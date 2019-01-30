Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 09:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported quarterly profit far above market expectations and played down worries of Chinese economic slowdown and U.S. tariff effects, sending its shares up 6 percent.

While quarterly revenue grew at its weakest pace since 2016 and modestly missed estimates, gross merchandise volume (GMV) - a key metric - grew at a solid 29 percent and the company's budding cloud business continued to show promise.

Tech investors have fretted over the impact of a slowing Chinese economy and a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war, which have been blamed for weak results at a slew companies including Apple Inc and chipmakers.

However, Alibaba's earnings results - often seen as a yardstick of consumer spending in the world's second-largest economy - are likely to ease some worries.

"Concerns about trade tensions might affect sentiment, but Alibaba's exposure to the tangible effects of trade tariffs is small," Alibaba's executive vice-chairman, Joe Tsai, said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

"For our businesses in e-commerce, consumer services, entertainment and cloud computing, the primary growth driver is not exports but domestic consumption and corporate transformation."

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma has previously described the China-U.S. trade spat as the "most stupid thing in the world".

Alibaba, the second-most valuable public company in Asia after Tencent Holdings Ltd, posted third-quarter net profit of 33.05 billion yuan ($4.92 billion), up 37 percent from a year earlier. This compared with analysts' view of 21.28 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S estimates from Refinitiv.

Profitability got a one-time boost from a non-cash gain of 22 billion yuan from the revaluation of Alibaba's previously held equity interest in food and lifestyle services firm Koubei, partly offset by impairment charges of 7.06 billion yuan.

Revenue jumped 41 percent to 117.28 billion yuan, compared with an estimate of 118.9 billion yuan.

Alibaba's shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up more than 6 percent on Wednesday. They have slumped 16 percent in the past 12 months but have rallied so far this month.

OPTIMISM AMID SLOWDOWN

Alibaba typically posts its highest revenue in the December quarter due to its mega "Singles' Day" in November - the world's biggest online sales event that outstrips the sales of U.S. shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Last year Alibaba netted a record $30 billion from Singles' Day. Annual growth, however, dropped to the weakest rate in the event's 10-year history as the Chinese economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three decades.

Growth is expected to ease further this year. Anticipating the headwind, Alibaba previously lowered its revenue outlook for its financial year ending March even before the top sales season.

However, last week, Tsai noted that sales had ticked up in December, though demand for big-ticket items continued to slow.

"The healthy balance sheet of Chinese households and the increasing availability of credit will fuel consumption," Tsai said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said the company remains optimistic, adding that younger buyers were driving sales.

On Tuesday, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said revenue growth rates for domestic technology companies did not rise in 2018, and that consumer spending had slowed amid increased economic pressure.

Given signs of saturation in China's urban market, Alibaba has been trying to grow outside of its core e-commerce business to win new customers.

The company continued to invest heavily in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and online entertainment in the December quarter.

Revenue from its cloud business rose 84 percent to 6.6 billion yuan, while sales from its digital entertainment and media business rose 20 percent to 6.5 billion yuan.

(Reporting Josh Horwitz in SHANGHAI and Cate Cadell in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in BENGALURU; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing)

By Josh Horwitz and Cate Cadell

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 6.34% 166.82 Delayed Quote.21.70%
APPLE 6.83% 165.25 Delayed Quote.4.76%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.23% 342.4 End-of-day quote.8.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
09:40pAlibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
RE
06:48aTENCENT : Investors brace for China tech funding 'down rounds'
RE
03:49aHSI opens up 39 pts at 27,571; H-share up 3 pts at 10,871
AQ
03:36aChinese EV carmaker NIO aims to raise $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01/29TENCENT : China regulator approves new game by Tencent
RE
01/29HSI opens down 179 pts at 27,397; H-share -48 pts at 10,833
AQ
01/28REPORT : China's top graduates head to western region, pvt firms
AQ
01/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Gains On Concerns About U.S. Shutdown Dea..
DJ
01/28Tencent-backed Maoyan prices Hong Kong IPO at lower end, raises $250 million
RE
01/28HSI opens up 126 pts at 27,695; H-share up 59 pts at 10,933
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 96 561 M
Net income 2018 81 953 M
Finance 2018 61 996 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 34,31
P/E ratio 2019 30,59
EV / Sales 2018 8,76x
EV / Sales 2019 6,65x
Capitalization 2 802 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 342  CNY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.77%417 420
NETFLIX22.88%143 428
NASPERS LIMITED10.16%99 058
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.70%23 627
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP11.95%17 114
IQIYI INC28.72%13 851
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.