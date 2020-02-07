Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/06
400 HKD   +1.99%
04:08aBurberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
04:07aBurberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
02:48aWarner Music Files for Listing -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Burberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Burberry logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York

Burberry said the outbreak of the coronavirus was hitting luxury demand in China and Hong Kong, both important markets for the British fashion brand, sending its shares lower for a second day in a row.

The label said 24 of its 64 stores in mainland China were closed and there was a significant decline in the number of shoppers visiting its remaining outlets, which were also opening for shorter periods each day.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus in mainland China is having a material negative effect on luxury demand," Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said. "While we cannot currently predict how long this situation will last, we remain confident in our strategy."

Shares in Burberry fell nearly 5% in early trading on Friday and were down 2% by 0845 GMT, leaving them 15% off their January peak.

Analysts at Jefferies estimated last month that the "Chinese Cluster" would account for 46% of Burberry's sales this year, above the average of 40% for the luxury sector as a whole.

The company said spending by Chinese tourists in Europe and other destinations had not been hit as much so far but given widening travel restrictions, it anticipated it would worsen over the coming weeks.

The death toll from the flu-like virus in mainland China rose to 636 as of Thursday as the number of cases hit 31,161.

The country has sealed off cities, canceled flights and closed factories to try to contain the virus. The capital of Beijing resembles a ghost town, with main thoroughfares and tourist spots almost deserted.

Burberry, famed for its trench coats and check scarves, had already been suffering from the large-scale demonstrations over the last seven months in Hong Kong, though mainland demand had been taking up some of the slack before the epidemic struck.

China is crucial to Gobbetti's multi-year strategy to revitalize Burberry by moving it further upmarket, driven by the creative vision of designer Riccardo Tisci.

The British brand said last month it had seen a strong early response to its Lunar New Year campaign and it planned to take its autumn/winter 2020 runway show to Shanghai in April.

It is also opening its first "social-retail" store in Shenzen in partnership with Tencent in the first half of its next financial year.

Last month, when the impact of the newly emerging virus was uncertain, Burberry upgraded its sales forecast for the year to the end of March to low single-digit percentage increase from broadly flat.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -1.33% 1991 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
CLARKE INC. 1.12% 13.5 Delayed Quote.8.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.99% 400 End-of-day quote.6.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:08aBurberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
04:07aBurberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
02:48aWarner Music Files for Listing -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Warner Music Group Files for IPO
DJ
02/05FUNCOM : Update in connection with the announcement of intent to launch voluntar..
AQ
02/05TENCENT : may have accidentally leaked real data on Wuhan virus deaths
AQ
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/04ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
02/03Worldline's $8.7 billion Ingenico deal to create European payments leader
RE
02/02Spotify, Apple Music Trail Little-Known Rival in Music-Obsessed India
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 376 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 94 392 M
Finance 2019 34 328 M
Yield 2019 0,28%
P/E ratio 2019 36,4x
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,98x
EV / Sales2020 7,04x
Capitalization 3 410 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 376,97  CNY
Last Close Price 359,08  CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.44%458 510
NETFLIX13.41%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED13.55%72 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.71%62 569
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.22%26 219
COSTAR GROUP, INC.11.23%24 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group