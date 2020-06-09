Tenaris : supports the construction of COVID-19 hospital in Argentina

Log in
06/09/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 06/09/2020

The new Hospital Solidario COVID Austral for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients was inaugurated on June 1, after completion of construction that lasted 36 days. The complex project was a collaboration between the public and private sectors implemented with the help of the Universidad Austral.

Tenaris contributed nearly one million USD in financial support to the facility, while also providing technical expertise during construction. Funds provided by Tenaris helped to purchase ventilators, beds, vital sign monitors, electrocardiographs and defibrillators. A group of 20 Tenaris engineers and specialists worked on the design of the new facility contributing a total of 6,000 manhours.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández took part in the opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, along with Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris, and Javier Martínez Álvarez, President of Tenaris for the Southern Cone.

The Hospital Solidario is located on the Universidad Austral campus. Its 20 intensive care beds and 40 beds for intermediate care will reinforce the existing 185 beds in the Pilar public health system. The hospital will be available for residents who lack medical insurance in communities that neighbor Tenaris's mill in Campana, Argentina.

To learn about Tenaris's management plan to address the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/covid19/

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tenaris supports opening of Hospital Solidario in Argentina
Tenaris supports opening of Hospital Solidario in Argentina
Open Video

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 21:57:09 UTC
