Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/07
527.5 HKD   -5.04%
12:56aShanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses
RE
08/09Asian shares cautious as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
08/09Asian shares cautious as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:56am EDT

* SSEC +0.42%, CSI300 -0.05%, HSI -0.36%

* Beijing denounces U.S. moves and Taiwan visit, vows retaliation

* Tencent pulls Hong Kong lower as investors mull restrictions

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai's benchmark share index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses, after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.42% at 3,368.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.05%, trimming earlier losses of as much as 1.31%. ** China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of economic recovery. ** But Sino-U.S. tensions continue to weigh on broader sentiment after Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong denounced sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials. ** The sanctions came ahead of a Taiwan visit on Monday by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island in four decades. China has condemned the trip and promised retaliation. ** The tensions, and in particular the impact on index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, pulled shares lower in Hong Kong, where H-shares fell 0.38% to 10,024.69 and the Hang Seng Index fell 0.36% to 24,443.73. ** Tencent shares dropped 3.32%, taking its losses since Wednesday to 9.09%. ** "The restrictions' focus has been (Tencent's popular messaging service) WeChat, but what investors worry about is that it could spread to other businesses," said Steven Leung, executive director for institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian. ** The smaller Shenzhen index dropped 0.41%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index lost 1.19% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index shed 1.13%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.15% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.39%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.967 per U.S. dollar, flat compared to the previous close of 6.967. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -1.66% 24516.86 Real-time Quote.-13.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 44.8 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 22329.94 Real-time Quote.-5.61%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.08% 4083.93 Delayed Quote.15.08%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.17% 3929.37 Delayed Quote.4.97%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -1.38% 2378.7073 Real-time Quote.31.98%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.04% 527.5 End-of-day quote.40.44%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.9662 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.01% 6.9666 Delayed Quote.0.08%
WTI 0.29% 41.725 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:56aShanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses
RE
08/09Asian shares cautious as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
08/09Asian shares cautious as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
08/07WeChat U.S. ban cuts off users link to families in China
RE
08/07Dollar gains, stocks ebb after jobs data halts rally
RE
08/07Tech Down As U.S. Pressure On Chinese Apps Weighs - Tech Roundup
DJ
08/07Q&A : What's up with Trump's orders on TikTok and WeChat?
AQ
08/07Dollar gains, stocks ebb after labor report
RE
08/07Trump Issues New Limits on TikTok and WeChat Apps
DJ
08/07Dollar gains, stocks ebb after jobs data halts rally
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 68 196 M 68 196 M
Net income 2020 115 B 16 490 M 16 490 M
Net cash 2020 65 915 M 9 459 M 9 459 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 4 507 B 647 B 647 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,34x
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 64 238
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 506,39 CNY
Last Close Price 474,18 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.44%646 872
NETFLIX, INC.52.90%218 184
PROSUS N.V.21.03%154 526
NASPERS LIMITED34.82%75 368
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.63%57 661
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.68.59%47 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group