TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : first-quarter revenue jumps 26% as lockdowns spur game spending

05/13/2020 | 05:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday net profit in its first quarter rose 6%, beating market estimates, boosted by high demand for its video games during the pandemic.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 28.90 billion yuan ($4.07 billion) profit for the three months through March. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 23.84 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 26% to 108.07 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 101.42 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 462 B
EBIT 2020 133 B
Net income 2020 105 B
Finance 2020 73 799 M
Yield 2020 0,30%
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,92x
EV / Sales2021 6,26x
Capitalization 3 731 B
