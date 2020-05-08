Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

05/08
03:48pTENCENT : China's WeChat Monitors Foreign Users to Refine Censorship at Home
09:15aTENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
05/07STUDY : WeChat content outside China used for censorship
Tencent : China's WeChat Monitors Foreign Users to Refine Censorship at Home

05/08/2020 | 03:48pm EDT

By Eva Xiao

WeChat, the Chinese do-everything app with more than one billion users world-wide, is subjecting its international users to surveillance to bolster the censorship machinery it employs to control users inside China, according to a new report.

A mainstay of everyday life in China, WeChat is one of the country's most popular apps, enabling people to chat with friends, order food delivery, exchange money, hail a car and even pay electricity bills.

Like all social-media platforms in China, it is responsible for making sure all content passing through the app toes the Chinese government's line. It is well known that the domestic version of the app uses a combination of automated and human censorship to identify and scrub criticism of political figures and other content considered taboo in China.

In a report released Thursday, the University of Toronto's security research group Citizen Lab shows how WeChat also closely monitors the activity of its users outside the Chinese mainland.

While international users aren't censored like their mainland Chinese counterparts, images and documents they send through WeChat are still analyzed for taboo content, Citizen Lab's researchers discovered. If content is found to be sensitive, the app adds it to its internal blacklist so it can censor it in real time for Chinese users, according to the report, released on Thursday.

WeChat's content analysis often takes several seconds, long enough for banned content to temporarily slip through the cracks. Applying it first to international users enables the app to significantly increase the efficiency of its censorship inside China, said the report, which limited its research to the surveillance of images and documents sent in group chats.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., which operates WeChat, said in a statement that "content shared among international users of WeChat is private."

"Our policies and procedures comply with all laws and regulations in each country in which we operate," said a Tencent spokesperson.

The new report raises fresh concerns around censorship and surveillance by Chinese apps, which are already under scrutiny by Washington. In November, the U.S. launched a national security review of popular video-sharing app TikTok, following concerns by U.S. senators that the Chinese-owned app was censoring content to appease Beijing.

In March of last year, U.S. officials also ordered Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. to sell gay-dating app Grindr, citing the risk that the personal data it collects could be exploited by the Chinese government to blackmail people with security clearances.

There is no evidence that WeChat's decision to surveil international users is the result of Chinese government directives, Citizen Lab said, citing technical considerations as another possibility.

Even in the absence of an explicit order, Tencent faces pressure from the government to continuously improve its content-filtering systems. Operators of Chinese social-media platforms face fines and other punishment for letting content that the ruling Communist Party finds objectionable bypass their censorship systems.

Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at digital-rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the report's findings suggest organizations working in sensitive areas should think twice about using the app.

"If I was, say, the U.S. government, or I was running the security of a large corporation that was concerned about corporate spying from China, I might err on the side of caution," she said.

Though the app's censorship of domestic users is well-known -- to the point that Chinese users have resorted to creative means, including writing in Klingon, to avoid censors -- there has been little evidence that international users are subject to similar monitoring until now.

People overseas might be "misled into believing what we call the 'one app, two systems' approach, that they're somehow immune from China's information controls," said Ron Deibert, director of Citizen Lab. Mr. Deibert was alluding to China's "one country, two systems" framework for Hong Kong that grants residents in the international financial hub civil liberties unseen on the mainland, an arrangement many there have lost confidence in.

Earlier Citizen Lab research found that overseas users aren't subject to the same level of censorship. To determine whether their activities were being tracked despite their greater freedom to post, the researchers set up two groups of accounts to measure how the censorship changed when images and documents were sent to international accounts first.

In one test, the researchers used a cartoon of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died in 2017, that was already on WeChat's blacklist, altering its digital signature so WeChat would read it as a novel image. They found that first sending the image between international accounts improved WeChat's ability to censor the altered image in real time for Chinese accounts by close to 20%.

Likewise, sharing of new text documents with references to Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China, between overseas accounts enabled WeChat to censor the document in real time for Chinese users.

WeChat's terms of service for international users contain no references to the type of content surveillance that Citizen Lab's research outlines. The terms do, however, claim broad rights to exploit user content to "improve WeChat and our other services."

Letters requesting information on data sharing sent by Citizen Lab to Tencent's data protection office in Singapore went unanswered, the research group said.

"There's a disturbing lack of transparency," Citizen Lab's Mr. Deibert said, adding that it is an issue rife throughout the communications industry, not only for Chinese companies.

"At any time, but especially during the pandemic, when we are relying on technology as a lifeline, I think it's imperative that the companies that provide us with those services be transparent about what they do with our data," he said.

