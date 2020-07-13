Tenaris : redesigns website to enhance user experience

PUBLISHED ON 07/13/2020

Tenaris has launched an updated website, offering customers streamlined access to product information and company developments through an interactive, easy navigation design.

Among the new features of the site, launched earlier this year, is a prominently placed product finder, inviting current or prospective customers via a directional call out to key in what they're looking for, generating quick results with a link to explore the topic further. The restructured site also draws attention to the datasheets, providing easy access to its portfolio of product specifications from the top of the homepage and throughout the site for convenience.

'Enhancing customer experience with easy access to product information and digital services was fundamental to the redesign,' said Nigel Worsnop, Tenaris's Marketing Senior Director. 'As a company, we have been incorporating a number of solutions to streamline our industrial operations and services, and we wanted to align this vision to how we present our brand on our website, providing a simplified, clear and efficient structure and flow.'

The website revamp was done in collaboration with MediaMonks, a global, creative production agency, to develop a site that smartly connects visitors to information about Tenaris, products, services, careers and sustainability actions, utilizing calculated design and best practices in website architecture.

Powered by engaging visuals, the new site includes seven categories that organize the entire site, supported by 35 main pages, down from its original 120, and eliminates the use of microsites, housing all elements under the Tenaris domain.

The website was designed for both desktop and mobile to provide an enhanced browsing experience.

