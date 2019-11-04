Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0700)
11/04
327.8 HKD   +1.93%
Ride-hailing firm Gojek, others to start pilot run in Malaysia in January

11/04/2019
Gojek driver helmets are seen during Go-Food festival in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.

Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
