CSN against Confab and several Ternium subsidiaries that acquired a participation in Usiminas' control group in January 2012. The CSN lawsuit alleges that, under applicable Brazilian laws and rules, the acquirers were required to launch a tag-along tender offer to all non-controlling holders of Usiminas' ordinary shares for a price per share equal to 80% of the price per share paid in such acquisition, or BRL28.8, and seeks an order to compel the acquirers to launch an offer at that price plus interest. If so ordered, the offer would need to be made to 182,609,851 ordinary shares of Usiminas not belonging to Usiminas' control group, and Confab would have a 17.9% share in that offer. -49- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits (Cont.) (i) Contingencies (Cont.) § CSN claims relating to the January 2012 acquisition of Usiminas shares (Cont.) On September 23, 2013, the first instance court dismissed the CSN lawsuit, and on February 8, 2017, the court of appeals maintained the understanding of the first instance court. On March 6, 2017, CSN filed a motion for clarification against the decision of the Court of Appeals of São Paulo, which was rejected on July 19, 2017. On August 18, 2017, CSN filed an appeal to the Superior Court of Justice seeking the review and reversal of the decision issued by the Court of Appeals. On March 5, 2018, the court of appeals ruled that CSN's appeal did not meet the requirements for submission to the Superior Court of Justice and rejected the appeal. On May 8, 2018, CSN appealed against such ruling and on January 22, 2019, the court of appeals rejected it and ordered that the case be submitted to the Superior Court of Justice. On September 10, 2019, the Superior Court of Justice declared CSN's appeal admissible. The Superior Court of Justice will review the case and then render a decision on the merits. The Superior Court of Justice is restricted to the analysis of alleged violations to federal laws and cannot assess matters of fact. Tenaris continues to believe that all of CSN's claims and allegations are groundless and without merit, as confirmed by several opinions of Brazilian legal counsel, two decisions issued by the Brazilian securities regulator (CVM) in February 2012 and December 2016, and the first and second instance court decisions referred to above. § Veracel celulose accident litigation On September 21, 2007, an accident occurred in the premises of Veracel Celulose S.A. ('Veracel') in connection with a rupture in one of the tanks used in an evaporation system manufactured by Confab. The Veracel accident allegedly resulted in material damages to Veracel. Itaú Seguros S.A. ('Itaú'), Veracel's insurer at the time of the Veracel accident and then replaced by Chubb Seguros Brasil S/A ('Chubb'), initiated a lawsuit against Confab seeking reimbursement of damages paid to Veracel in connection with the Veracel accident. Veracel initiated a second lawsuit against Confab seeking reimbursement of the amount paid as insurance deductible with respect to the Veracel accident and other amounts not covered by insurance. Itaú and Veracel claimed that the Veracel accident was caused by failures and defects attributable to the evaporation system manufactured by Confab. Confab believes that the Veracel accident was caused by the improper handling by Veracel's personnel of the equipment supplied by Confab in violation of Confab's instructions. The two lawsuits were consolidated and are considered by the 6th Civil Court of São Caetano do Sul; however, each lawsuit will be adjudicated separately. On September 28, 2018 Confab and Chubb, entered into a settlement agreement pursuant to which on October 9, 2018, Confab paid an amount of approximately $3.5 million to Chubb, without assuming any liability for the accident or the claim. On October 10, 2018, Confab was notified that the court had issued rulings for both lawsuits. Both decisions were unfavorable to Confab: § With respect to Chubb's claim, Confab was ordered to pay an amount of approximately BRL89.8 million (approximately $21.6 million) (including interest, fees and expenses). On October 15, 2018, Confab filed a request for homologation of the settlement agreement mentioned above, as such settlement agreement remains valid and binding between the parties. On November 8, 2018, the settlement agreement was homologated by the court. § With respect to Veracel's claim, Confab was ordered to pay the insurance deductible and other concepts not covered by insurance, currently estimated to amount to BRL62.9 million (approximately $15.6 million) (including interest, fees and expenses). Both parties filed motions for clarification against the court's decision, which were partially granted. Although the contract between Confab and Veracel expressly provided that Confab would not be liable for damages arising from lost profits, the court award would appear to include BRL54.0 million (approximately $13.4 million) of damages arising therefrom; Confab has additional defense arguments in respect of a claim for lost profits. On December 18, 2018, Confab filed an appeal against the first instance court decision, and on April 30, 2019, Veracel filed its response to the appeal. At this stage the Company cannot predict the outcome of the claim or the amount or range of loss in case of an unfavorable outcome. -50- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits (Cont.) (i) Contingencies (Cont.) §Ongoing investigation The Company is aware that Brazilian, Italian and Swiss authorities have been investigating whether certain payments were made from accounts of entities presumably associated with affiliates of the Company to accounts allegedly linked to individuals related to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ('Petrobras') and whether any such payments were intended to benefit the Company's Brazilian subsidiary Confab. Any such payments could violate certain applicable laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The Company had previously reviewed certain of these matters in connection with an investigation by the Brazilian authorities related to 'Operation Lava Jato', a new phase of which is presently ongoing, and did not uncover any information that corroborated allegations of involvement in these alleged payments by the Company or its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company became aware that a Petrobras internal investigation commission reviewed certain contracts with Confab and concluded that they had not found evidence that Petrobras had benefitted Confab or had misused applicable local content rules. The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors engaged external counsel in connection with the Company's review. In addition, the Company voluntarily notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice in October 2016. In July 2019, the Company learned that the public prosecutor office of Milan, Italy, had completed a preliminary investigation into the alleged payments and had included in the investigation, among other persons, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, two other board members, Gianfelice Rocca and Roberto Bonatti, and the Company's controlling shareholder, San Faustin. In February 2020, the Company learned that the magistrate overseeing the investigation decided to move the case to trial. The Company's outside counsel had previously reviewed the Italian prosecutors' investigative file and has informed the Board that neither that file nor this magistrate's decision sets forth evidence of involvement by any of the three directors in the alleged wrongdoing. Accordingly, the Board has concluded that no particular action is warranted at the present time, other than inviting the referred board members to continue discharging their respective responsibilities with the full support of the Board. The Company continues to review these matters and to respond to requests from and otherwise cooperate with the appropriate authorities. At this time, the Company cannot predict the outcome of these matters or estimate the range of potential loss or extent of risk, if any, to the Company's business that may result from resolution of these matters. § Putative class actions Following the Company's November 27, 2018 announcement that its Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca had been included in an Argentine court investigation known as the Notebooks Case (a decision subsequently reversed by a higher court), two putative class action complaints were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. On April 29, 2019, the court consolidated the complaints into a single case, captioned 'In re Tenaris S.A. Securities Litigation', and appointed lead plaintiffs and lead counsel. On July 19, 2019, the lead plaintiffs filed an amended complaint purportedly on behalf of purchasers of Tenaris securities during the putative class period of May 1, 2014 through December 5, 2018. The individual defendants named in the complaint are Tenaris's Chairman and CEO and Tenaris's former CFO. The complaint alleges that during the class period, the Company and the individual defendants inflated the Tenaris share price by failing to disclose that sale proceeds received by Ternium (in which Tenaris held an 11.46% stake) when Sidor was expropriated by Venezuela were received or expedited as a result of allegedly improper payments made to Argentine officials. The complaint does not specify the damages that plaintiff is seeking. Defendants' motions to dismiss are expected to be decided during 2020. Management believes the Company has meritorious defenses to these claims; however, at this stage the Company cannot predict the outcome of the claim or the amount or range of loss in case of an unfavorable outcome. §Investigation concerning alleged price overcharges in Brazil In 2018, two Brazilian subsidiaries of the Company were notified of formal charges arising from a review by the Tribunal de Contas da Uniao ('TCU') for alleged price overcharges on goods supplied to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A- Petrobras under a supply contract. Both companies have already filed their defenses. The estimated amount of this claim is BRL29.8 million (approximately $7.4 million). Tenaris believes, based on the advice of counsel and external consultants, that the prices charged under the Petrobras contract do not result in overprices and that it is unlikely that the ultimate resolution of this matter will result in a material obligation. -51- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits (Cont.) (i) Contingencies (Cont.) § Administrative proceeding concerning Brazilian tax credits Confab is a party to an administrative proceeding concerning the recognition and transfer of tax credits for an amount allegedly exceeding the amount that Confab would have been