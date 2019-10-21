Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0700)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY VOTING INTEREST IN THE CONSORTIUM HOLDING A MAJORITY INTEREST IN SUPERCELL OY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY VOTING INTEREST IN

THE CONSORTIUM HOLDING A MAJORITY INTEREST IN

SUPERCELL OY

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 regarding the Company's intention to acquire additional equity voting interest in the Consortium.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 October 2019, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares and increased its equity voting interest in the Consortium from 50% to 51.2%. Following the acquisition, the Consortium became a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Consortium will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

The Company indirectly acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares by converting the entire principal outstanding and relevant interest under the US$40 million Convertible Bond issued by the Consortium into Consortium Shares.

The Consortium is a Luxembourg Société Anonyme formed in June 2016 for the sole purpose of the Supercell Acquisition. The Consortium currently holds indirectly a 81.4% interest in Supercell on behalf of a consortium comprising the Company and other co-investors. Prior to the Conversion, the Company held indirectly a 50% equity voting interest in the Consortium.

- 1 -

Supercell is a company incorporated in Finland and is a developer of mobile games for both tablets and smartphones on Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems. Since its founding in 2010, Supercell has brought five major games to market - Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Boom Beach and Hay Day.

Pursuant to Rule 14.28 of the Listing Rules, 100% of the total assets, revenue and profits of the Consortium has been applied to the calculation of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules). Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the Conversion constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 regarding the Company's intention to acquire additional equity voting interest in the Consortium.

TRANSACTION PARTICULARS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 October 2019, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares and increased its equity voting interest in the Consortium from 50% to 51.2%. Following the acquisition, the Consortium became a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Consortium will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

The Company indirectly acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares by converting the entire principal outstanding and relevant interest under the US$40 million Convertible Bond issued by the Consortium into Consortium Shares . The Convertible Bond was issued to partially finance the Supercell Acquisition. Under the terms of the Convertible Bond, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, may convert all or part of the Convertible Bond into Consortium Shares at US$1,000 per Consortium Share at any time during a period of 10 business days following 19 October 2019.

- 2 -

The fixing of the Conversion Price was agreed between the Consortium and the Company at the time the Convertible Bond was issued on 19 October 2016.

The Board believes that the Conversion terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The purpose of the Conversion is to enable the Company to more cost-effectively finance the Consortium 's indebtedness, and the Conversion will result in the Company consolidating the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Consortium into the financial statements of the Group.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of Internet value-added services and online advertising services to users in the PRC.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE CONSORTIUM

The Consortium is a Luxembourg Société Anonyme formed in June 2016 for the sole purpose of the Supercell Acquisition. The Consortium currently holds indirectly a 81.4% interest in Supercell on behalf of a consortium comprising the Company and other co-investors. Prior to the Conversion, the Company held indirectly a 50% equity voting interest in the Consortium.

Supercell is a company incorporated in Finland and is a developer of mobile games for both tablets and smartphones on Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems. Since its founding in 2010, Supercell has brought five major games to market - Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Boom Beach and Hay Day.

- 3 -

Set out below are certain audited consolidated financial information (prepared in accordance with IFRS) of the Consortium for the financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, and as at 31 December 2018.

For the year ended

For the year ended

31 December 2017

31 December 2018

US$'000

US$'000

Loss before taxation

(241,951)

(501,560)

Loss after taxation

(327,080)

(535,956)

As at

31 December 2018

US$'000

Total Assets

11,089,821

Net Assets

3,896,605

GENERAL

To the best of the Board's knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the other shareholders of the Consortium and each of their respective ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to Rule 14.28 of the Listing Rules, 100% of the total assets, revenue and profits of the Consortium has been applied to the calculation of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules). Since the highest of the applicable percentage ratios exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the Conversion constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 4 -

DEFINITION

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

TermDefinition

"Board"

"business day"

the board of directors of the Company

a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks are open for general business in Luxembourg, New York and Hong Kong

"Company"

"Consortium"

"Consortium Shares"

"Conversion"

"Conversion Price"

"Convertible Bond"

"Group"

"IFRS"

Tencent Holdings Limited, a limited liability company organised and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

Halti S.A., the consortium company formed under the laws of Luxembourg for the sole purpose of the Supercell Acquisition

o r d i n a r y v o t i n g s h a r e s i n t h e c a p i t a l o f t h e Consortium, each of which entitles the holder to one vote

the conversion of the entire principal outstanding and relevant interest under the Convertible Bond into 44,000 Consortium Shares

US$1,000 per Consortium Share

the US$40 million convertible bond instrument bearing an interest of 5% per annum issued by the Consortium to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on 19 October 2016

the Company and its subsidiaries

International Financial Reporting Standards

- 5 -

"Listing Rules"

"PRC"

  • Stock Exchange"
  • Supercell"
  • Supercell Acquisition"
  • US$"
  • %"

21 October 2019

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the People's Republic of China

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Supercell Oy, a private company incorporated in Finland

the acquisition of a majority interest in Supercell completed on 26 October 2016

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America

per cent

By Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone, Yang Siu Shun and Ke Yang.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:45:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:46aTENCENT : Discloseable transaction - acquisition of additional equity voting int..
PU
06:35aGojek CEO quits to join Indonesian cabinet, replacements named
RE
12:03aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainties On Brexit, U.S.-China Tr..
DJ
10/18Vivendi shares rise as UMG stake sale attracts interest
RE
10/18AXION VENTURES : announces initiation of Rising Fire Mobile prototype and potent..
AQ
10/17Communications Services Up After Netflix, Ericsson Earnings - Communications ..
DJ
10/17Vivendi says Universal draws interest from other investors
RE
10/17VIVENDI : Opens UMG Capital to Other Potential Partners; 3Q Revenue Rose
DJ
10/17TENCENT : Axion announces initiation of Rising Fire Mobile prototype and potenti..
PR
10/16Southeast Asia's mobile payments face shakeout as market booms
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 380 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 96 796 M
Finance 2019 51 371 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,34x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
Capitalization 2 839 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 374,17  CNY
Last Close Price 298,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.15%400 868
NETFLIX2.85%120 651
NASPERS LIMITED-17.88%68 071
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP2.12%22 075
COSTAR GROUP, INC.74.34%21 495
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.1.61%20 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group