Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : WhatsApp users cross 2 billion, second only to Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 12:58pm EST
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp said on Wednesday it has amassed 2 billion users, becoming the second social media platform in the world to hit that milestone.

WhatsApp did not specify how it calculated the number of users, but said it had 500 million users in 2014, when Facebook Inc bought the mobile-messaging startup for $19 billion (£15 billion) to boost its popularity, especially among a younger crowd.

Facebook has been trying to boost revenue from its high-growth units such as photo sharing platform Instagram and WhatsApp. It has been building out WhatsApp's e-commerce tools, as it moves towards monetizing the app.

WhatsApp in November launched a feature for small businesses, the main users for WhatsApp Business app, that offered them a "mobile storefront" to showcase their wares with images and prices.

Facebook had about 2.50 billion monthly active users as of Dec. 31, the company said. https://bit.ly/38nyrsm

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Limited, Facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.78% 210.7541 Delayed Quote.0.95%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.10% 409 End-of-day quote.8.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:58pTENCENT : WhatsApp users cross 2 billion, second only to Facebook
RE
12:27pCompanies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/11Parasite' Backer CJ Entertainment Taking Stake in Blockbuster Producer Skydan..
DJ
02/11Finland's Supercell reports sales up 2% while core earnings slip
RE
02/08As China returns to work, it is hardly business as usual
RE
02/08Scottish Fund Manager Is a Big Winner on Tesla -- WSJ
DJ
02/07TENCENT : Burberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
02/07TENCENT : Burberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand
RE
02/07The Scottish Fund Manager That's One of the Biggest Winners on Tesla
DJ
02/07Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 376 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 94 308 M
Finance 2019 34 328 M
Yield 2019 0,25%
P/E ratio 2019 41,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 8,09x
Capitalization 3 903 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 379,48  CNY
Last Close Price 411,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%500 169
NETFLIX15.49%163 978
NASPERS LIMITED14.57%78 013
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.77%70 847
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-2.53%26 781
COSTAR GROUP, INC.12.40%24 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group