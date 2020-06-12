Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/12
441 HKD   -0.32%
04:27pTencent Takes Stake in Warner Music Group
DJ
08:56aTencent-led investor group to take China's Bitauto private for $1.1 billion
RE
08:40aBitauto Holdings to Be Bought by Consortium for $16 a Share
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent Takes Stake in Warner Music Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

By Anne Steele

Tencent Holdings Ltd. took a 1.6% stake in Warner Music Group Corp., according to a regulatory filing, further reinforcing the Chinese internet giant's presence in the music industry.

The shares, purchased in separate transactions by two Tencent subsidiaries for $200 million when the third-largest music company made its debut on the Nasdaq last week, are now worth almost $250 million, having climbed 24% to $31 apiece, from $25 in their debut last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Tencent was in discussions to purchase such a stake as an anchor investor in Warner's stock market debut.

The stake was disclosed Friday.

Warner Music, home to recording stars including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Lizzo, listed 77 million Class A shares -- or 15% of its stock -- last Wednesday. Tencent's eight million shares represent 10.4% of Warner's publicly traded stock. Billionaire Len Blavatnik, through his Access Industries Inc., retains control of Warner.

Warner Music owns labels Elektra Records and Atlantic Records in addition to its flagship Warner Records, as well as the third-largest music publisher, Warner Chappell Music. It has been among the biggest beneficiaries of a resurgent music industry thanks to the rise of music streaming services like Spotify Technology SA.

Tencent has for several years been building its presence in the music business. It swapped stakes with Spotify in 2017 ahead of the music-streaming giant's listing. Vivendi SA sold a 10% stake in Universal Music Group to Tencent for EUR3 billion ($3.36 billion) late last year, valuing the world's largest music company at more than $33 billion; Tencent has the option to buy another 10% at a similar valuation.

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 9588.808163 Delayed Quote.5.80%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.78% 180.07 Delayed Quote.19.48%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.32% 441 End-of-day quote.17.41%
VIVENDI SE 0.05% 22.12 Real-time Quote.-14.37%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 2.60% 30.77 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:27pTencent Takes Stake in Warner Music Group
DJ
08:56aTencent-led investor group to take China's Bitauto private for $1.1 billion
RE
08:40aBitauto Holdings to Be Bought by Consortium for $16 a Share
DJ
08:26aChinese users saw Zoom as a window through the 'Great Firewall'
RE
02:48aTech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Hong Kong's Bid for Chinese Tech Listings Gets $6.6 Billion Endorsement
DJ
06/11'FIFTY DRIVERS FIGHT FOR ONE ORDER' : Southeast Asia gig economy slammed by viru..
RE
06/10Netease Shares Get Off to Strong Start in Hong Kong
DJ
06/10ENTHUSIAST GAMING : Second Virtual 'Pocket Gamer Connects' Attracts 1,300 Attend..
AQ
06/10CHINA TRIES AN OLD REMEDY TO REVIVE : Street Stalls
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 67 050 M 67 050 M
Net income 2020 114 B 16 159 M 16 159 M
Net cash 2020 64 341 M 9 087 M 9 087 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 179 B 539 B 590 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 64 238
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 459,75 CNY
Last Close Price 441,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.41%540 875
NETFLIX, INC.31.42%187 163
NASPERS LIMITED28.52%74 009
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.57%53 927
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.19.48%33 226
COSTAR GROUP, INC.9.83%25 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group