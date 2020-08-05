Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent in Talks for Merger of DouYu and HUYA, Bloomberg Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:10am EDT

--Tencent Holdings Ltd. is driving discussions to merge China's two leading game-streaming platforms, a deal that would create an online streaming giant with a combined market value of $10 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Tencent holds a stake of more than 35% in each of the two companies that could be merged, DouYu International Holdings and HUYA Inc., and has been discussing the potential deal with the two firms for a few months, according to Bloomberg.

--Tencent is seeking to become the largest shareholder in the combined entity, although details have yet to be finalized, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/30qX71J

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.82% 14.79 Delayed Quote.74.62%
HUYA INC. 4.19% 25.11 Delayed Quote.39.89%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.04% 550 End-of-day quote.46.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:10aTencent in Talks for Merger of DouYu and HUYA, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
08/04U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--4th Update
DJ
08/04U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--3rd Update
DJ
08/04U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/04Washington's Ultimatum on App Raises Ire in Beijing -- WSJ
DJ
08/03Microsoft's Talks to Buy TikTok's U.S. Operations Raise Concerns in China
DJ
07/31TENCENT : BitDeer.com Announces the Return of the S19 Pro & S19 Plans
AQ
07/31TENCENT : Correction to Article about Tencent Holdings' real-estate proejct
DJ
07/31India's move to restrict TV imports reinforces Modi's make locally drive - in..
RE
07/31EXCLUSIVE : China's central bank urges antitrust probe into Alipay, WeChat Pay -..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 68 310 M 68 310 M
Net income 2020 115 B 16 515 M 16 515 M
Net cash 2020 61 235 M 8 804 M 8 804 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 4 703 B 674 B 676 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
EV / Sales 2021 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 64 238
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 499,58 CNY
Last Close Price 494,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED46.43%674 476
NETFLIX, INC.57.51%215 604
PROSUS N.V.24.73%160 981
NASPERS LIMITED38.55%79 419
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.89%54 083
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.70.13%47 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group