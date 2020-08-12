Tenaris : contributes to increase capacity at local hospital in Campana, Argentina

PUBLISHED ON 08/12/2020

Tenaris has supported the construction of a new temporary unit in the San José Hospital in Campana, Argentina that will add nine beds to the existing infrastructure. The new unit strengthens the medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campana Mayor, Sebastian Abella; Tenaris Chairman and CEO, Paolo Rocca; and Tenaris President for the Southern Cone, Javier Martinez Álvarez, were onsite for the unit's inauguration on August 11, 2020.

'On behalf of the Campana community, I thank Tenaris for the continued support, which started on day one of the pandemic. Constructing this unit in a few days is a great example of teamwork,' Mayor Abella said.

Tenaris dedicated $140,000 USD to the unit's construction and to provide equipment. The company's Engineering team carried out the building of the new unit in just two weeks.



'Despite the challenging situation our industrial operation is experiencing, we want to support our community to overcome the pandemic together,' Paolo Rocca said.

Since April, Tenaris has been carrying out projects to expand the capacity and infrastructure of the Intensive Care Unit at the San José Hospital. The company has donated 17 mechanic ventilators, 12 ICU beds, and thousands of biosecurity equipment kits.

Tenaris has also contributed to different projects in Argentina such as the construction of an emergency hospital close to its mill in Campana in association with the Hospital Austral, a donation of more than 50,000 facial shields; and the transformation of the Hotel Siderca into a treatment center for COVID-19.

