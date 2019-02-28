French supermarket operator Carrefour raises cost savings goal

Log in
02/28/2019 | 04:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a shopping trolley at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Carrefour raised its savings goal and said it would step up plans to downsize its hypermarket stores, as Europe's largest retailer delivered cost cuts of 1.05 billion euros (898 million pounds) in 2018 and a higher free cash flow.

It posted a well-flagged 3.4 percent decline in 2018 operating profit, reflecting weakness in its domestic market that offset a better performance in Brazil, which is its second-biggest market behind France.

Carrefour shares were up 1.7 percent at 0853 GMT, however, as analysts welcomed its general plans to cut costs.

"Cost savings are progressing well but not enough to reinvigorate (the company's business in) France yet," said Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at brokerage Bernstein.

Carrefour launched a five-year plan a year ago to cut costs, boost E-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China with tech giant Tencent.

It aims to boost profits and sales and tackle growing competition from U.S. online retail giant Amazon

"For Carrefour, 2019 will be a year in which we will deepen the initiatives of the 2022 plan, to better serve our customers...Our encouraging results now allow us to revise upwards a number of 2022 targets," CEO Alexandre Bompard said.

The plan includes expanding into convenience stores to reduce exposure to large hypermarket stores and having a greater focus on organic products and private labels.

Carrefour recently sealed a purchasing alliance with Britain's Tesco which is expected to start bearing fruit this year..

Carrefour kept its annual dividend unchanged at 0.46 euros and said it now eyed cost savings of 2.8 billion euros by 2020 instead of the 2 billion previously targeted.

Free cash flow, excluding exceptional items, rose to 1.088 billion euros in 2018 from 950 million euros in 2017 as capital expenditures were limited to 1.611 billion euros.

It reported a 2018 recurring operating profit of 1.938 billion euros, in line with its guidance of 1.930 billion provided in January.

In France, where CEO Bompard has made reviving flagging sales at hypermarket stores a priority, operating profits 43.3 percent to 466 million euros, with the margin falling to 1.3 percent against 1.9 percent in 2017.

In France, Carrefour faces competition from the likes of Amazon and pressure from cheaper prices offered at rivals such as Leclerc.

The group's Chinese operations remained loss-making last year amid competition from local players and a buoyant online market but Carrefour said its general performance in China nevertheless improved.

Finance chief Matthieu Malige said talks were continuing about a potential deal in which Tencent and local retailer Yonghui would take a stake in Carrefour China.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.29% 1641.09 Delayed Quote.8.95%
CARREFOUR 1.51% 17.8 Real-time Quote.17.74%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.82% 340.2 End-of-day quote.8.07%
TESCO -0.92% 227 Delayed Quote.20.52%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 95 662 M
Net income 2018 81 823 M
Finance 2018 66 140 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 33,86
P/E ratio 2019 30,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,64x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 2 764 B
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 343  CNY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.07%413 631
NETFLIX36.36%159 345
NASPERS LIMITED7.75%99 694
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.82%26 213
IQIYI INC80.43%19 416
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.64%17 830
