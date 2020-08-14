Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump
ordered ByteDance on Friday to divest the U.S. operations of its
video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to
ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the
safety of the personal data it handles.
"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that
ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the
national security of the United States," Trump said in the
order.
Trump's latest move comes on top of an executive order he
issued last week that would prohibit certain transactions with
TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days. ByteDance is
already in talks to sell the North America, Australia and New
Zealand operations of TikTok to Microsoft Corp.
The new order adds to pressure for ByteDance to divest
TikTok, and legally buttresses the U.S. government's crackdown
on the Chinese-owned social media app. It authorizes U.S.
officials to inspect TikTok and ByteDance's books and
information systems to ensure the safety of personal data while
the sale talks are ongoing.
While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people
dancing and going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have
expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on
to China's communist government.
ByteDance said on Friday in response to the order that it
is used by 100 million Americans "because it is their home for
entertainment, self-expression, and connection. We're committed
to continuing to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to
those who create on our platform for many years to come."
Trump has said he would support an effort by Microsoft to
buy TikTok's American operations if the U.S. government got a
"substantial portion" of the proceeds, but has also said there
are other interested potential buyers.
Last year, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS), a U.S. government panel that reviews deals for
potential national security risks, opened a new review of
ByteDance's acquisition of app Musical.ly in 2017. That deal
created TikTok in its current form.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the order
also requires ByteDance to divest "any data obtained or derived
from TikTok or Musical.ly users in the United States."
He said CFIUS "conducted an exhaustive review of the case
and unanimously recommended this action to the president in
order to protect U.S. users from exploitation of their personal
data."
The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge
what it deems "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital
networks. Beyond TikTok, Trump has also issued an order that
would prohibit transactions with Tencent Holding Ltd's
WeChat.
Asked on Friday if he was concerned that the sweeping ban on
WeChat could prevent Apple Inc from selling iPhones in
China, Trump did not express worry.
"I do what's good in terms of the security of our country,"
he told reporters.
A group of major U.S. companies, including Apple, raised
concerns this week about the potential negative implications on
U.S. firms from the TikTok and WeChat orders.
(Reporting by Eric Beech, Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)