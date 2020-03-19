Log in
Tenaris : to adjust production, temporarily suspend operations at US facilities

03/19/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 03/19/2020

Tenaris will be reducing its workforce in the US due to the abrupt, sharp decline in the price of oil, and subsequent decrease in market activity.

Employees at Tenaris's Koppel and Ambridge, Pennsylvania, facilities have been informed that operations at the two plants will be suspended effective March 31, 2020. Operations at its threading plant in Brookfield, Ohio, will be suspended as of April 17, 2020.

Tenaris will also be implementing employee reductions at its facilities in the southern region, at its threading plant in Baytown, TX, and at its Hickman, AR, welded pipe plant, effective April 17, 2020.

'These are extraordinary times for our sector that require us to implement difficult, short-term measures to temporarily lean our operations to maintain a long-term solid position to serve our customers,' said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President.

The adjustments across the facilities will result in the layoff of more than 900 employees.

Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Tenaris will be offering employees being laid off three months of COBRA health insurance with the possibility of being extended should the outbreak persist.

For more information about Tenaris, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 17:52:03 UTC
