Tencent in Talks for Merger of DouYu and HUYA, Bloomberg Reports

--Tencent Holdings Ltd. is driving discussions to merge China's two leading game-streaming platforms, a deal that would create an online streaming giant with a combined market value of $10 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Tencent holds a stake of more than 35% in each of the two companies that could be merged, DouYu International Holdings and HUYA Inc., and has been discussing the potential deal with the two firms for a few months, according to Bloomberg.

--Tencent is seeking to become the largest shareholder in the combined entity, although details have yet to be finalized, Bloomberg reports.

