Tencent : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion

By Martin Mou



Canadian coffee-and-food chain operator Tim Hortons has secured an investment from Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tim Hortons said Tuesday that it plans to use the funding for business expansion in China, according to a post on its official Weibo account. It didn't disclose the amount of the funding.

The company's China joint venture with Cartesian Capital Group has opened nearly 50 outlets in the country, with most of them in Shanghai, said Tim Hortons, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com