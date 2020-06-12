Tencent Takes Stake in Warner Music Group

By Anne Steele

Tencent Holdings Ltd. took a 1.6% stake in Warner Music Group Corp., according to a regulatory filing, further reinforcing the Chinese internet giant's presence in the music industry.

The shares, purchased in separate transactions by two Tencent subsidiaries for $200 million when the third-largest music company made its debut on the Nasdaq last week, are now worth almost $250 million, having climbed 24% to $31 apiece, from $25 in their debut last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Tencent was in discussions to purchase such a stake as an anchor investor in Warner's stock market debut.

The stake was disclosed Friday.

Warner Music, home to recording stars including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Lizzo, listed 77 million Class A shares -- or 15% of its stock -- last Wednesday. Tencent's eight million shares represent 10.4% of Warner's publicly traded stock. Billionaire Len Blavatnik, through his Access Industries Inc., retains control of Warner.

Warner Music owns labels Elektra Records and Atlantic Records in addition to its flagship Warner Records, as well as the third-largest music publisher, Warner Chappell Music. It has been among the biggest beneficiaries of a resurgent music industry thanks to the rise of music streaming services like Spotify Technology SA.

Tencent has for several years been building its presence in the music business. It swapped stakes with Spotify in 2017 ahead of the music-streaming giant's listing. Vivendi SA sold a 10% stake in Universal Music Group to Tencent for EUR3 billion ($3.36 billion) late last year, valuing the world's largest music company at more than $33 billion; Tencent has the option to buy another 10% at a similar valuation.

