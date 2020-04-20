Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 12:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) in its cloud infrastructure over three years - a plan that follows a boom in demand for business software as the coronavirus outbreak peaked in China.

The company said in a statement it will spend the funds on semiconductor and operating system development as well as building out its data centre infrastructure.

While most of China's white collar employees were working from home throughout February, the country's dominant cloud player saw usage surge for its software, most notably DingTalk, a workplace chat app used by both businesses and schools.

At one point, users complained of lags on the app due to the high volume of activity. The company acknowledged the issues on Weibo, the Chinese social networking site.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence president Jeff Zhang said in the statement that the COVID-19 pandemic "has posed additional stress on the overall economy across sectors" and the company hoped the investment would help businesses "speed up the recovery process".

Alibaba's cloud division is one of its fastest growing businesses. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 62% to 10.7 billion yuan, the first time it has topped 10 billion yuan in a single quarter.

The tech giant commanded 46.4% of China's cloud market in the fourth quarter, according to research firm Canalys. Tencent Cloud and Baidu Cloud, which have also seen demand for their products surge, had 18% and 8.8% of the market respectively.

During the first quarter, Alibaba's cloud unit also aided the Hangzhou government in creating and rolling out a digital health-monitoring system that rates one's exposure to the virus using red, yellow, and green colour codes. The system was later rolled out nationwide.

By Josh Horwitz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:26aAlibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted dem..
RE
04/15TENCENT : The voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Funcom SE has been c..
AQ
04/15China unicorns' valuations slide as virus-fearing investors seek early exits
RE
04/09Sony invests $400 million in Chinese video site Bilibili
RE
04/08TENCENT : The Curious Popularity of China's Banks -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/07TENCENT : PLDT, KKR, Tencent, IFC and IFC Emerging Asia Fund Commit Up to US$120..
AQ
04/06WeDoctor drops Credit Suisse from $1 billion IPO role over Luckin probe - sou..
RE
04/05STAY HOME AND KARAOKE : Tencent's JOOX sees usage spike in Southeast Asia
RE
04/02TENCENT : Patriots use team plane to help Mass., fly N95 in from China
AQ
04/01China's 'mini-IPO' reform takes on new virus urgency
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 460 B
EBIT 2020 133 B
Net income 2020 105 B
Finance 2020 99 415 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,48x
EV / Sales2021 5,90x
Capitalization 3 541 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 397,36  CNY
Last Close Price 373,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%500 740
NETFLIX, INC.30.72%185 598
NASPERS LIMITED1.61%63 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.85%48 364
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.14%26 354
COSTAR GROUP, INC.6.23%23 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group