entitled to recognize and/or transfer. The proceeding resulted in the imposition of a fine against Confab representing approximately 75% of the allegedly undue credits, which was appealed by Confab. On January 21, 2019, Confab was notified of an administrative decision denying Confab's appeal, thereby upholding the tax determination and the fine against Confab. On January 28, 2019, Confab challenged such administrative decision and is currently awaiting a resolution. In case of an unfavorable resolution, Confab may still appeal before the courts. The estimated amount of this claim is BRL56.8 million (approximately $14.1 million). At this stage, the Company cannot predict the outcome of this claim. §U.S. Patent infringement litigation Tenaris Coiled Tubes, LLC ('TCT'), a U.S. subsidiary of the Company, was sued on 2017 by its competitor Global Tubing, alleging violations to certain intellectual property regulations and seeking a declaration that certain Global Tubing products do not infringe patents held by TCT. TCT filed a counterclaim seeking declaration that certain Global Tubing products infringe patents held by TCT, and Global Tubing responded alleging that such patents should be invalidated. On December 13, 2019, Global Tubing filed an amended complaint (including the Company as defendant) and alleging that TCT and the Company misled the patent office in order to monopolize the coiled tubing market for quench and tempered products. Trial is set for August of 2021. At this time, the Company cannot predict the outcome of this matter or estimate the range of potential losses that may result from resolution of this claim. § Tax assessment from Italian Tax Authorities Tenaris's Italian subsidiary Dalmine received on December 27, 2019, a tax assessment from the Italian tax authorities related to fiscal year 2014. As of December 31, 2019, the claim amounted to approximately EUR25 million (approximately $28 million), comprising EUR20.7 million (approximately $23.2 million) in principal and EUR4.3 million (approximately $4.8 million) in interest and penalties. In the report for a tax audit conducted in 2019, the Italian tax inspectors indicated that they also intend to bring claims for fiscal year 2015 with respect to the same matters; as of December 31, 2019, these additional claims would amount to approximately EUR10.3 million (approximately $11.6 million), comprising EUR8.1 million (approximately $9.1 million) in principal and EUR2.2 million (approximately $2.5 million) in interest and penalties. The claims mainly refer to the compensation for certain intercompany transactions involving Dalmine in connection with sales of products and R&D activities. Based on the counsel's advice, Tenaris believes that it is unlikely that the ultimate resolution of these matters will result in a material obligation. (ii) Commitments and guarantees Set forth is a description of Tenaris's main outstanding commitments: § A Tenaris company entered into a contract with Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A. for the service of natural gas transportation to the facilities of Siderca, an Argentine subsidiary of Tenaris. As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate commitment to take or pay the committed volumes for a 9-year term totaled approximately $27.4 million. § Several Tenaris companies entered into a contract with Praxair S.A. for the service of oxygen and nitrogen supply. As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate commitment to take or pay the committed volumes for a 14-year term totalled approximately $53.7 million. § Several Tenaris companies entered into a contract with Graftech for the supply of graphite electrodes. As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate commitment to take or pay the committed volumes totalled approximately $26.8 million. -52- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 25 Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits (Cont.) (ii) Commitments and guarantees (Cont.) § A Tenaris company entered into a 25-year contract (effective as of December 1, 2016, through December 1, 2041) with Techgen for the supply of 197 MW (which represents 22% of Techgen's capacity). Monthly payments are determined on the basis of capacity charges, operation costs, back-up power charges, and transmission charges. As of the seventh contract year (as long as Techgen's existing or replacing bank facility has been repaid in full), the Tenaris company has the right to suspend or early terminate the contract if the rate payable under the agreement is higher than the rate charged by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad ('CFE') or its successors. The Tenaris company may instruct Techgen to sell to any affiliate, to CFE, or to any other third party all or any part of unused contracted energy under the agreement and the Tenaris company will benefit from the proceeds of such sale. § A Tenaris company entered into a contract with Vale International S.A. for the supply of iron ore, for which it is committed to purchase at least 70% of its annual iron ore needs, up to 770 thousand tons of pellets annually. The contract expires on December 31, 2020. The aggregate commitment amounts to approximately $33.6 million. § A Tenaris company entered into a contract with Canadian National Railway for the service of rail transportation from its raw material supplier to its Canadian production center. The