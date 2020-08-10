Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

* SSEC +0.42%, CSI300 -0.05%, HSI -0.36%
* Beijing denounces U.S. moves and Taiwan visit, vows
retaliation
* Tencent pulls Hong Kong lower as investors mull
restrictions
SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai's benchmark share
index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses,
after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in
China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis
in the world's second-largest economy.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.42% at 3,368.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index was
down 0.05%, trimming earlier losses of as much as 1.31%.
** China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in
global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back
towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of economic
recovery.
** But Sino-U.S. tensions continue to weigh on broader sentiment
after Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong denounced
sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese
officials.
** The sanctions came ahead of a Taiwan visit on Monday by U.S.
Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level U.S. official to
visit the island in four decades. China has condemned the trip
and promised retaliation.
** The tensions, and in particular the impact on index
heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, pulled shares lower
in Hong Kong, where H-shares fell 0.38% to 10,024.69 and
the Hang Seng Index fell 0.36% to 24,443.73.
** Tencent shares dropped 3.32%, taking its losses since
Wednesday to 9.09%.
** "The restrictions' focus has been (Tencent's popular
messaging service) WeChat, but what investors worry about is
that it could spread to other businesses," said Steven Leung,
executive director for institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian.
** The smaller Shenzhen index dropped 0.41%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index lost 1.19% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index shed 1.13%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.15% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.39%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.967 per U.S. dollar, flat
compared to the previous close of 6.967.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)