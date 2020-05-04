Log in
Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall

05/04/2020 | 03:24am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

International shares had a weak start to the week, and oil prices declined, with disappointing corporate earnings and concerns about economic growth putting pressure on markets.

In early afternoon trading in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures retreated 0.9%, suggesting U.S. shares could fall on Monday.

Benchmarks in the region fell, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which was closed for the previous two sessions, playing catch-up to lose 3.8%. South Korea's Kospi Composite fell more than 2%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the downtrend to advance around 1.3%. Local financial technology firm Afterpay jumped 25%, after Chinese gaming and social-media group Tencent Holdings said Friday that it had bought a 5% stake in the company. Markets in mainland China and Japan were closed for holidays.

U.S. crude-oil futures for delivery in June fell 7.1% to $18.38 a barrel, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, declined 1.7% to $25.99.

U.S. stock indexes fell 2% to 3% Friday, weighed down by results from technology heavyweights Amazon.com and Apple.

Kerry Craig, a Melbourne-based global-market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said investors were concerned about growth, corporate profits and renewed tensions between the U.S. and China.

Mr. Craig said a deteriorating earnings outlook has yet to be reflected in consensus forecasts, which for the U.S. market for 2021 show higher earnings than in 2019. "It's quite an optimistic scenario in our view," he said, given all the economic damage.

Also weighing on investor sentiment was the Trump administration stepping up assertions that the new coronavirus originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that he has seen "enormous evidence" for this.

Many investors are concerned about what could lengthen a recession that most people assume will be short, Mr. Craig said. Some were happy to trim positions after a strong rally since the market troughed in March, he added.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank in Hong Kong, said renewed concerns about tensions between the world's two largest economies were reflected in the offshore-traded Chinese yuan. It was little changed at 7.1391 a dollar on Monday, after weakening nearly 1% on Friday. There was no trading of the more tightly controlled onshore yuan on Monday because of a public holiday.

Ms. Pang said she thought President Trump was likely to levy new tariffs on Chinese goods to help shore up his support ahead of the U.S. presidential election. She said a full-blown trade war could weaken the yuan beyond 7.2 a dollar.

Investors will have plenty of economic data to scrutinize this week, including trade figures from China due on Thursday and Friday's U.S. employment report, which is likely to show heavy job losses and skyrocketing unemployment for April.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