total commitment ending June 30, 2020 is $18.9 million. § A Tenaris company entered into a contract with Air Liquide Mexico, S. de R.L de C.V. for the supply of argon gas. As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate commitment totaled approximately $21.2 million. § A Tenaris company is a party to a contract with Nucor Steel Memphis Inc. under which it is committed to purchase on a monthly basis a minimum volume of steel bars at prices that will be adjusted quarterly by the parties. The contract will become effective in January 2020 and will be in force until December 2022. As of December 31, 2019, the estimated aggregate contract amount through December 31, 2022, calculated at current prices, is approximately $107.1 million. Additionally Tenaris has issued performance guarantees mainly related to long term commercial contracts with several customers and parent companies guarantees for approximately $2.5 billion. (iii) Restrictions to the distribution of profits and payment of dividends In accordance with Luxembourg Law, the Company is required to transfer a minimum of 5% of its net profit for each financial year to a legal reserve until such reserve equals 10% of the issued share capital. As of December 31, 2019, this reserve is fully allocated and additional allocations to the reserve are not required under Luxembourg law. Dividends may not be paid out of the legal reserve. The Company may pay dividends to the extent, among other conditions, that it has distributable retained earnings calculated in accordance with Luxembourg law and regulations. 26 Agreement to build a welded pipe plant in West Siberia On February 5, 2019 Tenaris entered into an agreement with PAO Severstal to build a welded pipe plant to produce OCTG products in the Surgut area, West Siberia, Russian Federation. Tenaris holds a 49% interest in the company, while PAO Severstal owns the remaining 51%. The regulatory approvals and other customary conditions have been already obtained. The plant, which is estimated to require an investment of $280 million and a two-year construction period, is planned to have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons. During the period, Tenaris contributed approximately $19.6 million in the project. -53- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 27 Business combinations Acquisition of Saudi Steel Pipe Company § Acquisition On January 21, 2019, Tenaris acquired 47.79% of the shares of SSP, a welded steel pipes producer listed on the Saudi stock market, for a total amount of SAR530 million (approximately $141 million). The amount was paid with Tenaris cash in hand. SSP's facilities are located in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have a manufacturing capacity of 360,000 tons per year. SSP started its operations in 1980 and serves energy industrial and commercial segments, is qualified to supply products with major national oil companies in the region. Upon closing of the acquisition, four Tenaris's nominees were appointed as new members of the SSP's board of directors and a Tenaris senior executive was appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of SSP. Such appointment was ratified at the shareholders meeting of SSP held on May 7, 2019, where the shareholders also approved the reappointment of the Tenaris's nominees until June 6, 2022. The Company has begun consolidating SSP's balances and results of operations as from January 21, 2019. § Fair value of net assets acquired The application of the purchase method requires certain estimates and assumptions specially concerning the determination of the fair values of the acquired intangible assets and property, plant and equipment as well as the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition. The fair values determined at the acquisition date are based mainly on discounted cash flows and other valuation techniques. The allocation of the fair values determined for the assets and liabilities arising from the acquisition is as follows: Fair value of acquired assets and liabilities: SAR million $ million Property, Plant and Equipment 671 179 Customer relationship 305 81 Investment in associated 77 21 Working capital 167 45 Cash and Cash Equivalents 32 9 Other Receivables 11 3 Borrowings (304 ) (81 ) Employees end of service benefits (59 ) (16 ) Deferred Tax Liabilities (47 ) (13 ) Net assets acquired 853 228 Tenaris acquired 47.79% of total assets and liabilities shown above, approximately $109 million. As of the result of the acquisition, the Company recognized a Goodwill of approximately $32.9 million. Tenaris has chosen to recognize the non-controlling interest at the proportionate share of the acquiree's net identifiable assets. The acquired business contributed revenues for $170.6 million with a minor contribution to Tenaris's margin for the period starting January 21, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019. If the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2019, consolidated revenue and profit after tax would have not changed significantly. The purchase price allocation has been done with the assistance of a third party expert. Acquisition of Garrett In September 2017, Tenaris acquired 100% of Garrett (a pipe services and trucking business) through the payment of a price of $10.4 million.

