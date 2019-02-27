Log in
Go-Jek begins services in Thailand, says Philippine launch to be 'pretty fast' - CEO

02/27/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Go-Jek logo is pictured in the company's office in Singapore

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Indonesia's Go-Jek has begun services in Thailand and is working towards entering the Philippines, founder and chief executive Nadiem Makarim said on Wednesday, as the ride-hailing firm continues to up its game against regional market leader Grab.

Go-Jek, a play on the Indonesian word for motorbike taxis, launched in Thailand under the brand GET and is building presence in the Philippines through a recent fintech acquisition, Makarim said.

The launch comes as Go-Jek and Grab raise billions of dollars and invest aggressively to secure market share in Southeast Asia, as more of the region's 640 million consumers turn to smartphones to commute, shop and make payments.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Go-Jek's was valued at up to $10 billion (7.6 billion pounds) after raising over a $1 billion in a funding round led Tencent Holdings Ltd, JD.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

But Go-Jek suffered a setback to its regional expansion last month when its application to start services in the Philippines was rejected on grounds that its domestic unit did not meet local ownership criteria.

Go-Jek subsequently announced the purchase of Philippine fintech company Coins.ph. The Indonesian firm was drawn by Coins.ph's e-wallet and remittances services as well as its 5 million users, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On Wednesday, Makarim said the acquisition meant Go-Jek had begun to develop a presence in the Philippines.

"We are present there, we just don't have our mobility services launched as of yet," he told reporters. "I can't give you a firm (start) date, but knowing Go-Jek, it's usually pretty fast."

Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app allowing users to order and make online payments for products and services as varied as food and massages.

The firm started operations in Vietnam in September and began trials in Singapore and Thailand at the end of last year.

In Thailand, Go-Jek offers motorbike taxis, food and delivery services. Pinya Nittayakasetwat, chief executive of the Thai subsidiary, said Go-Jek will offer payment services "soon."

Co-founder Kewin Aluwi in January said Go-Jek was evaluating other Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia. On Wednesday, Makarim declined to comment when asked whether Go-Jek planned to enter countries surrounding Thailand such as Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.42% 1122.01 Delayed Quote.6.93%
JD.COM 1.53% 26.59 Delayed Quote.27.04%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.23% 343 End-of-day quote.8.96%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 95 694 M
Net income 2018 81 865 M
Finance 2018 66 140 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 34,20
P/E ratio 2019 30,65
EV / Sales 2018 8,69x
EV / Sales 2019 6,62x
Capitalization 2 781 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.96%415 845
NETFLIX35.96%158 883
NASPERS LIMITED12.22%98 300
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA31.57%27 380
IQIYI INC81.64%20 046
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP17.88%18 019
