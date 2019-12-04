Log in
Tencent : Nintendo to launch Switch in China on December 10 priced at $300

12/04/2019 | 12:30am EST
A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

Japan's Nintendo Co said on Wednesday it will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 priced at 2,099 yuan ($298), with local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, opening a major new front in Nintendo's drive to expand the reach of the home-portable Switch device beyond its core fanbase as it heads into the year-end shopping season.

The retail price for the launch, which aims to establish Nintendo's control over China's grey market for the device, includes popular game New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty. The pricing is in line with countries such as Japan and the United States.

Nintendo plans to release hit titles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey in China in the next few weeks, with a launch for its handheld-only Switch Lite device, which went on sale worldwide in September, also being prepared for that country.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Pei Li in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Huizhong Wu, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sam Nussey and Pei Li

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Limited, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