If the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2017, Tenaris's unaudited pro forma net sales and net income from continuing operations would not have changed materially. -54- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 28 Cash flow disclosures Year ended December 31, (i) Changes in working capital 2019 2018 2017 Inventories 311,459 (176,443 ) (804,415 ) Receivables and prepayments and Current tax assets (34,368 ) 30,144 (4,564 ) Trade receivables 428,326 (517,579 ) (259,375 ) Other liabilities (18,295 ) (22,984 ) 4,226 Customer advances 16,844 5,976 17,039 Trade payables (180,857 ) (57,066 ) 193,905 523,109 (737,952 ) (853,184 ) (ii) Income tax accruals less payments Tax accrued 202,452 229,207 (17,136 ) Taxes paid (395,869 ) (170,713 ) (176,853 ) (193,417 ) 58,494 (193,989 ) (iii) Interest accruals less payments, net Interest accrued (4,616 ) (2,914 ) (20,534 ) Interest received 30,890 40,613 50,001 Interest paid (30,655 ) (31,548 ) (17,917 ) (4,381 ) 6,151 11,550 (iv) Cash and cash equivalents Cash at banks, liquidity funds and short - term investments 1,554,299 428,361 330,221 Bank overdrafts (24 ) (1,644 ) (131 ) 1,554,275 426,717 330,090 29 Discontinued Operations On December 15, 2016, Tenaris entered into an agreement with Nucor Corporation ('NC') pursuant to which it has sold to NC the steel electric conduit business in North America, known as Republic Conduit for an amount of $328 million (net of transaction costs). The sale was completed on January 19, 2017, with effect from January 20, 2017. The result of this transaction was an after-tax gain of $89.7 million, calculated as the net proceeds of the sale less the book value of net assets held for sale, the corresponding tax effect and related expenses. Year ended December 31, 2017 Income from discontinued operations 1,848 After tax gain on the sale of Conduit 89,694 Net Income for discontinued operations 91,542 Details of Conduit sale Cash received 331,295 Transaction and other costs (3,663 ) Carrying amount of net assets sold (137,814 ) Gain on sale before income tax 189,817 Income tax expense on gain (100,123 ) Gain on sale after income tax 89,694 The financial performances presented are relative to the 19 days of January 2017. Analysis of the result of discontinued operations: Year ended December 31, 2017 Revenues 11,899 Gross profit 4,496 Net income 1,848 -55- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 29 Discontinued Operations (Cont.) Summarized cash flow information is as follows: 2017 Cash at the beginning 18,820 Cash at the end 206 (Decrease) Increase in cash (18,614 ) (Used in) provided by operating activities (3,046 ) Provided by (used in) investing activities 32 Used in financing activities (15,600 ) These amounts were estimated only for disclosure purposes, as cash flows from discontinued operations were not managed separately from other cash flows. The following table shows carrying amounts of assets and liabilities as at the date of sale. Current and non-current assets and liabilities of disposal group At January 19, 2017 Non-current assets 87,332 Current assets 69,332 Total assets of disposal group classified as held for sale 156,664 Non-current liabilities 5,294 Current liabilities 13,556 Total liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale 18,850 30 Related party transactions As of December 31, 2019: § San Faustin S.A., a Luxembourg société anonyme ('San Faustin'), owned 713,605,187 shares in the Company, representing 60.45% of the Company's capital and voting rights. § San Faustin owned all of its shares in the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Techint Holdings S.à.r.l., a Luxembourg société à responsabilité limitée ('Techint'), who is the holder of record of the above-mentioned Tenaris shares. § Rocca & Partners Stichting Administratiekantoor Aandelen San Faustin, a private foundation located in the Netherlands (Stichting) ('RP STAK') held voting shares in San Faustin sufficient in number to control San Faustin. § No person or group of persons controls RP STAK. Based on the information most recently available to the Company, Tenaris's directors and senior management as a group owned 0.08% of the Company's outstanding shares. Transactions and balances disclosed as with 'non-consolidated parties' are those with companies over which Tenaris exerts significant influence or joint control in accordance with IFRS, but does not have control. All other transactions and balances with related parties which are not non-consolidated parties and which are not consolidated are disclosed as 'Other'. The following transactions were carried out with related parties: (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (i) Transactions (a) Sales of goods and services Sales of goods to non-consolidated parties 20,577 23,709 32,362 Sales of goods to other related parties 69,972 131,548 94,624 Sales of services to non-consolidated parties 5,620 7,641 11,637 Sales of services to other related parties 4,386 5,647 3,751 100,555 168,545 142,374 (b) Purchases of goods and services Purchases of goods to non-consolidated parties 174,588 245,186 234,361 Purchases of goods to other related parties 51,765 106,624 17,711 Purchases of services to non-consolidated parties 9,404 9,556 12,077 Purchases of services to other related parties 54,514 46,179 50,794 290,271 407,545 314,943 -56- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 30 Related party transactions (Cont.) (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At December 31, 2019 2018 (ii) Period-end