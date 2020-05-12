Log in
Tencent : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion

05/12/2020 | 12:06am EDT

By Martin Mou

Canadian coffee-and-food chain operator Tim Hortons has secured an investment from Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tim Hortons said Tuesday that it plans to use the funding for business expansion in China, according to a post on its official Weibo account. It didn't disclose the amount of the funding.

The company's China joint venture with Cartesian Capital Group has opened nearly 50 outlets in the country, with most of them in Shanghai, said Tim Hortons, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.78% 52.59 Delayed Quote.-17.53%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.02% 435 End-of-day quote.2.35%
