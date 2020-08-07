Trump Issues New Limits on TikTok and WeChat Apps

By WSJNoted.

Did You Know?

President Trump issued two executive orders targeting the social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, which ban the China-based companies from doing business with any U.S. company or individual for 45 days. The move means U.S. citizens might not be able to download either app from the Apple or Google app stores during that time.

The executive orders are likely to escalate tensions with the Chinese government, which U.S. officials have accused of using apps like TikTok to siphon personal data from Americans. TikTok has said it would never hand over such data. President Trump recently called for shutting down TikTok's U.S. operations altogether should no American company purchase it. Microsoft -- which has stepped up as a potential buyer, hoping to gain access to TikTok's young users -- now effectively has 45 days to close a deal.