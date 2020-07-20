Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tenaris    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris : completes biodiversity and habitat restoration project in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 07/20/2020

Tenaris has remediated two existing landfills near its Piombino mill in Italy. On the two sites, each with a space of about 25,000 square meters, the company has planted several endemic species and continues to monitor their progress in order to strengthening biodiversity conservation in the Tuscany coastal area.

The rewilding project, which began in the summer of 2016, has created two fresh water wetland areas where dozens of rare endemic botanical specimens are flourishing representing the right habitat for many animals typical of the Thyrrenian Sea coast.

The last animal census included sightings of some 50 different bird species, wild mammals and dozens of amphibians and insects. The restoration project required a total investment of $10 million USD.

'This remediation represents our long-term commitment to the nearby community,' said Fabio Saita, Director of Tenaris's seamless plant in Piombino, 'but it also reinforces that biodiversity and industry can coexist positively when there is mutual respect for economic activities, spirit of integration and collaboration with our surroundings.'

Tenaris is committed to operating responsibly and with care for the environment, and preserving the natural habitat, with a continuous effort in minimizing its footprint.

The Tuscany Region certified the final completion of the remediation of the two former landfills of the Piombino plant, which is located within a polluted site of the national interest.

To read more about Tenaris's environmental performance and other pillars guiding its sustainable actions, please click here.

For more information about Tenaris, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 19:05:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENARIS
03:06pTENARIS : completes biodiversity and habitat restoration project in Italy
PU
10:32aTENARIS : Global Stainless Tube Market Research Report 2020
AQ
07/16TENARIS : TenarisHydril EasyDock™ connector debuts in Mexican shallow wate..
PU
07/15TENARIS : volunteers deliver essential supplies to community and clinic in Saudi..
PU
07/14TENARIS : moves technical forum online for North Sea major
PU
07/13TENARIS : redesigns website to enhance user experience
PU
07/09TENARIS : and Eni release joint paper on casing collapse resistance
PU
07/08TENARIS : honored with Supplier Recognition Award from ConocoPhillips
PU
07/07TENARIS : reaffirms its commitment to the value chain in Argentina
PU
07/03TENARIS : Prime Minister of Romania Ludovic Orban visits Tenaris mill in Zalau
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 127 M - -
Net income 2020 -461 M - -
Net cash 2020 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 7 777 M 7 789 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,47 $
Last Close Price 6,57 $
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS-42.79%7 758
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-14.61%4 028
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-73.80%1 815
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-31.44%1 128
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-52.58%428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group