TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/25
416.6 HKD   +1.02%
05:34aTencent to Invest $70 Billion in Tech Infrastructure in Next Five Years
DJ
03:52aTencent to invest $70 billion in 'new infrastructure'
RE
03:30aJapan's Marvelous shares jump 17% as China's Tencent takes 20% stake
RE
Tencent to Invest $70 Billion in Tech Infrastructure in Next Five Years

05/26/2020 | 05:34am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings said it will invest 500 billion yuan ($70.06 billion) over the next five years in technology infrastructure, including cloud computing, data centers and 5G networks.

The announcement comes after Beijing recently stepped up its policy emphasis on developing "new infrastructure," which refers to technology-driven projects from 5G networks and applications to electric vehicles and charging stations.

As part of the investment, the Chinese internet giant, known for its messaging app WeChat, will construct multiple hyper-scale data centers across China, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Alibaba Group earlier said that it will spend an additional CNY200 billion in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -5.87% 199.7 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
HYPER INC. 0.52% 583 End-of-day quote.-21.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.02% 416.6 End-of-day quote.10.92%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.13989 Delayed Quote.2.72%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 474 B
EBIT 2020 143 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 59 535 M
Yield 2020 0,33%
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,53x
EV / Sales2021 6,07x
Capitalization 3 633 B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 455,02 CNY
Last Close Price 383,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.92%509 107
NETFLIX, INC.32.68%188 817
NASPERS LIMITED32.27%73 579
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.16%35 363
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.16%25 716
