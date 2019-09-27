Log in
Tenaris : showcases innovation and services at 2019 SPE ATCE

09/27/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

September 27, 2019


Tenaris is exhibiting its renowned quality and expertise at the 2019 SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) in Calgary, Canada, from September 30 to October 2.

At booth #1513, Tenaris is featuring its field-proven solutions including premium connections, coiled tubing and sucker rods that serve a wide range of oil and gas operations in Canada.

ATCE brings together more than 200 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees for technical learning, networking and collaboration. Among the displayed products, Tenaris is exhibiting its TenarisHydril Wedge XP® 2.0 connection and Rig Direct® services serving the complex Canadian exploration and production operations.

'ATCE provides an opportunity for Tenaris to listen to energy professionals and develop or improve products for their needs,' said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris President in Canada. 'Tenaris is a domestic manufacturer and industry leader for premium products and mill-to-well services. Our key focus is to keep Canadians informed on Tenaris's technical advancements and local presence.'

Tenaris is also exhibiting its advanced solutions for Canadian shale applications, such as the TXP® Buttress connection and BlueCoil® Technology. They are designed to perform in Canada's remote environments and extreme conditions. The TXP® Buttress connection, with its unique shouldered coupling design, offers extra torque and compression resistance as well as greater make-up stability than standard buttress connections. BlueCoil® offers an advantage in string longevity and fatigue resistance, bringing additional strength, reliability and longer useful life to coiled tubing operations.

'By combining pipe management services, technical consulting and field services via Rig Direct®, we ensure our customers reduce their total cost of ownership,' said Prosperi. 'At Tenaris, we go the extra kilometre for our customers, and are happy to showcase that at SPE ATCE.'

For more information about Tenaris, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:47:00 UTC
EPS Revisions