balances (a) Arising from sales / purchases of goods / services Receivables from non-consolidated parties 78,884 122,136 Receivables from other related parties 10,400 24,419 Payables to non-consolidated parties (19,100 ) (33,197 ) Payables to other related parties (7,048 ) (17,595 ) 63,136 95,763 (b) Financial debt Finance lease liabilities from non-consolidated parties (2,064 ) - (2,064 ) - In addition to the tables above, Tenaris issued various guarantees and is party to a commitment in favor of Techgen: for further details, please see note 12(c) and 25(ii). No other material guarantees were issued in favor of other related parties. Directors' and senior management compensation During the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, the cash compensation of Directors and Senior managers amounted to $33.7 million, $33.7 million and $45.8 million respectively. These amounts include cash benefits paid to certain senior managers in connection with the pre-existing retirement plans. In addition, Directors and Senior managers received 468, 558 and 484 thousand units for a total amount of $4.8 million, $5.6 million and $4.7 million respectively in connection with the Employee retention and long term incentive program mentioned in Note O Employee benefits - Other long term benefits. 31 Fees paid to the Company's principal accountant Total fees accrued for professional services rendered by PwC Network firms to Tenaris S.A. and its subsidiaries are detailed as follows: (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Audit fees 3,846 3,841 3,995 Audit-related fees 50 43 88 Tax fees 7 - 23 All other fees 1 7 30 Total 3,904 3,891 4,136 -57- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 32 Principal subsidiaries The following is a list of Tenaris's principal subsidiaries and its direct and indirect percentage of ownership of each controlled company at December 31, 2019. Company Country of

Incorporation Main activity Percentage of ownership at

December 31, (*) 2019 2018 2017 ALGOMA TUBES INC. Canada Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% CONFAB INDUSTRIAL S.A. and subsidiaries Brazil Manufacturing of welded steel pipes and capital goods 100% 100% 100% DALMINE S.p.A. Italy Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% HYDRIL COMPANY and subsidiaries (except detailed) (a) USA Manufacture and marketing of premium connections 100% 100% 100% KAZAKHSTAN PIPE THREADERS LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP Kazakhstan Threading of premium products 100% 100% 100% MAVERICK TUBE CORPORATION and subsidiaries USA Manufacturing of welded steel pipes 100% 100% 100% NKKTUBES Japan Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 51% 51% 51% P.T. SEAMLESS PIPE INDONESIA JAYA Indonesia Manufacturing of seamless steel products 89% 89% 89% PRUDENTIAL STEEL LTD. Canada Manufacturing of welded steel pipes 100% 100% 100% S.C. SILCOTUB S.A. Romania Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% SAUDI STEEL PIPE CO. Saudi Arabia Manufacturing of welded steel pipes 48% NA NA SIAT SOCIEDAD ANONIMA Argentina Manufacturing of welded and seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% SIDERCA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA INDUSTRIAL Y COMERCIAL and subsidiaries Argentina Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% TALTA - TRADING E MARKETING SOCIEDADE UNIPESSOAL LDA. Portugal Holding Company 100% 100% 100% TENARIS BAY CITY, INC. USA Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% TENARIS CONNECTIONS BV Netherlands Development, management and licensing of intellectual property 100% 100% 100% TENARIS FINANCIAL SERVICES S.A. Uruguay Financial company 100% 100% 100% TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (CANADA) INC. Canada Marketing of steel products 100% 100% 100% TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (U.S.A.) CORPORATION USA Marketing of steel products 100% 100% 100% TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (UK) LTD United Kingdom Holding company and marketing of steel products 100% 100% 100% TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES S.A. and subsidiaries (except detailed) (b) Uruguay Holding company and marketing of steel products 100% 100% 100% TENARIS INVESTMENTS (NL) B.V. Netherlands Holding company 100% NA NA TENARIS INVESTMENTS S.àr.l. Luxembourg Holding company 100% 100% 100% TENARIS INVESTMENTS SWITZERLAND AG and subsidiaries Switzerland Holding company 100% 100% 100% TENARIS TUBOCARIBE LTDA. Colombia Manufacturing of welded and seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% TUBOS DE ACERO DE MEXICO, S.A. Mexico Manufacturing of seamless steel pipes 100% 100% 100% (*) All percentages rounded. (a) Tenaris Investments S.a.r.l. holds 100% of Hydril's subsidiaries shares except for Technical Drilling & Production Services Nigeria. Ltd where it holds 80%. (b) Tenaris holds 97,5% of Tenaris Supply Chain S.A. and 40% of Tubular Technical Services Ltd. and Pipe Coaters Nigeria Ltd., 49% of Amaja Tubular Services Limited, 49% Tubular Services Angola Lda. 33 Nationalization of Venezuelan Subsidiaries In May 2009, within the framework of Decree Law 6058, Venezuela's President announced the nationalization of, among other companies, the Company's majority-owned subsidiaries TAVSA - Tubos de Acero de Venezuela S.A. ('Tavsa') and, Matesi Materiales Siderúrgicos S.A ('Matesi'), and Complejo Siderúrgico de Guayana, C.A ('Comsigua'), in which the Company has a non-controlling interest (collectively, the 'Venezuelan Companies'). Tenaris and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Talta - Trading e Marketing Sociedad Unipessoal Lda ('Talta'), initiated arbitration proceedings against Venezuela before the ICSID in Washington D.C. in connection with these nationalizations. -58- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 33 Nationalization of Venezuelan Subsidiaries (Cont.) Matesi On January 29, 2016, the tribunal released its award on the arbitration proceeding concerning the nationalization of Matesi. The award upheld Tenaris's and Talta's claim that Venezuela had expropriated their investments in Matesi in violation of Venezuelan law as well as the bilateral investment treaties entered into by Venezuela with the Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union and Portugal. The award granted compensation in the amount of $87.3 million for the breaches and ordered Venezuela to pay an additional amount of $85.5 million in pre-award interest, aggregating to a total award of $172.8 million, payable in full and net of any applicable Venezuelan tax, duty or charge. The tribunal granted Venezuela a grace period of six months from the date of the award to make payment in full of the amount due without incurring post-award interest, and resolved that if no, or no full, payment is made by then, post-award interest will apply at the rate of 9% per annum compounded at six-monthly rests from the date of the award until payment in full. As of December 31, 2019, post-award interest amounted to approximately $71 million. On March 14, 2016, Venezuela requested the rectification of the award pursuant to article 49(2) of the ICSID Convention and ICSID Arbitration Rule 49. The tribunal denied Venezuela's request on June 24, 2016, ordering Venezuela to reimburse Tenaris and Talta for their costs incurred in connection with the rectification proceedings. On September 21, 2016, Venezuela submitted a request for annulment of the award as well as the stay of enforcement of the award in accordance with the ICSID Convention and Arbitration Rules. On March 24, 2017, an ad hoc committee constituted to decide on Venezuela´s requests rendered its decision to lift the stay of enforcement of the award. On August 8, 2018, the ad hoc committee rejected Venezuela's application to annul the award. On June 8, 2018, Tenaris and Talta filed an action in federal court in the District of Columbia to recognize and enforce the award. Tenaris and Talta have effected service on Venezuela in accordance with US law, and Venezuela has failed to file an answer in the proceeding. Tenaris and Talta have moved for default judgment. Venezuela's response to Tenaris's motion for entry of default judgment is due February 28, 2020. Tavsa and Comsigua On December 12, 2016, the tribunal issued its award upholding Tenaris's and Talta's claim that Venezuela had expropriated their investments in Tavsa and Comsigua in violation of the bilateral investment treaties entered into by Venezuela with the Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union and Portugal. The award granted compensation in the amount of $137 million and ordered Venezuela to reimburse Tenaris and Talta $3.3 million in legal fees and ICSID administrative costs. In addition, Venezuela was ordered to pay interest from April 30, 2008 until the day of effective payment at a rate equivalent to LIBOR + 4% per annum, which as of December 31, 2019 amounted to approximately $118 million. On April 11, 2017, Venezuela submitted a request for annulment of the award as well as the stay of enforcement of the award in accordance with the ICSID Convention and Arbitration Rules. On February 23, 2018, an ad hoc committee constituted to decide on Venezuela's requests rendered its decision to lift the stay of enforcement of the award. On December 28, 2018, the ad hoc committee rejected Venezuela's application to annul the award. On June 8, 2018, Tenaris and Talta filed an action in federal court in the District of Columbia to recognize and enforce the award. Tenaris and Talta have effected service on Venezuela in accordance with US law, and Venezuela has failed to file an answer in the proceeding. Tenaris and Talta have moved for default judgment. Venezuela's response to Tenaris's motion for entry of default judgment is due February 28, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, Tenaris or its subsidiaries have [net] receivables related to its interest in the Venezuelan Companies for a total amount of approximately $49 million. See Note III.B. -59- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 34 Delisting of Tenaris's shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange On July 29, 2019, the General Shareholders Meeting approved the delisting of the Company's shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. ('BYMA'), through a voluntarily withdrawal from listing of the Argentine National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores, or 'CNV') pursuant to Article 32, clause c), Section VIII, Chapter II of Title III of the rules (Normas) of the CNV, which permits the Company to delist from BYMA without making a delisting public tender offer. On September 19, 2019, the CNV authorized the delisting of the Company's shares in Argentina, and such delisting became effective as of the close of business on October 10, 2019. Although shareholders holding shares through Caja de Valores S.A. ('CVSA') on June 11, 2019 who were absent from the General Shareholders Meeting were entitled to appraisal rights provided pursuant to article 22 of the Company's articles of association, no shareholder eligible to do so exercised such right. 