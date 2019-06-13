Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/13
334.2 HKD   -0.95%
10:35pEx-president of Sea Ltd launches PE firm to back Southeast Asia start-ups
RE
10:08aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Hang Seng's Slide
DJ
06/12NASPERS : Guides for Growth in Core Headline EPS
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-president of Sea Ltd launches PE firm to back Southeast Asia start-ups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:35pm EDT
Illustration photo of The Arena of Valor mobile game

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Nicholas Nash, the former president of Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd, has launched a private equity firm - Asia Partners - to invest in Southeast Asian technology start-ups.

Asia Partners' four other co-founders include Oliver Rippel, a former senior executive of South Africa's Naspers, and Pitra Ciputra Harun, who was previously with Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak, according to the company statement on Friday.

The private equity firm aims to make investments of between $20 million and $100 million.

Nash, who was previously the Southeast Asian head of U.S. fund General Atlantic, played a key role in Tencent-backed Sea's initial public offer on the New York Stock
Exchange, in which it raised nearly $900 million. Nash left Sea last year.https://reut.rs/2WDYt43

"At Asia Partners, we believe deeply in the potential for growth equity to accelerate economic growth throughout Southeast Asia," said Rippel, who had led Naspers' investment in India's Flipkart.

Southeast Asia has turned into a battleground for start-ups, racing to provide payments to e-commerce to the region's nearly 650 million people, with investors keen to back them.

A 2018 report by Bain and Co said the region will give rise to at least 10 companies with a market value of more than $1 billion each by 2024.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED 0.68% 3485 End-of-day quote.24.46%
SEA LTD (ADR) -1.47% 30.76 Delayed Quote.175.80%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.95% 334.2 End-of-day quote.6.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
10:35pEx-president of Sea Ltd launches PE firm to back Southeast Asia start-ups
RE
04:49pHSBC : HSI ends down 13 pts at 27,294; turnover at HK$81.25bn
AQ
10:10aAmazon tops most valuable brand list
AQ
10:08aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Hang Seng's Slide
DJ
08:56aHSBC : HSI ends -235 pts at 27,072 midday; turnover at HK$44.43bn
AQ
04:57aEntrepreneurs donate more to education sector
AQ
02:51aHSBC : HSI opens down 90 pts at 27,217; H-share -54 pts at 10,439
AQ
06/12NASPERS : Guides for Growth in Core Headline EPS
DJ
06/12HSI opens down 186 pts at 27,603; H-share -55 pts to 10,564
AQ
06/11HUAWEI'S HONGMENG OS 60% FASTER THAN : reports
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 397 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 93 703 M
Finance 2019 72 679 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 24,33
EV / Sales 2019 6,79x
EV / Sales 2020 5,19x
Capitalization 2 771 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 373  CNY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.16%404 984
NETFLIX29.10%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED24.46%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.55%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.51%21 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About