Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

DouYu International Prices U.S IPO at Bottom End of Range

07/16/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU), a company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has raised $775 million after pricing its U.S. initial public offering at the lower end of the price range.

The game-centric live streaming platform company sold 67.39 million shares at $11.50 a piece, a statement from the company said Wednesday.

This is at the bottom end of the price range of $11.50-$14.00. The American Depository Shares will start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, the company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and CMB International Capital Ltd. are advising the company on the IPO.

Tencent, which is world's largest videogame company by revenue, made an investment in Douyu last year.

DouYu will be the second Chinese company to list on the Nasdaq since May, after coffee chain company Luckin Coffee Inc. raised $561 million in the U.S. IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRIC HOLDINGS SA 0.00% 0.238 Delayed Quote.95.88%
DOUYUHLDG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.00% 44.43 Delayed Quote.12.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.43% 8222.79684 Delayed Quote.24.25%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.15% 3494 End-of-day quote.24.79%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.50% 362.6 End-of-day quote.15.18%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 393 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 93 830 M
Finance 2019 49 691 M
Yield 2019 0,31%
P/E ratio 2019 32,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
EV / Sales2019 7,55x
EV / Sales2020 5,76x
Capitalization 3 016 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 376,54  CNY
Last Close Price 318,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.18%431 942
NETFLIX39.45%165 925
NASPERS LIMITED24.79%107 513
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA35.92%27 364
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR20.95%25 966
COSTAR GROUP INC74.05%21 487
