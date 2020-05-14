Tencent : Sequoia Capital China Invest $244 Million in Shimao Property Subsidiary

By Yifan Wang



Shimao Property Holdings said its property-management unit has secured a total investment of $244 million from Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and venture capital fund Sequoia Capital China.

Tencent invested $114 million in the subsidiary, Shimao Services Holdings, while Sequoia Capital has invested $130 million, Shimao Property said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Following the investment, Shimao Services will work with Tencent to further digitalize its operations, and will be able to access Sequoia's ecosystem and community-business resources, Shimao Property said.

Global investors have become increasingly interested in China's property-management industry, which is viewed as a relatively untapped market with strong growth potential.

