Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank's Vision Fund in talks to invest $1.5 billion in Chinese used car platform: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 12:46am EST

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - The SoftBank-led Vision Fund is in talks to invest up to $1.5 billion (£1.14 billion) in Chinese used car trading platform Guazi.com, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

That would mark the latest Chinese deal by the mammoth $100 billion investment fund as it looks to expand in the world's No.2 economy, and would come after it invested 460 million euros in German used car dealing platform Auto1.

The fund is likely to invest up to $1.5 billion in Guazi in a deal that would value the firm at $8.5 billion before the investment, according to one of the sources, who had direct knowledge of the situation.

The two sources, who were not authorized to speak to media, also said the Vision Fund had in the past few months held talks with Guazi's direct rival, Renrenche, which is backed by Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing.

Guazi, a consumer-to-consumer used car trading platform founded in 2014, is backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent and Sequoia Capital China. Its talks with Softbank were first reported by the Financial Times late on Friday.

The Vision Fund and Renrenche declined to comment. Guazi did not respond to a request for comment. Japan's Softbank was not immediately available for comment.

The Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund after raising more than $93 billion in 2017, has previously made investments in firms such as ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and shared-office space firm WeWork.

China's used car market has continued to grow even as overall auto sales declined last year for the first time since the 1990s.

Used sales rose 11.5 percent in 2018 from the year before to 13.82 million vehicles. The total value of these transactions was 860.4 billion yuan ($127.61 billion), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

China's state planner has said the country would aim to loosen restrictions on the second-hand auto market, with "appropriate" subsidies provided to boost rural sales of some vehicles.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Yilei Sun in Beijing, additional reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
12:46aSOFTBANK'S VISION FUND IN TALKS TO I : sources
RE
02/01Go-Jek raises $1 billion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD
RE
02/01HSI opens up 250 pts at 28,193; H-share up 129 pts at 11,165
AQ
01/31TENCENT : enters fintech tie-up with Hong Kong incubator
AQ
01/31TENCENT : Kakao joins takeover battle of Nexon
AQ
01/31Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
RE
01/31South Korea's Netmarble to form consortium for Nexon holding company bid
RE
01/31Chinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01/31Chinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01/31HSI opens up 199 pts at 27,842; H-share up 79 pts at 10,977
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 96 023 M
Net income 2018 81 934 M
Finance 2018 62 338 M
Yield 2018 0,31%
P/E ratio 2018 34,50
P/E ratio 2019 30,82
EV / Sales 2018 8,82x
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
Capitalization 2 819 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 342  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.29%418 453
NETFLIX26.97%148 225
NASPERS LIMITED5.18%100 126
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA19.34%24 117
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP15.43%17 645
IQIYI INC35.31%14 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.