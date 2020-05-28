Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tenaris    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris : contributes to wildlife conservation project featured in National Geographic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 05/28/2020

Tenaris contributed to a multi-year conservation and restoration project that is being featured in the May issue of National Geographic magazine. The initiative to reintroduce native wildlife species to the wetlands of the Iberá National Park is spearheaded by Fundación Rewilding Argentina and U.S.-based Tompkins Conservation foundation, with the support of public and private actors in Argentina.

Jointly with sister companies Ternium and Tecpetrol, Tenaris provided pipes and galvanized steel sheets to the Yaguareté (the Guarani word for jaguar) Reintroduction Center in the Iberá wetlands. The materials will be used in the construction of holding pens for the native species being reintroduced into the wild, including the jaguar, the anteater, the giant otter, the collared peccary, the pampas deer and red and green macaw.

'As the project continues, the ecosystem will continue to recover, and after decades of absence these native species will finally return to their natural environment, which will gradually begin to recover. There is hope, and there is a future,' wrote Sofía Heinonen, Executive Director of Fundación Rewilding Argentina, in a thank you letter addressed to Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris.

Habitat restoration is an essential element of sustainable development, and Tenaris jumped at the opportunity to participate in the project. Sustainability is a strategic priority for Tenaris, and conservation and rewilding efforts not only restore the environment but also create sustainable sources of income for local economies.

'We are proud to take part in this initiative and will continue to contribute our products to biodiversity projects, especially those that involve the reintroduction of species for the restoration of the Iberá wetlands', shared Javier Martínez Álvarez, President of Tenaris for the Southern Cone. The company has already committed to contribute additional 954 steel tubes for construction projects and electrical installations.

Part of the Last Wild Places series, the article and a video documentary about the Iberá wetlands project are available on the website of National Geographic.

More information about Tenaris's sustainability efforts is available in the new 2019 Sustainability Report.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENARIS
03:36pTENARIS : contributes to wildlife conservation project featured in National Geog..
PU
05/27TENARIS : awards 12 Matagorda County high school seniors scholarships
PU
05/19TENARIS : global trainees switch to online classes
PU
05/15TENARIS : Municipality in Brazil receives five ventilators and other supplies fr..
PU
05/12TENARIS : Data scientists from Tenaris's mill in Italy help to develop COVID-19 ..
PU
05/11TENARIS : to adjust workforce at Bay City, TX, seamless plant
PU
05/08TENARIS : focuses on long-term development in 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
05/07TENARIS : announces layoffs and temporary production disruption at its Prudentia..
PU
05/04TENARIS : Remote assistance program enables Tenaris to support customers during ..
PU
04/30TENARIS : Files 2019 Annual Report, 2019 Sustainability Report and 2019 Annual R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 241 M - -
Net income 2020 -299 M - -
Net cash position 2020 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -91,3x
Yield 2020 3,30%
Capitalization 7 590 M 7 617 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,39 $
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS-43.32%7 385
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-31.44%3 477
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-34.96%1 070
APERGY CORPORATION-74.04%680
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-26.81%504
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group