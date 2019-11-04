Ride-hailing firm Gojek, others to start pilot run in Malaysia in January
11/04/2019 | 09:30pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.
Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)