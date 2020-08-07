Tencent : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

We note that an executive order (the " Executive Order") was issued on 6 August 2020 by the President of the United States of America to prohibit certain transactions related to our WeChat application and subject to the jurisdiction of the United States . The full text of the Executive Order can be found at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-addressing-threat-posed-wechat/.

The Company is reviewing the potential consequences of the Executive Order to develop a fuller understanding of its impact on the Group. The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone, Yang Siu Shun and Ke Yang.