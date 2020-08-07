Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/06
555.5 HKD   -0.98%
10:39aTENCENT : Clarification announcement
PU
10:12aWall St. dips on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

We note that an executive order (the " Executive Order") was issued on 6 August 2020 by the President of the United States of America to prohibit certain transactions related to our WeChat application and subject to the jurisdiction of the United States . The full text of the Executive Order can be found at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-addressing-threat-posed-wechat/.

The Company is reviewing the potential consequences of the Executive Order to develop a fuller understanding of its impact on the Group. The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone, Yang Siu Shun and Ke Yang.

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:39aTENCENT : Clarification announcement
PU
10:12aWall St. dips on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
10:06aWall Street dips on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions
RE
09:40aTrump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps--Update
DJ
09:34aU.S. Stock Futures Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
09:15aTENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
09:07aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
08:57aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
08:33aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 68 306 M 68 306 M
Net income 2020 115 B 16 517 M 16 517 M
Net cash 2020 65 915 M 9 474 M 9 474 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 4 497 B 647 B 646 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 64 238
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 506,76 CNY
Last Close Price 498,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED47.90%681 215
NETFLIX, INC.57.33%224 512
PROSUS N.V.26.11%161 813
NASPERS LIMITED40.69%78 776
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.71%60 187
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.66.67%47 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group