Chinese Bank Leading Top Tech IPOs to Raise up to $400 Million in Its Own Listing

09/07/2018 | 08:35am CEST

By Stella Yifan Xie

HONG KONG--A Chinese investment bank leading a herd of initial public offerings by Chinese technology unicorns is planning to raise up to $400 million in its own stock sale this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing-based China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. is aiming to go public in the coming weeks at a company valuation of $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion, the people said. The IPO is expected to launch in the second half of September.

The boutique investment bank has served as a financial adviser on several IPOs of Chinese companies with valuations of over $1 billion this year, including Baidu Inc. spinoff iQiyi Inc. and online retail services provider Meituan Dianping. It has also advised on some high-profile mergers in China, such as the combination of ride-hailing companies Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache in 2015 that created Didi Chuxing Technology Co., and was an underwriter for U.S. and Hong Kong listings of several Chinese startups backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

This month's IPOs of China Renaissance, Meituan Dianping and other Chinese companies are coming at a turbulent time for markets in Asia.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong have broadly declined in recent months amid an escalation in trade tensions between China and the U.S. and investor skepticism over the stock valuations and growth prospects of Chinese tech majors including Tencent and JD.com Inc. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index has lost 12% since the beginning of the year, while Tencent's stock price has tumbled 25%.

Besides its investment-banking business, China Renaissance has private-equity and asset-management units with around $4 billion in assets. . The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange in June that it plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand its advisory, securities and investment-management businesses. The company hasn't disclosed how much it plans to raise, but people familiar with the matter said the goal is to raise $300 million to $400 million in the offering.

China Renaissance was founded in 2005 by Fan Bao, a former Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse banker originally from Shanghai and has focused its business on China's fast-growing internet and technology sector. Mr. Bao controls China Renaissance with a 63% stake. Other shareholders include Neil Shen, partner in venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital China and Li Shujun, founder of Shanghai-based private-equity firm Trustbridge Partners.

Although China Renaissance's revenue rose 66% to $38.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 from a year ago, its loss widened to $65.3 million due to higher expenses, according to the filing. The company made a small profit in 2017 on revenue of $139.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. are joint sponsors for the IPO.

Write to Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -0.55% 215.05 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
BAIDU 0.99% 184.81 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
HANG SENG -1.08% 26963.8 Real-time Quote.-8.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.14% 314.6 End-of-day quote.-22.85%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
XIAOMI CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
