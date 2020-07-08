Tenaris : honored with Supplier Recognition Award from ConocoPhillips

PUBLISHED ON 07/08/2020

Delivering value to its customers through quality products and excellence is service is a priority at Tenaris, which has received a 2019 Supplier Recognition Award from longstanding business partner, ConocoPhillips.

The award recognizes companies for demonstrating exceptional leadership in line with the company's guiding principles, and hones in on two areas: focus on execution and doing business better.

Tenaris received the Doing Business Better award from ConocoPhillips, a global business partner for more than 30 years and Rig Direct® customer, including the United States.

'We have been working on perfecting our execution, and this implies all aspects of what we do, from the manufacturing floor to our service centers and in the delivery of our products to customer rig sites. I commend the solid performance from our entire team for their dedication and support which contributed to receiving this award,' said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President.

'This year's recipients have gone above and beyond to demonstrate exceptional leadership, flexibility and the innovation that our industry demands,' said Matt Fox, executive vice president and chief operating officer of ConocoPhillips in a company release.

To read the release on ConocoPhillips Supplier Recognition Award, click here.

