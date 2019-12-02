Tencent : GRANT OF OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 2 December 2019, a total of 52,745 options to subscribe for Shares are granted under the 2017 Option Scheme, subject to acceptance of the grantees. The following are the details of the Options granted:

Date of grant: 2 December 2019 Exercise price of Options granted: Each Option shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Option at an exercise price of HK$335.84 per Share Number of Options granted: 52,745 Closing price of the Share on HK$333 per Share the date of grant: Validity period of Options: Until the last day of the 7-year period after the date of grant of Options

None of the grantees of the aforesaid options granted is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them.