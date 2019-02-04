Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tenax Therapeutics Inc    TENX

TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC (TENX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenax Therapeutics : to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing drugs that address diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that management is scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference to be held in New York, NY on February 11th and 12th. Anthony DiTonno, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 12th at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing drugs that address diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to matters beyond the Company’s control that could lead to delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company’s control that could impact the Company’s continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company’s business and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on November 15, 2018 as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC
08:31aTENAX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
BU
01/04TENAX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Biotech Showcase Investor Conference
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering
AQ
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : Activates First Clinical Research Site for Phase 2 Pulmonar..
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : 3Q Start to Pulmonary Hypertension Trial
AQ
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment..
BU
2018TENAX THERAPEUTICS : Announces New Clinical Study Publication Results Indicate L..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -6,80 M
Net income 2018 -6,70 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 1,83 M
Chart TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Tenax Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 640%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony A. DiTonno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald R. Blanck Chairman
Doug Randall Executive VP-Commercial & Business Operations
Michael B. Jebsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory Pepin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC3.31%2
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.53%25 918
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 536
LONZA GROUP5.42%20 071
INCYTE CORPORATION30.40%17 646
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.95%12 430
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.