Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing

By Pei Li and Brenda Goh

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings' first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beat forecasts.

The Chinese company's video games business, which generates more than a third of its revenue, saw growth of 31% to 37.30 billion yuan ($5.26 billion) as people sought entertainment at home and used online multiplayer games to spend virtual time with friends.

Its flagship games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile and Honor of Kings topped mobile games revenue globally in March, analytics firm Sensor Tower said, reinforcing Tencent's status as the world's largest gaming firm by sales.

In-game spending on extras such as power-ups and object skins for PUBG Mobile alone surged to $232 million, more than three times the amount the title generated in March 2019.

Average revenue per user of China's mobile games jumped from 62.9 yuan in Q4 to 85.2 in Q1 as a result of limited offline entertainment options, Jason Zhou, an analyst with Guotai Junan Securities, calculated.

However, Tencent's President Martin Lau said that in-game consumption was reverting to normal levels after the May 1 holiday as people began to return to work.

DUNGEON, FIGHTER MOBILE PROMISE GROWTH

Tencent's stock has jumped nearly 14.38% this year, against a 15% decline in Hong Kong's broader Hang Seng index.

By contrast, shares in its U.S.-listed rival, which is focused on e-commerce rather than gaming, have dipped by almost 6% over the same period.

Alex Liu, an analyst with China Renaissance, said the lockdown boost was unlikely to be sustained, but strong deferred revenue was likely for the rest of the year and new titles, including Dungeon and Fighter Mobile, would deliver robust growth.

"The pandemic expedited the digitalisation of people's way of life...Tencent is very mature in the monetisation of its current products," Liu said.

James Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer, said the coronavirus impact had heightened business awareness of the need to be online and the company would cater increasingly for that.

"This is the trend as Tencent switches gear to focus more on serving businesses," Zhou said.

Tencent's overall revenue jumped 26% to 108.07 billion yuan ($15.24 billion), while net profit rose 6% to 28.90 billion yuan for the three months to the end of March, with both ahead of the average analysts estimate, Refinitiv data showed.

The company said its group online advertising revenue rose 32%, with gaming and education-related ads on WeChat and its other apps helping it to buck a broader advertising downturn as the global economy reels from the pandemic.

Social media advertising revenue grew 47%, highlighting a shift in behaviour as people were confined to their homes. However lower revenues from its video and news platforms reduced its revenue from media ads by 10%.

($1 = 7.0930 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story clarifies that the average revenue per user is China's, not Tencent's, in 5th paragraph.)

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alexander Smith, Pravin Char, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.35% 24170.41 Real-time Quote.-14.26%
SONY CORPORATION -0.03% 7069 End-of-day quote.0.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.32% 429.6 End-of-day quote.0.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:36pChina's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
10:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali..
06:16aTENCENT : 1Q Net Profit Rose 6.2% on Year, Driven by Gaming During Covid-19
DJ
05/12TENCENT : to try to boost target of cloud business in Japan this year
AQ
05/12Sequoia-backed online grocer Dingdong valued at $2 billion in fundraising - s..
RE
05/12Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates, signals better second quart..
RE
05/12Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates, signals better second quart..
RE
05/12TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
DJ
05/11Sony suspends PlayStation Store in mainland China to upgrade security
RE
05/09TENCENT : China's Animal Crossing gamers use code words, middlemen to enter virt..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 473 B
EBIT 2020 138 B
Net income 2020 111 B
Finance 2020 68 511 M
Yield 2020 0,31%
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2021 6,24x
Capitalization 3 724 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 425,69  CNY
Last Close Price 393,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%526 878
NETFLIX, INC.33.45%189 916
NASPERS LIMITED3.89%72 909
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.94%56 181
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.2.94%28 626
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.95%23 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group