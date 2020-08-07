Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/07
527.5 HKD   -5.04%
Trump Issues New Limits on TikTok and WeChat Apps

08/07/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

By WSJNoted.

Did You Know?

President Trump issued two executive orders targeting the social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, which ban the China-based companies from doing business with any U.S. company or individual for 45 days. The move means U.S. citizens might not be able to download either app from the Apple or Google app stores during that time.

The executive orders are likely to escalate tensions with the Chinese government, which U.S. officials have accused of using apps like TikTok to siphon personal data from Americans. TikTok has said it would never hand over such data. President Trump recently called for shutting down TikTok's U.S. operations altogether should no American company purchase it. Microsoft -- which has stepped up as a potential buyer, hoping to gain access to TikTok's young users -- now effectively has 45 days to close a deal.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.84% 1491.33 Delayed Quote.12.36%
APPLE INC. -2.63% 442.79 Delayed Quote.49.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.20% 211.54 Delayed Quote.37.19%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.04% 527.5 End-of-day quote.40.44%
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 68 210 M 68 210 M
Net income 2020 115 B 16 493 M 16 493 M
Net cash 2020 65 915 M 9 461 M 9 461 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 013 B 647 B 720 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 64 238
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 506,72 CNY
Last Close Price 527,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.44%681 215
NETFLIX, INC.57.33%224 512
PROSUS N.V.26.11%161 813
NASPERS LIMITED40.69%78 776
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.71%60 187
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.66.67%47 831
