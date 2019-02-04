Tenax Therapeutics : to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on identifying and developing drugs that address
diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that management
is scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the 2019 BIO
CEO & Investor Conference to be held in New York, NY on February 11th
and 12th. Anthony DiTonno, Chief Executive Officer, is
scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 12th at 2:15 p.m.
Eastern Time.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused
on identifying and developing drugs that address diseases with high
unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific team
including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The
Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize
levosimendan and has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of
levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with
Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more
information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.
About Levosimendan
Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple
mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in
hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was
discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo
Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this
indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics
acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize
levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the
Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s
judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not
limited to matters beyond the Company’s control that could lead to
delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer
acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company’s control
that could impact the Company’s continued compliance with Nasdaq listing
requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company’s business
and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently
contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other
risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on
Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q
filed on November 15, 2018 as well as its other filings with the SEC.
The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements
in this press release regarding management’s future expectations,
beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995.
