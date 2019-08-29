Tenaris : innovation recognized in Colombia

August 29, 2019

The Innovation Ranking, published jointly by the Asociación Nacional de Empresarios de Colombia (ANDI) and Dinero magazine, named Tenaris's TuboCaribe welded pipes mill in Cartagena as one of the nine most innovative companies in Colombia.

The ANDI review looked at 322 companies and divided the innovation ecosystems into three groups: consolidated, consolidating and emerging. Tenaris was ranked third in the emerging innovators category and second in the number of patents.

'Innovation has always been part of Tenaris's DNA,' said Ricardo Prosperi, President of Tenaris Andean Region. 'This recognition reinforces Tenaris's efforts to transform manufacturing and the oil and gas industry. In this sense, digital tools play an important role in ushering in the future.'

Technology like Pipe Tracer®, a mobile application that gives customers updated pipe data and removes the need for manual tally and status reports, is one of the ways Tenaris drives innovation in oil and gas markets.

Both Dinero magazine and ANDI emphasize that 'being part of a multinational should be no obstacle to creating news, optimizing processes and equipment, and achieving modernization at a local level.'

For more information about Tenaris, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.