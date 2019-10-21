Tencent : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY VOTING INTEREST IN THE CONSORTIUM HOLDING A MAJORITY INTEREST IN SUPERCELL OY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY VOTING INTEREST IN

THE CONSORTIUM HOLDING A MAJORITY INTEREST IN

SUPERCELL OY

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 regarding the Company's intention to acquire additional equity voting interest in the Consortium.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 October 2019, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares and increased its equity voting interest in the Consortium from 50% to 51.2%. Following the acquisition, the Consortium became a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Consortium will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

The Company indirectly acquired 44,000 Consortium Shares by converting the entire principal outstanding and relevant interest under the US$40 million Convertible Bond issued by the Consortium into Consortium Shares.

The Consortium is a Luxembourg Société Anonyme formed in June 2016 for the sole purpose of the Supercell Acquisition. The Consortium currently holds indirectly a 81.4% interest in Supercell on behalf of a consortium comprising the Company and other co-investors. Prior to the Conversion, the Company held indirectly a 50% equity voting interest in the Consortium.