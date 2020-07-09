Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tenaris    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris : and Eni release joint paper on casing collapse resistance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 07/09/2020

Tenaris and Eni have published the findings of joint field scale tests that evaluated the combined resistance of two casing strings in salt and other creeping formations. The technical paper was scheduled to be presented by Tenaris and Eni specialists at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston last May. However, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the study and the accompanying recorded presentation available on OTC's website.

Casing collapse resistance is a key variable in structural integrity, especially in critical environments where salt or other creeping formations complicate casing string analysis and design. The limited knowledge of the impact of salt-induced loads often leads to over-conservative design, which can significantly increase well costs for operators. This is largely due to the lack of scientific studies based on full-scale tests, which would help to determine the actual collapse rating of the solutions implemented during well construction.

To address this shortfall and to gain new insights into these phenomena, Tenaris and Eni have recently engaged in a series of experiments, resulting in a new well design formula.

'We carried out two different laboratory test set-ups applied to two casing strings in three different cementing configurations,' explains Raffaello Zambetti, Well Design Solutions Manager at Tenaris. 'First, we conducted a collapse test in a high-pressure vessel under hydrostatic conditions, aiming to reproduce salt uniform loading. The second set of tests - among the first of its kind in the world - was conducted with a mechanical press equipped with an ad-hoc designed indenting tool, aiming to reproduce punctual non-uniform and shear loading.'

Simone Malesani, Technical Sales Senior Engineer at Tenaris, who co-authored the paper with Zambetti, adds, 'The experiments have improved our understanding of collapse resistance and will inform the design of 'pipe-in-pipe' cemented casing strings going forward, with positive impact on both well costs and integrity.'

To learn more about Tenaris products for high-pressure, high-temperature and deep well applications, visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/products-and-services/octg/hp-ht-deep-wells/.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 16:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENARIS
12:35pTENARIS : and Eni release joint paper on casing collapse resistance
PU
07/08TENARIS : honored with Supplier Recognition Award from ConocoPhillips
PU
07/07TENARIS : reaffirms its commitment to the value chain in Argentina
PU
07/03TENARIS : Prime Minister of Romania Ludovic Orban visits Tenaris mill in Zalau
PU
07/01TENARIS : Forbes Magazine highlights Tenaris's community support in Argentina du..
PU
06/30TENARIS : Fondazione Dalmine offers online education to over a thousand students..
PU
06/23TENARIS : publishes comprehensive COVID-19 guidelines for employees and third pa..
PU
06/22TENARIS : Specialized Disclosure Report
PU
06/19TENARIS : CCO for the US talks career, shares industry insights with SPE young p..
PU
06/18TENARIS : Technical Sales hold multiple online customer trainings in South and N..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 131 M - -
Net income 2020 -464 M - -
Net cash 2020 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,1x
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 7 698 M 7 685 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,48 $
Last Close Price 6,52 $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS-42.77%7 685
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-11.72%4 463
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-72.20%1 926
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-36.01%1 053
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-51.79%431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group