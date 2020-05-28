Tenaris : contributes to wildlife conservation project featured in National Geographic

PUBLISHED ON 05/28/2020

Tenaris contributed to a multi-year conservation and restoration project that is being featured in the May issue of National Geographic magazine. The initiative to reintroduce native wildlife species to the wetlands of the Iberá National Park is spearheaded by Fundación Rewilding Argentina and U.S.-based Tompkins Conservation foundation, with the support of public and private actors in Argentina.

Jointly with sister companies Ternium and Tecpetrol, Tenaris provided pipes and galvanized steel sheets to the Yaguareté (the Guarani word for jaguar) Reintroduction Center in the Iberá wetlands. The materials will be used in the construction of holding pens for the native species being reintroduced into the wild, including the jaguar, the anteater, the giant otter, the collared peccary, the pampas deer and red and green macaw.

'As the project continues, the ecosystem will continue to recover, and after decades of absence these native species will finally return to their natural environment, which will gradually begin to recover. There is hope, and there is a future,' wrote Sofía Heinonen, Executive Director of Fundación Rewilding Argentina, in a thank you letter addressed to Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris.

Habitat restoration is an essential element of sustainable development, and Tenaris jumped at the opportunity to participate in the project. Sustainability is a strategic priority for Tenaris, and conservation and rewilding efforts not only restore the environment but also create sustainable sources of income for local economies.

'We are proud to take part in this initiative and will continue to contribute our products to biodiversity projects, especially those that involve the reintroduction of species for the restoration of the Iberá wetlands', shared Javier Martínez Álvarez, President of Tenaris for the Southern Cone. The company has already committed to contribute additional 954 steel tubes for construction projects and electrical installations.

Part of the Last Wild Places series, the article and a video documentary about the Iberá wetlands project are available on the website of National Geographic.

More information about Tenaris's sustainability efforts is available in the new 2019 Sustainability Report.

