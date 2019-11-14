Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/13
327.4 HKD   -0.85%
08:41aBurberry aims to woo more customers in China with Tencent tie-up
RE
06:58aAlibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill
RE
06:20aTENCENT : Burberry's new designs prove a hit, make up for Hong Kong woes
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Burberry aims to woo more customers in China with Tencent tie-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:41am EST
A Burberry logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York

British luxury brand Burberry on Thursday said it has joined forces with China's Tencent for a new digital marketing and sales push to tap the nation's increasingly social media savvy shoppers in a critical luxury market.

Burberry said it will open a so-called "social retail" store in Shenzhen in China's technology hub powered by Tencent technology in the first half of next year that will blend retail and social media to create digital and physical spaces aimed at attracting customers.

Few other details were given.

But with its popular Wechat Pay online payment platform and Weibo's vast social media clout in one of the world's largest luxury goods market, Tencent offers Burberry a one-stop shop for marketing and selling its products online and in stores. Tencent's Wechat is China's dominant chat app.

"Social media is becoming such an important part of the luxury customer journey, particularly in the inspiration phase, and retail needs to keep pace with this," Burberry Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement.

"China was the obvious place to start as it is one of the leading hubs for innovation and technology and Chinese consumers are some of the highest users of social media."

Shenzhen is the neighbouring city to Hong Kong on China's mainland where sales are suffering as months of protests have forced retailers to close stores.

The move also comes as more well-off Chinese consumers are buying at home, deterred from overseas shopping trips due to the weaker yuan.

Burberry, known for its traditional tartan pattern, posted double-digit declines in Hong Kong sales in its latest earnings released on Thursday although the popularity of collections by designer Riccardo Tisci boosted overall sales.

Chinese retail giants like Alibaba and JD.com have also upped the ante in their battle for relevance in the lucrative luxury goods market with the launch of luxury sites in mid-2017 that boast labels such as Hugo Boss.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh in Beijing; editing by Josephine Mason and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.09% 2100 Delayed Quote.18.70%
HUGO BOSS 0.46% 41.31 Delayed Quote.-23.83%
JD.COM, INC. -0.60% 33.37 Delayed Quote.59.44%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 327.4 End-of-day quote.4.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:41aBurberry aims to woo more customers in China with Tencent tie-up
RE
06:58aAlibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill
RE
06:20aTENCENT : Burberry's new designs prove a hit, make up for Hong Kong woes
RE
05:36aBurberry Partners With Tencent to Blend Retail and Social Media
DJ
02:48aTencent Earnings Fall as Rivals Cut Into Ad Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
01:21aTENCENT : posts fall in quarterly profit as Alibaba threat looms
AQ
11/13Tech Up on Earnings, Merger Developments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/13TENCENT : Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Advertising Territory--Update
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 377 B
EBIT 2019 115 B
Net income 2019 93 909 M
Finance 2019 61 516 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 2 789 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 370,37  CNY
Last Close Price 293,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.00%397 040
NETFLIX5.77%124 073
NASPERS LIMITED-24.77%61 860
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 562
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.29.32%26 310
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.87%20 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group