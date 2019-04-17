Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/16
393.6 HKD   +1.39%
03:04aGerman air taxi startup lands new CFO from utility Uniper
RE
04/14Asia's tech champions zero in on main street banking
RE
04/12Inside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German air taxi startup lands new CFO from utility Uniper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:04am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air taxi startup Lilium has hired Uniper chief financial officer Christopher Delbrueck to be its first CFO as it prepares to manufacture and operate a fleet of five-seater, battery-powered aircraft.

Delbrueck's move from the utility, which was spun out from E.ON in a 2016 stock market listing, follows a string of high-profile hires at Munich-based Lilium, which has raised more than $100 million in two funding rounds so far.

"Obviously to build mass production of the Lilium Jet, further financing at some point will be needed," Delbrueck told Reuters.

Lilium, founded in 2015 by four graduates from the Technical University of Munich, is working on a prototype aircraft powered by 36 electric jet engines mounted on its wings via 12 movable flaps.

It still needs to win certification that its air taxis are safe, and then plans to launch commercial production.

The aircraft would have a range of up to 300 km (186 miles) and a cruising velocity of 300 km/h. It is designed to take off and land vertically, and carries a 'whole-aircraft' parachute as an additional safety feature.

The company, backed by investors Atomico, Tencent, LGT and Obvious Ventures, aims to launch commercial air taxi services by 2025.

It would offer Uber-style rides on demand to people who want, for example, to beat city traffic to get to the airport.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -1.45% 9.73 Delayed Quote.14.44%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.39% 393.6 End-of-day quote.25.03%
UNIPER SE 0.11% 26.93 Delayed Quote.19.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
03:04aGerman air taxi startup lands new CFO from utility Uniper
RE
12:29aHSI opens up 30 pts at 30,160; H-share up 9 pts to 11,830
AQ
04/16TENCENT : Tokai Fuji Brokerage Says Tencent Stock Rallies towards HK$400
AQ
04/16HSI opens down 56 pts at 29,754; H-share -15 pts to 11,616
AQ
04/15TENCENT : PUBG Mobile approval looks imminent
AQ
04/15Writer bids farewell to espionage
AQ
04/15HSI opens up 210 pts at 30,119; H-share up 98 pts to 11,758
AQ
04/14Asia's tech champions zero in on main street banking
RE
04/12Inside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
04/12Payment service provider cashes in on need in Bay Area
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 403 B
EBIT 2019 113 B
Net income 2019 88 204 M
Finance 2019 82 499 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 36,25
P/E ratio 2020 28,49
EV / Sales 2019 7,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
Capitalization 3 206 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 356  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD25.03%478 359
NETFLIX34.30%152 316
NASPERS LIMITED28.23%110 377
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.83%25 028
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP18.01%18 364
COSTAR GROUP INC44.95%17 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About