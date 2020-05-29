Tencent : in Talks to Buy Warner Music Stake

By Corrie Driebusch and Anne Steele

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is in discussions to buy a stake in Warner Music Group as part of the record company's initial public offering, a key test for a new-issue market that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese internet giant is discussing an investment of $200 million ahead of an IPO that is slated for next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Warner Music is also working to line up institutions that, along with Tencent, would serve as anchor investors contributing a total of more than $1 billion toward a fundraising goal of as much as $1.8 billion, the people said. The offering is expected to value Warner Music at $11.7 billion to $13.3 billion and is set to begin trading June 3.

That would make it the biggest IPO of 2020, according to data from Dealogic. It will also serve as an indication to other companies seeking to go public of whether it is safe to do so after the pandemic brought IPOs to a virtual standstill.

Signs of a thaw have been evident in recent weeks as the U.S. stock market has climbed back to levels it traded at in March, helping stoke investor appetite for new listings.

Raising a big chunk of the expected proceeds ahead of time to help bolster demand from other investors in what is still a highly uncertain time is emerging as a common theme.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., a software company pitching shares to investors ahead of its IPO next week, secured BlackRock and Fidelity as anchor investors.

Albertsons Cos. got an endorsement ahead of its IPO through an investment from Apollo Global Management Inc., with the buyout firm agreeing recently to buy $1.75 billion in convertible preferred stock. The grocery giant plans to launch a roadshow to market its IPO as early as next month, according to people familiar with the matter.