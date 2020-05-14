Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Homebound Game Players Help China's Tencent Beat Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Jing Yang and Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s first-quarter profit was fueled by strong demand for mobile games as homebound Chinese consumers turned to online entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tencent, the world's biggest videogame company by revenue, said Wednesday its January-March net profit grew 6% to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.08 billion) from the same period last year. Revenue rose 26% to 108.1 billion yuan. Both beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet.

"The games we see with the biggest upticks are those with longer session night games and team-based in nature," Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said on a conference call. "This reflects that people may miss their colleagues and one way of socializing with them is through games."

Shenzhen-based Tencent's growth echoed that of major U.S. technology companies such as Facebook Inc., which showed how the pandemic has buoyed demand for products and services online. Tencent, owner of the popular Chinese social app WeChat, is the first among China's biggest tech companies to release January-March results, which covers the months when China was hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue growth for the gaming segment -- Tencent's biggest source of income -- hit a two-year high of 31%. Domestic hits such as "Peacekeeper Elite" and "Honor of Kings" as well as overseas titles including "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and "Clash of Clans" were the biggest revenue earners.

"The gaming business hasn't seen such a high growth rate for some years, " said David Dai, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

"Although we had expected the entire gaming industry to benefit from the coronavirus lockdown, we didn't expect Tencent to beat market growth by such a wide margin," he said. Tencent's mobile gaming revenue surged 64%. In comparison, mobile gaming revenue in China grew 49% on year in the first quarter, according to a Bernstein report.

As China ended lockdowns and gradually returned to normalcy, demand for gaming has been leveling off in May, Tencent said. Still, the pandemic has brought structural changes to how businesses operate. More companies will start to invest in digitizing their operational and workplace infrastructure, which will benefit Tencent's other services such as videoconferencing and cloud computing, according to President Martin Lau.

"There was quite some inertia, especially among established businesses, in embracing technology. Having lived through Covid-19, everyone realizes it has to do this no matter how costly and painful it is," he said.

Revenue from the advertising segment grew 32% to 17.7 billion yuan. As social-media users spent more time tapping on their phones while cooped up at home, Tencent capitalized on increasing advertising revenue through WeChat's Moments -- a function similar to Facebook's news feed -- for more targeted ads. WeChat's monthly active users grew 8% to 1.2 billion.

While WeChat attracted ads, advertising sales from Tencent's media and streaming business took a hit, the company said. Advertising demand declined as companies cut budgets and studios delayed releasing new shows because of the coronavirus.

Headwinds will likely persist in the coming months for online advertising as consumers reduce time spent online and as companies reduce ad budget amid the economic downturn, Mr. Mitchell said.

On top of that, Tencent's suspension of airing NBA games also hurt ad sales, the company said. Tencent -- the NBA's exclusive online partner in China -- pulled the airing of all NBA games last year after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey angered China by tweeting support for Hong Kong's protesters.

Tencent didn't disclose how much it lost in advertising sales due to the spat between the NBA and Beijing. Recently, the company also pulled a Michael Jordan documentary series.

Write to Jing Yang at Jing.Yang@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Revenue from Tencent's advertising segment grew 32% to 17.7 billion yuan in the first quarter. An earlier version of this article provided inaccurate growth and sales information for the online advertising segment. (Corrected on May 13)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:48aTENCENT : Homebound Game Players Help China's Tencent Beat Forecasts
DJ
05/13China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali..
05/13TENCENT : 1Q Net Profit Rose 6.2% on Year, Driven by Gaming During Covid-19
DJ
05/12TENCENT : to try to boost target of cloud business in Japan this year
AQ
05/12Sequoia-backed online grocer Dingdong valued at $2 billion in fundraising - s..
RE
05/12Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates, signals better second quart..
RE
05/12Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates, signals better second quart..
RE
05/12TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
DJ
05/11Sony suspends PlayStation Store in mainland China to upgrade security
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 473 B
EBIT 2020 138 B
Net income 2020 111 B
Finance 2020 68 511 M
Yield 2020 0,31%
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2021 6,24x
Capitalization 3 724 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 425,69  CNY
Last Close Price 393,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%525 190
NETFLIX, INC.35.45%192 753
NASPERS LIMITED3.89%74 747
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.03%57 256
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.38%27 704
COSTAR GROUP, INC.6.43%22 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group