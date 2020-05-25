Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent applies to sell billions of dollars in bonds globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:41pm EDT
Logos of Tencent are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings plans to conduct an international offering of notes under a programme to certain professional investors, the company said in a statement late Monday.

The previously announced programme has a maximum limit of $20 billion (16.38 billion pounds), of which $12 billion of notes are already outstanding, the company said in a separate statement.

Tencent said it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

An Application has been made by the company for listing of programme within 12 months after May 25 by way of debt issues, Tencent added.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05/19Coronavirus leads to 43% first quarter drop in Asian company profits
RE
05/15TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14TENCENT : Proposed Anti-Spying Legislation May Not Be Cause For Alarm For Gamers..
AQ
05/14Tencent, Sequoia Capital China Invest $244 Million in Shimao Property Subsidi..
DJ
05/14Homebound Game Players Help China's Tencent Beat Forecasts -- WSJ
DJ
05/13China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali..
05/13Tencent 1Q Net Profit Rose 6.2% on Year, Driven by Gaming During Covid-19
DJ
05/12TENCENT : to try to boost target of cloud business in Japan this year
AQ
05/12Sequoia-backed online grocer Dingdong valued at $2 billion in fundraising - s..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 474 B
EBIT 2020 143 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 59 535 M
Yield 2020 0,33%
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,53x
EV / Sales2021 6,07x
Capitalization 3 633 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 455,02 CNY
Last Close Price 383,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.92%503 806
NETFLIX, INC.32.68%188 817
NASPERS LIMITED32.27%74 175
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.16%35 363
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.16%25 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group