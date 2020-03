--Chinese healthcare platform WeDoctor will invite investment banks to make pitches next week for a Hong Kong IPO that could value the company at up to $10 billion, Reuters reports, citing sources.

--WeDoctor, backed by Tencent Holdings and Goldman Sachs, could seek to raise up to $1 billion via an offering in the second half of 2020, Reuters reported.