35 Subsequent events Acquisition of IPSCO Tubulars, Inc. § Acquisition On January 2, 2020, Tenaris acquired 100% of the shares of IPSCO Tubulars, Inc. ('IPSCO'), a U.S. manufacturer of steel pipes, from PAO TMK. The acquisition price was determined on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and the amount paid in cash at the closing, following contractual adjustments for cash, indebtedness, working capital and certain other items as estimated by the seller as of the closing date, was US$1,067million. The final acquisition price is subject to a contractual true-up adjustment based on actual amounts of cash, indebtedness, working capital and certain other items as of the closing date. IPSCO's facilities are located mainly in the Midwestern and northeastern regions of the country. IPSCO's steel shop in Koppel, Pennsylvania, is Tenaris's first in the United States, providing vertical integration through domestic production of a relevant part of its steel bar needs. Its Ambridge, Pennsylvania, mill adds a second seamless manufacturing facility and complements Tenaris's seamless plant in Bay City, Texas. In connection with the closing of the transaction, the parties entered into a 6-year master distribution agreement (the 'MDA') whereby, beginning on January 2, 2020, Tenaris will be the exclusive distributor of TMK's OCTG and line pipe products in United States and Canada. At the end of the MDA's 6-years term, TMK will have the option to extend the duration of its term for an additional 12 months. Under the MDA, Tenaris is required to purchase specified minimum volumes of TMK-manufactured OCTG and line pipe products. The Company will begin consolidating IPSCO's balances and results of operations as from January 2, 2020. The Company has retained a third party expert to estimate the purchase price allocation. As of the date of publication of these Consolidated Financial Statements, the purchase price allocation is still in progress. The short period of time between the acquisition date and the date of approval of these Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the considerable size and complexity of the acquired business, makes it impracticable for the Company to provide all disclosures required by IFRS 3 applicable to a business combination that occurred subsequent to year end. Following the preparation of the initial purchase price allocation, the Company will continue its review and will make any necessary adjustments during the following 12 months, in accordance with IFRS 3. -60- Tenaris S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 35 Subsequent events (Cont.) Annual Dividend Proposal Upon approval of the Company´s annual accounts in March 2020, the board of directors intends to propose, for the approval of the Annual General Shareholders' meeting to be held on April 30, 2020, the payment of an annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS), or approximately $484 million, which includes the interim dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS) or approximately $153 million, paid on November 20, 2019. If the annual dividend is approved by the shareholders, a dividend of $0.28 per share ($0.56 per ADS), or approximately $331 million will be paid on May 20, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2020. These Consolidated Financial Statements do not reflect this dividend payable. Alicia Móndolo Chief Financial Officer -61- Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tenaris SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:08:07 UTC 0 Latest news on TENARIS 06:09p TENARIS : SEC Filing - 6-K PU 02/19 TENARIS : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results AQ 02/19 TENARIS : Annual results CO 02/14 TENARIS : Board of Directors Provides Full Support to its Chairman and Chief Exe.. AQ 02/14 TENARIS : annual earnings release 02/12 TENARIS AND SEVERSTAL : One year later PU 02/04 TENARIS : to present its revamped Alexandria Service Center at EGYPS 2020 PU 01/27 TENARIS : TenarisSaudiSteelPipes exhibits at IPTC 2020 PU 2019 Steel, Aluminum Shares Rising After President Trump Tariff News DJ 2019 TENARIS : hosts first of quarterly technical session series PU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 7 876 M EBIT 2020 902 M Net income 2020 797 M Finance 2020 378 M Yield 2020 4,77% P/E ratio 2020 13,9x P/E ratio 2021 11,7x EV / Sales2020 1,36x EV / Sales2021 1,21x Capitalization 11 066 M Chart TENARIS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TENARIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 12,79 $ Last Close Price 9,37 $ Spread / Highest target 62,4% Spread / Average Target 36,4% Spread / Lowest Target 12,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Executive Director & Vice President-Finance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TENARIS -2.39% 12 498 YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD --.--% 5 454 APERGY CORPORATION -23.71% 1 996 DRIL-QUIP, INC. -14.65% 1 449 SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 0.84% 721 SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORP --.--% 641