Power Drain: China's Tesla Rival NIO Raises $1 Billion in Underwhelming IPO

By Joanne Chiu

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc. priced its U.S. initial public offering near the bottom of its indicative price range, placing a $6.42 billion valuation on the Shanghai-based company that has billed itself as an emerging rival to Tesla.

The startup, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., had to contend with a difficult market environment. Shares in rival car makers have slumped and Chinese stocks have been buffeted by concerns about growth, trade and currency weakness.

NIO set the final offer price at $6.26 per American depositary receipt, the company said Wednesday. That would yield proceeds of $1 billion, before subtracting the costs of the share sale, to boost production and develop technology.

The offering size falls short of NIO's earlier target of $2 billion to $3 billion previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. More recently the company had set an indicative price range of $6.25 to $8.25 per share. A NIO representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The car maker, which was founded by Chinese entrepreneur Bin Li in 2014, is due to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol NIO. It has yet to generate much revenue, reporting $7 million of sales in the first half of 2018.

The fundraising was also a test of investors' confidence in the development of electric cars in the world's biggest automobile market. Shares in Chinese rival BYD Co. have fallen 36% this year in Hong Kong, underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 12% decline.

China's car sales in August dropped for the second month in a row, according to the state-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Analysts blamed the decline on a combination of market saturation and weak consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, tighter scrutiny of Tesla's production capability and Chief Executive Elon Musk's abandoned attempt to take the U.S. electric-car maker private have sent its shares down 26% since August 7, when Mr. Musk tweeted about the privatization.

Late last year, NIO launched its first mass-produced car, a seven-seat electric sport-utility vehicle. It plans to start delivering a second, smaller SUV in the first half of 2019.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co led the deal.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com