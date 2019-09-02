MTG eyes expansion into China as Huya buys stake in e-sports firm ESL

Log in
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shares in MTG soared 24% on Monday after the Swedish e-sports and gaming firm said Chinese live streaming platform Huya would buy a stake in its portfolio company Turtle Entertainment (ESL) and help it expand into China.

Huya, backed by internet giant Tencent, will invest $30 million in ESL, at an enterprise value of $425 million, MTG said.

Huya and ESL, the largest e-sports company in the world, will also form a joint venture, while ESL will issue $22 million worth of new shares to facilitate further expansion, it said.

"We are excited to announce this term sheet for an important strategic partnership which provides us with a strong partner in Huya to pave the way for a successful ESL expansion into the thriving Chinese e-sports and gaming market in due time," MTG Chief Executive Jørgen Madsen Lindemann said in the statement.

The Chinese e-sports market is expected to generate revenue of $210 million this year, overtaking Western Europe as the second-largest e-sports region globally, MTG said.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
