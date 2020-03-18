Tencent : Net Profit Soars on Growth Across Business Segments

Log in
03/18/2020 | 06:04am EDT

By Martin Mou

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose sharply on strong growth across its businesses, including gaming and social-networking services.

Net profit for the world's largest videogame company by revenue rose 52% to 21.58 billion yuan ($3.08 billion), below the CNY23.01 billion estimated by FactSet. Revenue was 25% higher at CNY105.77 billion, beating a FactSet estimate of CNY103.78 billion.

Tencent's full-year net profit rose 19% to CNY93.31 billion, as revenue climbed 21% to CNY377.29 billion.

The Shenzhen-based company said its monthly active users for WeChat, China's largest social-networking app, rose 6.1% to 1.16 billion as of the end of 2019.

Tencent faces stiff competition from other Chinese social-networking companies like ByteDance Technology Co. and Weibo. ByteDance's short-video apps TikTok and Douyin have won a global audience and their growing user numbers have put pressure on Tencent.

Tencent has also been spending aggressively in recent years to acquire stakes in entertainment and gaming companies. Last year, a Tencent-led consortium acquired a 10% stake in French media company Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group unit, valuing it at 30 billion euros ($33.0 billion). The Chinese company has a option to build its stake in the music company by another 10% by January 2021.

The company projected that its cloud-services revenue is likely to be hurt in the short term as the coronavirus pandemic delays customer implementation of related services. Tencent, however, said it has seen an increase in people using its apps for remote working and healthcare services.

The coronavirus pandemic, which began spreading across China in late January, has forced governments across the globe to put in place restrictions on travel, close schools and even enforce work from home arrangements for many.

China has reported the highest number of confirmed infections so far, and has seen its citizens increase usage of internet services for gaming, video streaming and mobile work space.

"Looking forward, we will seek to extend our payment use cases, provide new FinTech products and services, and enhance the underlying capabilities and stability of our platform," Tencent said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 376 B
EBIT 2019 117 B
Net income 2019 94 112 M
Finance 2019 28 036 M
Yield 2019 0,33%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 6,18x
Capitalization 2 999 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.99%427 921
NETFLIX, INC.-7.64%131 133
NASPERS LIMITED-5.45%53 542
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.42%34 975
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-21.34%21 854
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-1.79%21 532
