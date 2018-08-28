Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Chinese EV maker Nio expects to raise $1.32 billion in IPO

08/28/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc [NIO.N], backed by Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, on Tuesday said it expects to raise up to $1.32 billion in its initial public offering.

Nio expects its offering of 160 million shares to be priced between $6.25 and $8.25 per share, the company said in a filing. At the higher end of the range, the company will have a valuation of about $8.46 billion.

The IPO comes as the firm, like other Chinese EV makers, seeks fresh investments capital to develop new products and finance in areas such as autonomous driving and battery technologies.

Nio, formerly known as NextEV, is betting on the benefits of local production to compete with firms such as Tesla Inc

In June, Nio began deliveries of its ES8 pure-electric, seven-seat sport-utility vehicle, which the company sees as a rival to Tesla's Model X. It also plans to launch a second, lower-priced electric sport-utility vehicle, the ES6, by the end of this year.

Several EV makers like WM Motor Technology Co and Xpeng Motor have also raised funds from heavyweight investors including tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Baidu Inc and Tencent.

China has been promoting EVs since 2009 and aims to become a dominant global producer as it bids to curb vehicle emissions, boost energy security and promote high-tech industries.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan are some of the lead underwriters for the public offer.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.60% 177.76 Delayed Quote.4.77%
BAIDU -1.23% 225.65 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.98% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
TESLA -1.60% 314.17 Delayed Quote.3.68%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 327 B
EBIT 2018 97 785 M
Net income 2018 83 920 M
Finance 2018 64 710 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 35,48
P/E ratio 2019 28,42
EV / Sales 2018 8,86x
EV / Sales 2019 6,49x
Capitalization 2 963 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 402  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-11.48%434 519
NETFLIX86.92%156 251
NASPERS LIMITED1.82%109 267
IQIYI INC0.00%20 247
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-24.06%17 419
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP62.99%16 585
