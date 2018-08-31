Chinese Videogame Companies Shudder as Government Tightens Grip

By Shan Li

BEIJING--The Chinese government is tightening its control over videogames, including restricting the number of online games and limiting play time for children, which sent shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc. tumbling.

The clampdown, which was expected as a freeze on new game approvals is in force, was announced by the Ministry of Education on Thursday as part of plan to combat vision problems among children and adolescents.

It said authorities will "implement the regulation of the total number of online games, control the number of new online games operating, explore the age-appropriate reminder system in line with national conditions and take measure to limit the use time of minors."

Shares of Tencent dived by as much as 7.7% to 330 Hong Kong dollars on Friday morning. American depositary receipts of NetEase, Tencent's largest Chinese gaming rival, fell 7.2% to $194.39 on Thursday.

Chinese regulators haven't approved the sale of new titles since March, nor have they sanctioned the sale of special features within games that are the primary source of revenue for those that can be downloaded free.

The freeze has cost Tencent, China's largest gaming company, as much as $1.5 billion in sales in the second quarter, analysts say.

Tencent earlier blamed the logjam on a bureaucratic reshuffling in the government ministries that censor content. But industry experts said the freeze showed Chinese authorities were preparing to take a harder line on objectionable content and limiting play time.

"Definitely it's become more scrutinized," said Joost van Dreunen, head of gaming industry tracker SuperData Research Inc. That "has naturally led the Chinese government or regulatory bodies to say, 'We need to button this a little more, we need to have more control over this.'"

China has zoomed past the U.S. and Japan to become the world's largest videogame market. Its nearly 620 million players are projected to spend $37.9 billion this year, up from about 446 million players spending $22.2 billion in 2015, according to research firm Newzoo.

The growth has been driven by games that are free to download. Tencent has benefited from the trend, but its profits depend on players buying extra weapons and costumes for their online avatars.

"The more money they make, they are essentially making it from people addicted to videogames," said technology consultant and writer Matthew Brennan. "There is a divergence of interest between [Tencent and] the government, which in many respects sees videogames as something detrimental to the youth of the country."

Chinese regulators lack the resources to review every game in depth, so they expect companies to police their own content. Though they can also swoop in to block distribution.

That is what happened with Tencent's "Monster Hunter: World," in which players hunt and kill exotic fantasy creatures. It was approved for release before the approval blackout. When the game came out in August, regulators revoked its operating license within days, citing "a large number of complaints," Tencent said.

"It was a public embarrassment," said Charlie Dai, an analyst at 86 Research. He believes China will soon beef up enforcement of content standards.

Tencent didn't respond to requests for comment.

The Ministry of Education said the General Administration of Press and Publication would be responsible for implementing new mandates.

The drumbeat against videogames has been getting louder for more than a year. Tencent came under fire in 2017 for its "Honor of Kings" mobile game, which state-run newspaper People's Daily deemed so addictive that school children were skipping homework to play into the night.

Tao Hongkai, a professor at Huazhong Normal University, said most Chinese youth were raised during the recently abandoned "one-child" policy and lacked siblings to play with. He said this made the solo pursuit of videogames especially enticing. Parental pressure to excel in school, he added, meant there was little time for healthier but more time-consuming hobbies like sports and music.

"The problem is greater now," he said, citing the rising numbers of players and games. "So the government is starting to pay attention."

Chinese authorities have also recently undertaken a series of actions against video and news sites with objectionable content and a popular humor app was forced to shut down.

The dollar losses were relatively small in those cases. There is much more at stake with videogames.

"Every month they can't monetize these games they are bleeding money," said Tom Wijman, a senior market analyst at Newzoo.

Fanfan Wang

Xiao Xiao

in Beijing contributed to this article.

