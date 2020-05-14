Tencent : Homebound Game Players Help China's Tencent Beat Forecasts

By Jing Yang and Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s first-quarter profit was fueled by strong demand for mobile games as homebound Chinese consumers turned to online entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tencent, the world's biggest videogame company by revenue, said Wednesday its January-March net profit grew 6% to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.08 billion) from the same period last year. Revenue rose 26% to 108.1 billion yuan. Both beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet.

"The games we see with the biggest upticks are those with longer session night games and team-based in nature," Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said on a conference call. "This reflects that people may miss their colleagues and one way of socializing with them is through games."

Shenzhen-based Tencent's growth echoed that of major U.S. technology companies such as Facebook Inc., which showed how the pandemic has buoyed demand for products and services online. Tencent, owner of the popular Chinese social app WeChat, is the first among China's biggest tech companies to release January-March results, which covers the months when China was hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue growth for the gaming segment -- Tencent's biggest source of income -- hit a two-year high of 31%. Domestic hits such as "Peacekeeper Elite" and "Honor of Kings" as well as overseas titles including "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and "Clash of Clans" were the biggest revenue earners.

"The gaming business hasn't seen such a high growth rate for some years, " said David Dai, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

"Although we had expected the entire gaming industry to benefit from the coronavirus lockdown, we didn't expect Tencent to beat market growth by such a wide margin," he said. Tencent's mobile gaming revenue surged 64%. In comparison, mobile gaming revenue in China grew 49% on year in the first quarter, according to a Bernstein report.

As China ended lockdowns and gradually returned to normalcy, demand for gaming has been leveling off in May, Tencent said. Still, the pandemic has brought structural changes to how businesses operate. More companies will start to invest in digitizing their operational and workplace infrastructure, which will benefit Tencent's other services such as videoconferencing and cloud computing, according to President Martin Lau.

"There was quite some inertia, especially among established businesses, in embracing technology. Having lived through Covid-19, everyone realizes it has to do this no matter how costly and painful it is," he said.

Revenue from the advertising segment grew 32% to 17.7 billion yuan. As social-media users spent more time tapping on their phones while cooped up at home, Tencent capitalized on increasing advertising revenue through WeChat's Moments -- a function similar to Facebook's news feed -- for more targeted ads. WeChat's monthly active users grew 8% to 1.2 billion.

While WeChat attracted ads, advertising sales from Tencent's media and streaming business took a hit, the company said. Advertising demand declined as companies cut budgets and studios delayed releasing new shows because of the coronavirus.

Headwinds will likely persist in the coming months for online advertising as consumers reduce time spent online and as companies reduce ad budget amid the economic downturn, Mr. Mitchell said.

On top of that, Tencent's suspension of airing NBA games also hurt ad sales, the company said. Tencent -- the NBA's exclusive online partner in China -- pulled the airing of all NBA games last year after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey angered China by tweeting support for Hong Kong's protesters.

Tencent didn't disclose how much it lost in advertising sales due to the spat between the NBA and Beijing. Recently, the company also pulled a Michael Jordan documentary series.

Write to Jing Yang at Jing.Yang@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Revenue from Tencent's advertising segment grew 32% to 17.7 billion yuan in the first quarter. An earlier version of this article provided inaccurate growth and sales information for the online advertising segment. (Corrected on May 13)